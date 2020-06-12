Country band Lady Antebellum has announced that they are changing their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A.

The band decided to change their original name due to the term "Antebellum"—which has associations with the pre-abolition South. (The term "antebellum" means "before the war" and is typically associated with the pre-Civil War-era United States. Specifically, the Antebellum South refers to the era when the United States' South was profiting off of slavery).