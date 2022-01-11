If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times: New Year, New Me.



This mantra is soooo overdone that for most of us, it no longer inspires us to make any new changes.

This saying can also catapult us into overspending. Who amongst us hasn’t splurged on a fancy planner that we’re absolutely convinced will help us stick to our goals? Or that expensive skincare set we’re sure will finally drive us to wash off our makeup before bed every single night?

This year, one of my new year’s resolutions — yes, despite my skepticism I still made some — is to be better with my money. I took a long hard look at my spending habits and realized that I have a weakness for online shopping. So recently, I’ve been trying to curb my habit and implement more positive systems.

When it comes to online shopping, my strategy is to practice delayed gratification. Rather than using Apple Pay to immediately purchase whatever the Instagram algorithm is pushing, I resolve to simply wait before making impulsive purchases. Look at me — cultivating wiser spending habits.

Another of my newly implemented practices on my journey to say no to myself is keeping a wishlist. The change has been astounding. Now, I write what I might want down and give myself at least a day before peeking at what’s in my cart.

More often than not, I find that I don’t want the purchase. And more times than I care to admit, I forgot what I even wanted, let alone why.

What remains on my list is the fun part — small treats to buy myself each month. After all, everyone deserves a little fun money in our budgets to keep us from splurging.

It comes as no surprise to anyone who knows me that most of my wish lists consist of beauty products. Makeup and skincare, I want them all. From debut collections to my tried-and-true brands, and even those holy grails I’ve been saving for, everything is on my list!

But to buy them all would launch me into one steep pile of credit card debt. And though I’ll do a lot for my skincare obsession, I will not do that.

Luckily, the Allure Beauty Box provides an intelligent option. Packed chock-full with sample sizes and full-sized goodies, the Allure Beauty Box is a monthly subscription that gives me my beauty fix without going into bankruptcy.

Plus, I get to try everything that’s buzzing in the beauty world at low stakes. If I don’t love something, I simply gift it to a friend and eagerly await my next box — while using the rest of the month’s delights.

The first box of 2022, the January Beauty Box is helping me start the year off right — $175 value for only $23.

Allure has teamed up with none other than Selena Gomez and her mental-health funding initiative Rare Impact Fund. So, this January Allure Beauty Box will donate $5 for each new member and 5% of all net sales to current members to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, which supports local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on mental health.

Rare Impact aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and give people access to the resources they need to support it. If you’ve been considering the Allure Beauty Box, now is the time to take the plunge!

For skincare must-haves, makeup products, and anything else on your beauty wishlist, look no further.

It’s in the box - Allure’s January Beauty Box

Here’s what we’re most excited about:

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara To celebrate the partnership with Rare Beauty, the January box includes a special treat from the Selena Gomez helmed brand that you’ve no doubt been eyeing. This cult-favorite — Rare Beauty Mascara — is the perfect replacement for false lashes. They generally carry a giant price tag that I’m not ready to foot the bill for this year. Its effortless strokes volumize without leaving any clumps behind. Get the Selena Gomez look.

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum Most eye creams don’t pack much of a punch. In fact, many experts usually recommend skipping the product altogether. However, this revolutionary eye cream from Sunday Riley is changing the game. Loaded with actually effective ingredients, the combination of retinol and niacinamide makes for an anti-aging product you can’t miss. Here’s the name of the game: prevention, prevention, prevention.

Christophe Robin Daily Hair Cream OR . . . Hydrating Leave-In Hair Mist Christophe Robin is one of the leading names in hair care and stocked at all the fancy salons that I can’t afford, Christophe Robin brings a bit of luxury to my shower lineup. Choose between the Daily Hair Cream or the Hydrating Leave-In Hair Mist for an assured glow.

Discover the rest of the treats that await you in Allure’s January Beauty Box here!

P.S. There are special surprises for new subscribers!