Over the last three years, KiNG MALA has established herself as of pop music's brightest talents. With soulful vocals and impeccable production, the singer-songwriter easily shifts from playful to badass.



Her latest, "sunny side up," is a darkly funny breakup song about a past relationship.



"My previous partner and I fought over everything towards the end of our relationship," she recalls. "Every other morning was an episode of burnt toast, or ‘too-sweet’ coffee, or ‘we’re out of eggs.’ Nothing was right and the resentment had built to such a level that our morning fights had become routine."



Watch KiNG MALA talk to Demi Ramos about the making of "sunny side up," growing up in a Puerto Rican household, and plans for the future.





KiNG MALA | The Demi Ramos Show





For more KiNG MALA, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

