Beloved Songwriter John Prine, 73, Has Died from the Coronavirus

The creator of Americana hits like "Angel from Montgomery" and "Hello in There," the country-folk legend passed away after being intubated over the weekend. Just days prior, his family publicly stated that he wasn't expected to make it, allowing fans to send their well wishes in advance.
Seth Meyers soon tweeted, "Sending every positive thought I have left your way." Bette Midler, who covered his song "Hello in There" in 1972, tweeted, "One of the loveliest people I was ever lucky enough to know. He is a genius and a huge soul. Pray for him."
With Prine's literary and philosophical touch, he created ballads about the American experience of heartbreak and war, love and deep loss, beginning with his Grammy-nominated debut album in 1971. He rose from being a mailman in Illinois to a music legend memorialized in the Songwriters' Hall of Fame. The award-winning producer and recording artist was admired by the likes of Kris Kristofferson (who first discovered him) and Bob Dylan (who named Prine as one of his favorite songwriters). Earlier this year he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.
Prine passed away in Nashville with his family.
