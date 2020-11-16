Jewel Releases Iconic Live Performance of "Angel Standing By"
The performance will appear on the "Pieces of You" reissue due out this Friday
In preparation for her highly anticipated 25th anniversary reissue of her 12x platinum debut album, Jewel released a charismatic and previously unreleased live rendition of her hit single "Angel Standing By."
The live rendition of Jewel's iconic track captures the truly ethereal energy the 46-year-old has always had as a singer and songwriter. The audience's excitement and emotion is viscerally heard on the track, making the live rendition all the more energizing. The reissue of Pieces of You is due out this Friday, and will include a companion virtual concert experience titled "Pieces of You LIVE," a recorded concert of the first time Jewel ever played the album front to back in its entirety.
Tickets are now on sale, along with a VIP package for the show, which includes a Q&A with Jewel and access to live performances of songs not included in the original set. VIP ticket proceeds will additionally be donated to Jewel's Las Vegas-based non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation, and Voices of Hwǫłdzil (Resilience) - Adabi Healing Center, a community-based domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention and prevention program in the Chinle Agency and surrounding areas of the Navajo Nation.
In the meantime, check out the live rendition of "Angel Standing By" below.
Angel Standing By - Live
- Jewel and Husband Ty Murray Splitting After 16 Years Together ... ›
- From Jewel to Jim Carrey: 17 Celebrities Who Have Famously Lived ... ›
Joe Biden Won the Election by Fewer than 50,000 Votes
Our broken electoral system makes the endless stress and confusion of razor-thin margins inevitable. But we can fix it.
The panic that enveloped the world on November 3, 2020 already feels like a bad dream.
Despite the best efforts of Bernie Sanders and others to prepare us for the inevitable chaos, the partisan divide between mail-in and in-person voting had the predictable effect last Tuesday.
As the in-person votes accumulated in several key states where mail-in totals were always going to be delayed, the sense that Donald Trump was outperforming expectations—and was likely to secure reelection—was pervasive.
- We Need to Be Prepared to Act If Trump Tries to Steal the Election ... ›
- Kanye believes the cure to the coronavirus is prayer and not vaccines ›
- 3 Ways to Cope with Election Stress - Popdust ›
- Joe Biden Won the Presidency—How Do We Get Rid of Trump ... ›
- What You Can Do If Trump Tries to Steal the Election - Popdust ›
Indie Roundup: Five New Albums to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.