Today is a hard day to be both a blink-182 stan and a Kardashian hater.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating since December, E! News confirms, after years of romance rumors, sharing expensive dinners, and scheduling playdates between their kids. After a recent trip to Palm Springs together (at Kris Jenner's house, no doubt), the blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are enjoying the early stages of a "low-key" budding romance.

"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," an insider told E!. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

The insider added that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan already loves Barker (although the bar isn't exactly high), and it's nothing new for the sisters to gravitate towards musicians. Side-by-side, Barker and Kardashian's outward appearances might conflict each other, but they actually do have much in common: They both co-parent children with their exes, they're both native Californians with homes in Calabasas, they've both had reality TV shows based on their families, and they're both extremely wealthy.

They were also born fewer than four years apart from each other. It's so nice to see men in pop-punk date women their age!





Barker's new fling with Kardashian calls to mind the relationship between his buddy Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox. This proves that, scientifically, it does not matter how many bad tattoos you have or how greasy your hair is; if you're worth millions of dollars, you can pull the hottest women in Hollywood.

While Kardashian might not be Barker's typical "girl at the rock show," it seems they actually have a decent relationship going on. Our only remaining question is: Has Kourt listened to a full blink-182 album?