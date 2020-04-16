Music
In Memoriam of Iconic Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara

Kaiji Fujiwara passed away at 55.

 Dan K
04/16/20

Keiji Fujiwara, the incredibly talented voice actor behind Leorio from Hunter X Hunter, Axel from Kingdom Hearts, and Reno from the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake, has passed away at age 55.

Immediately recognizable for his distinct, raspy voice, Fujiwara possessed an unmatched ability to imbue manly characters with just the right dose of goofiness and heart.

"Leorio Punches Ging in the Face" www.youtube.com

Chances are high that anyone who loves anime or video games has enjoyed Fujiwara's voice in a prominent way. Alongside Leorio, Axel, and Reno, other major roles include Ardyn from Final Fantasy XV, Maes Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist, Hannes from Attack on Titan, and Esidisi from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Keiji Fujiwara

In Japan, Fujiwara was also known for dubbing Robert Downey Jr.'s movie performances, most notably Iron Man in all of the Marvel movies, as well as Heath Ledger's Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight.

[Eng sub] Dark Knight "Joker's Deal" Japanese Dub www.youtube.com

Fujiwara was a master of his craft and he will continue to survive through his unforgettable performances and the lives those characters touch. Rest in peace, Keiji Fujiwara, and thank you for all your amazing work.

