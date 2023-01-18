Designer and celebrity stylist Kim Shui has worked with some of the biggest names in pop culture. Lizzo, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox have all called upon her for a signature look. Shui's brand is one of the hottest fashion houses in the industry and one of the toughest tickets during New York Fashion Week.



Shui has known Demi Ramos for years. Ramos walked as a model in two of Shui's runway shows, and they have become close friends.

In this episode, the two talk about Shui's rise, dressing celebrities, and what influences her personal style.

For more from Kim Shui, follow Kim Shui Studio on Instagram and TikTok.

