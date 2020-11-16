In preparation for her highly anticipated 25th anniversary reissue of her 12x platinum debut album, Jewel released a charismatic and previously unreleased live rendition of her hit single "Angel Standing By."

The live rendition of Jewel's iconic track captures the truly ethereal energy the 46-year-old has always had as a singer and songwriter. The audience's excitement and emotion is viscerally heard on the track, making the live rendition all the more energizing. The reissue of Pieces of You is due out this Friday, and will include a companion virtual concert experience titled "Pieces of You LIVE," a recorded concert of the first time Jewel ever played the album front to back in its entirety.

Tickets are now on sale, along with a VIP package for the show, which includes a Q&A with Jewel and access to live performances of songs not included in the original set. VIP ticket proceeds will additionally be donated to Jewel's Las Vegas-based non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation, and Voices of Hwǫłdzil (Resilience) - Adabi Healing Center, a community-based domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention and prevention program in the Chinle Agency and surrounding areas of the Navajo Nation.

In the meantime, check out the live rendition of "Angel Standing By" below.

Angel Standing By - Live