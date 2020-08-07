Crafted alongside the legendary R&B crooner J. Holiday, 3x Grammy Award winner James Worthy returns with his latest single "Goldmine."

The track, which was originally teased on Instagram back in July, is a magnetic R&B offering that is elevated by the smooth vocals of "Bed" singer J. Holiday. Worthy himself holds his own when up against the soul music icon, as the duo sings lustfully about treasure found in a love interest.

Check out the steamy new single below:

James Worthy - Goldmine ft. J. Holiday (Official Audio) youtu.be



