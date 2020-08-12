On this day in 2007, Kate Nash released Made of Bricks and became the most talked-about artist in England.

She had previously been floated by Lily Allen, who, like Nash, made snarky pop songs camouflaged in an eerie jubilance. Nash's debut, which was propelled by the sleeper hit "Foundations," skyrocketed her to commercial success at just 20-years-old. She performed at festivals across the country, conquered late-night TV performances, and developed a buzzing reputation as Britain's next big pop star.