Interview: Laney Keyz Is Just Trying to Inspire His Community
The melodic rapper talked about his new single, "Colorful Sh*t," which features Lil Yachty.
Laney Keyz's music career is finally gaining momentum.
The buzzing melodic rapper, who collaborated with Lil Yachty for his latest infectious single, "Colorful Sh*t," admits it's frustrating to be popping off in quarantine. "We can still move through it though," he says. "Anybody that knows me knows how much I have going on outside of music. Just being hopeful and staying positive and staying on my grind is just my way of showing people that no matter what you have going on, there is still hope."
The 23-year-old Oakland rapper was adopted as a child and grew up with five adopted siblings in a tough Bay Area neighborhood. As a result of his upbringing, keeping a tight-knit community is incredibly meaningful to him.
"The way people look at where I'm from right now, I'm trying to change that," he said. The Bay Area's creative image is often associated with high-energy artists, such as Mac Dre, and Too $hort, Keyz aims to revitalize the public's perception of his community. "More than just like the violence and the homicides, but the way that people look at our music culture [specifically.] I'm tryna change the outlook, I'm tryna make it so people don't just see one thing when they look at the Bay Area."
Keyz's music is melodic and heartfelt, his three singles bouncy enough for the club but introspective enough for a late-night drive. "Colorful Sh*t" is succinct and snappy, enough so that it unexpectedly caught the attention of Lil Yachty. "I recorded the song and it somehow it found its way into one of his sessions," Keyz said. "I wasn't expecting it at all, to be honest."
How did you connect with Yachty for the "Colorful Sh*t" music video?
When you don't know someone's work you're kinda skeptical about meeting them, but it was cool. He treated me like we knew each other. It was nothing but good vibes.
Laney Keyz feat. Lil Yachty - Colorful Shit (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
One thing that struck out to me about your grind is that your backstory seems vital to your development as an artist. Some artists aren't as open about their upbringing as you are. I'm curious how you feel your backstory plays into your role as an artist?
Honestly, my upbringing was hard, but I don't like to let that shadow the kind of music I make. It can get hard to talk about certain things, but [that] plays a lot into me being able to understand other artists and how to relate to people that are still struggling. Being from the same places as the people you're trying to relate to makes it a lot easier to reach out and connect.
You have a line in "Russia" that says, "When they see you doing good they gonna hate you." How do you stay focused on your vision despite these setbacks that come with coming up?
The best thing to do is just cut that kind of energy out of your circle. It's gonna be hard at first, because some of the people that you know don't like you [are] around you and in your face every day. You gotta separate your real friends from the people who are just around you for what you have going on. Being close with people from the same place as you—it [can] make them feel like: Why are you doing this but I'm not? [There's this] idea that they should have this just because I do because we're from the same place...
They want all the clout but without any of the work.
Exactly. A lot of people around me did put in the work to get here with me, but a lot of 'em have just been around so you feel kinda obligated to bring [them with you]. You have to learn to separate from the people who actually care about what you want.
Keeping a good community around you sounds really important to you.
It is. Having a community behind me is [everything]. I'm tryna lead the way for other people.
When did you discover that you had such a good ear for melody?
It took a while. I had to get my own set-up [and] my own studio so I could actually start experimenting with my voice. When I started I was just rap, straight bars. When I got my own set-up I felt more comfortable trying sh*t. I'm still learning, to be honest. I don't feel like I've come out with a specific sound yet, because I'm trying to do something new.
Have you found your sound enough to start working on an album?
To be honest, I want the people to ask for it. I'm doing really well putting out song after song like this. I'm trying to build up a solid fan base so that when I put out an album, people are ready for it.
Colorful Shit
Follow Laney Keyz on Instagram
7 Reasons You Shouldn't Vote for Kanye West for President
A vote for Kanye is a vote for the spoiler effect.
When Kanye West announced he was running for president on July 4th 2020, most people thought it was just a joke or maybe a publicity stunt.
But he will now officially appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri and is making an effort to appear on several other states' ballots. However, that doesn't mean you should consider him to be a viable candidate, and here's why:
He literally can't win<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzk5OTkwMn0.TzhIycYupGqzN4z37xlpQp4X_6fMU1tRoNgnfFIAJkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5afe0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ebd0e5e41881df404a95fb86c905c2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west" /><p>His campaign has missed the deadline or failed to get enough verifiable signatures in 17 states; that is 225 electors. If he doesn't get on the ballot in California, then he will lose a shot at another 55 electors. A California election official told <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/can-kanye-even-theoretically-win-missed-ballot-deadlines" target="_blank"><em>Fox News</em></a> that zero counties had reported signatures from West's campaign to the state. That brings him up to a grand total of 280 electors that he cannot get, making it impossible for him to get the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the presidency. Even a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/write-in-votes/" target="_blank">write-in</a> campaign is not feasible. There are eight states where ballots don't even have a space for write-ins. In 32 others, write-in candidates still have to file with the state prior to the election or write in votes won't be counted. </p>
He is only running to steal votes from Biden<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc1NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTc4OTYwNn0.qzKHW-OgUdVUhBFTzgFN2y73_MhVWZ5vSH6X-2d2u9A/img.png?width=980" id="f41e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec10fe531431e06ff35263e0fb06deff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west tweet" /><p>Kanye recently <a href="https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1287090600248930305?lang=en" target="_blank">tweeted</a>, "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION." In an interview with <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/08/06/exclusive-kanye-west-indicates-that-his-spoiler-campaign-is-indeed-designed-to-hurt-biden/#24a2b6766397" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> (in which he was called out for serving only as a spoiler), Kanye replied, "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King." While Kanye has said he is running to win, he is currently polling at only about <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/12/kanye-west-flops-among-black-voters-393860" target="_blank">2%</a>, which is about 7 points behind people who have no opinion. Kanye will certainly never get enough votes to win, but in swing states he could make a difference. In <a href="http://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/black-leaders-denounce-gops-latest-political-ploy-back-kanye-west-spoiler-divert-milwaukee-votes/" target="_blank">Wisconsin</a> in 2016 for example, there were 36,460 write-in votes for president, which surpassed Trump's statewide margin of victory of 22,748.</p>
Republican operatives are putting him on the ballot<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTMyNjU4N30.BBSOtpEkSpI64mavD-4UUnsMong-2ecMKGUKLN72vnQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b34a0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc90201b80b5297acd32d1d2f72b28a2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Joe Biden" />
Forbes<p>Republicans associated with Trump are also associated with Kanye's campaign in at least four states. West's ballot petition was delivered to Wisconsin state regulators by <a href="https://www.wpr.org/kanye-west-files-wisconsin-ballot-help-republican-attorney" target="_blank">Lane Ruhland</a>, a lawyer currently working on a lawsuit for the Trump campaign. A Republican operative in Colorado, <a href="https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2020-election/i-am-not-joking-gop-operative-helps-kanye-west-file-as-presidential-candidate-on-colorado/article_27ef65a0-d74c-11ea-9672-c7b53a6787ed.html" target="_blank">Rachel George</a>, is helping Kanye get on the ballot there, even though she thinks it's "hilarious." <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/republicans-least-four-states-are-helping-kanye-west-gain-ballot-n1235881" target="_blank">Gregg Keller</a>, who was previously shortlisted as a Trump campaign manager in 2016, has been listed as a contact for the Kanye campaign in Arkansas. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a33524765/kanye-west-presidential-ballot-republican-operatives/" target="_blank">Chuck Wilton</a> in Vermont is listed as a convention delegate for Trump and as an elector for Kanye.</p>
Kanye believes the cure to the coronavirus is prayer and not vaccines<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ4NDUyNn0.1_XWMXYYKz9G6RrlaZK4qQPFqrzb9BJzuzXzyAQHMmw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bfeee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1546bcb300dde91ae1d7ce898f03025" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Sunday Service" /><p>In his interview with <em><a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank">Forbes</a>, </em>Kanye stated that the way to end coronavirus is to pray and that "we need to stop doing things that make God mad." And when asked about vaccines he said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."</p>
Kanye does not understand Black history<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzExMDU5N30.hOjvTwel5S6gowk4tb92sqG17f-iRZIazg6Jo6GOvNg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e8106" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ebb7517610fc8cf16dd02767a0ee7e9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Harriet Tubman" /><p>Kanye has stated that slavery was a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/01/entertainment/kanye-west-slavery-choice-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">choice</a>: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." Kanye recently said that <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/kanye-west-hosted-first-campaign-event-in-south-carolina-2020-7" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman</a> "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." He has also said that <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/kanye-west-says-black-history-month-is-torture-porn.html/" target="_blank">Black History month</a> is "torture porn," used the <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kanye-west-confederate-flag-shirt-explained-_n_4173200" target="_blank">Confederate flag</a> in his merchandise, and said that Black people need to stop talking about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/18/entertainment/kanye-west-racism/index.html" target="_blank">racism</a>.</p>
Kanye is mentally ill and untreated<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDY2NTU1Mn0.GMKO_g5YiaR5dJT2AyabF7a_06omXFJTvUZKF0M0gIM/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4874" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf3b145e7f9c3e742f92f7772c4b4cf4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye tweets" /><p>Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 39. Bipolar disorder affects 2.3 million Americans, and Kanye's openness about his struggles with mental health have actually done a lot to destigmatize mental disorders. However, untreated bipolar disorder would definitely be a problem for a president. Kanye himself described the importance of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/28/entertainment/kanye-west-bipolar-letterman-interview/index.html" target="_blank">medication</a>: "If you don't take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it." </p><p>Yet only 7 months after that interview, he tweeted, "I'm loving the new music I've been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again." His wife <a href="https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-opens-up-about-kanye-wests-mental-health-and-why-medication-is-not-an-option-123114" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian</a> has stated, "For him, being on medication is not really an option." While mental health choices should always be personal choices, if you are president then your mental stability becomes the concern of every American citizen. </p>
Kanye doesn’t know anything about politics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzc4MTU4NX0.mRADBfhu9ML_nczgdUZmoiiAz3cwR8tXQP206hOUWkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="c5558" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16954fd6c1349519e46e363e59510a1d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Wakanda" /><p>Kanye has never voted. He admitted to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> that he had only registered to vote for the first time this year. He also admitted he knows nothing about politics and would like to model his White House after the fictional Wakanda, "I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: You got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I'm not saying <em>the</em> most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free. Let's get back to Wakanda . . . like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together."</p>
- How Pop Culture Bullies Us, and How to Fight Back - Popdust ›
- Joe Biden's "You Ain't Black" Comment Is So Far Out of Touch ... ›
- Kanye West Vs Spencer Pratt—Who Is The Biggest Prick? - Popdust ›
- Is Kanye West Really Running for President to ›
Can a Secret Trump, COVID-19 Documentary Sway the Election?
Totally Under Control is premiering on Netflix at a moment when it's revelations about the Trump administration have serious potential to change minds.
In the lead-up to a presidential election in the US, there is always a rush among authors and documentarians to share a perspective on one candidate or the other.
Whether they're driven by pure opportunism—making a cash grab amid the nation's political fervor—or by a sense of moral duty to expose important truths to the voting public, there is always a question of whether these efforts can really make a difference in an election's outcome.
- Sharon Stone's Family Ravaged by COVID, Trump's Mishandling ... ›
- Donald Trump's Disinfectant Injection—and Other Great Ideas (that ... ›