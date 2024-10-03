Each year from September 15 to October 15, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This observance recognizes the diverse cultures, rich histories, and contributions of Americans with Latin American ancestry. That includes Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. It's a time to reflect on the audacious impact Latinx individuals have had on American society — from arts and science to politics and pop culture.

September 15th is significant because it marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16th and September 18th, respectively. But we shouldn’t view these dates as a parade of performative allyship. We should consider the substantial impact of Latinx communities on our culture every single day.

So much of this country used to be Mexico! California, the home of Hollywood, is still riddled with Spanish street names and many Mexican people were integral to building the film industry. Yet, there’s a glaring lack of onscreen representation and Latinx stories in Hollywood.

2022’s Damien Chazelle epic Babylon tackled this question through its central character played by Diego Calva Hernández. In Babylon, his character operated behind the scenes, working his way up and becoming a major player in Hollywood before being forced to leave — with the industry eradicating his contributions to film completely. This is apt, considering how little we see or hear about the considerable benefits Latinx Americans bestow upon the industry.

Despite making up 18.7% of the U.S. population — as of 2020, according to the Census Bureau — Onscreen Latinx characters are generally:

1. The Maid (with an exaggerated accent, of course)

2. The Gangster (with tattoos and no internal life)

3. The Spicy Love Interest (but never the one the protagonist ends up with long term)

4. The Wise Abuela(speaks exclusively in proverbs)

However, over the past few years, we've seen a gradual push for better representation both behind the camera and onscreen. Trailblazing Latinx directors have been behind the camera pushing the boundaries — and finally getting recognition for it. Guillermo del Toro — Mexican maestro of the macabre — has been serving up heartfelt stories and fantastical frightism for decades, most notably for the award-winning The Shape of Water. Other award-winners include Alfonso Cuarón, the Mexican visionary behind Roma, Gravity, and even Y tu Mama Tambien. Alejandro González Iñárritu is another Mexican director who is behind Birdman and The Revenant.

Good news! It’s not just men. Patricia Cardoso is the Colombian-American director who broke ground with Real Women Have Curves, starring America Ferrera. Aurora Guerrero’s been telling nuanced stories about queer Latinx experiences since Mosquita y Mari — other credits include The Other Black Girl, The Wilds, and Gentefied. Janicza Bravo is an Afro-Latina Panamanian director who proves Latinx identity is not a monolith. Her directing credits include Zola, Atlanta, and Poker Face.

And this is only the beginning. But we're talking about people from over 20 countries, with diverse indigenous, European, African, and Asian influences. That's why it's crucial to watch and support a wide range of Latinx stories. We need coming-of-age tales set in East L.A. as much as we need sophisticated dramas in the penthouses of Buenos Aires. We need stories about undocumented immigrants fighting for a better life and third-generation Latinx professionals navigating corporate America. We need tales of queer Latinx love and chronicles of Afro-Latinx experiences.

As we continue to push for better representation both in front of and behind the camera, every time we stream a show with Latinx leads or support a movie with Latinx directors, we’re sending a message to Hollywood. It’s important to celebrate these wins and demand more. More diverse stories, more complex characters, more opportunities for Latinx creators to tell our stories our way.

Here are some of the titles streaming now starring Latinx talent to celebrate and support on a variety of streaming platforms.

Streaming on MAX (aka HBO)

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda's love-letter to Washington Heights is a musical extravaganza that follows a bodega owner with big dreams, a beauty salon gossip queen, and an entire neighborhood of characters starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi. Melissa Barrera brings the fire as Vanessa, proving that she's more than just the scream queen from the latest Scream movies. It’s a classic New York story of community, culture, and music — more of this, please.

Father of the Bride

Andy García steps into the patriarch’s shoes in this classic remake. It's like the Steve Martin version, but starring García, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami. Gloria Estefan, another Cuban-American Miami icon, plays his wife, Ingrid. Together, they navigate their daughter's whirlwind engagement with all the drama and humor you'd expect from this dynamic duo.

Los Espookys

If Pedro Almodóvar had a baby that was part Scooby-Doo and What We Do in the Shadows, you'd get Los Espookys. This bizarre comedy follows a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a peculiar business — staging fake supernatural events. Co-created by Fred Armisen, Julio Torres, and Ana Fabrega, the show is a delightfully capricious mix of Spanish and English for those nights when you can't decide between a comedy or a horror — why not both?

Problemista

Julio Torres — the wonderfully weird mind behind Los Espookys — brings us this surreal comedy about an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to stay in the U.S. Born and raised in El Salvador, Torres brings his unique brand of deadpan absurdism to the lead role. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, because apparently, every surrealist indie movie is legally required to include her at this point. It's a wild ride that'll make you laugh, cry, and perhaps question your own reality.

Veneno

Based on the true story of Spanish TV personality and trans icon Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, Veneno features stellar performances from Daniela Santiago, Jedet Sánchez, and Isabel Torres, who all portray Cristina at different stages of her life. It's a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community within Latinx culture and a luscious ode to an icon.

Turtles All the Way Down

Based on John Green's bestselling novel, this film follows Aza Holmes, a 16-year-old girl grappling with OCD, friendship, and first love while trying to solve the mystery of a missing billionaire. Isabela Merced — of Peruvian descent — stars as Aza, bringing depth and nuance to a character dealing with mental health issues. The film also features American-Ecuadorian Cree Cicchino as Aza’s best friend. It's a sensitive, thoughtful portrayal of teenage life that doesn't shy away from the tough stuff. This just shows that Latinx stories can be about more than cultural identity — but are universal tales of human experience.

Barbie

Barbie influenced culture in so-so many ways — not least by finally giving America Ferrera the respect she deserves. Ferrera, born to Honduran parents in Los Angeles, has been representing since her Ugly Betty days. In Barbie, she reminds us why she's a national treasure, delivering a speech about the impossible standards placed on women in her now-iconic monologue. Ariana Greenblatt, of Puerto Rican and Colombian descent, who plays Sasha, also shines in Barbie, which was a launchpad for her career.

Streaming on Netflix

Wednesday

Move over, Christina Ricci! There's a new Wednesday Addams in town. Jenna Ortega, of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, brings her deadpan delivery and killer dance moves to the instantly iconic Wednesday. The series became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and catapulted Ortega to mega-fame — landing her roles in Scream and the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Lincoln Lawyer

Based on Michael Connelly's novels, this legal drama features Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a charismatic defense attorney who runs his practice out of a Lincoln Town Car. Garcia-Rulfo, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, brings a suave charm to the role originally played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film. The show also features Becki Newton, who's part Mexican on her mother's side, as Lorna, Mickey's second ex-wife and legal aide. Because nothing says "complicated" like working with your ex, right?

Young Royals

Although this Swedish drama isn't primarily Latinx-focused, it’s a surprising examination of privilege — from class to race. This plays out through the romance between Prince Wilhem (played by Edvin Rydings) and Simon (played by Venezuelan-Swedish actor Omar Rudberg). Rudberg plays a character who — as one of the few brown kids at their rarefied, private boarding school — is not afraid to call out discrimination when he sees it. His character speaks in Spanish and Swedish and grapples with classism and racism at school — and even in his relationship. The show excavates stereotypes and the intricacies of interracial relationships and even bashes the “Latin lover” trope through Simon’s character. Can we get more shows like this in America?

Menendez Brothers

This true-crime series dives into the infamous case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the Beverly Hills brothers who murdered their parents in 1989. Though you might think this a case of “not all representation is a good representation,” it delves deep into generational trauma and issues of the American dream. Through Javier Bardem’s character of Javier Menendez, the story explores roadblocks the immigrant faces and the racism, discrimination, and prejudice, even when you’re on the top. Of course, Bardem’s Menendez is the villain of the story, but he’s complex and well-rendered — unlike other Latinx villains of former TV-shows.

Lopez vs Lopez

George Lopez is back, and this time he's brought his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, along for the ride. This sitcom follows a working-class family as they navigate generational divides, cultural clashes, and the general chaos of family life.

Gentefied

This dramedy series follows three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American Dream while dealing with gentrification, family expectations, and their own identities. It's like if Shameless and Jane the Virgin had a baby series that was raised in Boyle Heights. It tackles heavy themes with a light touch — serving up commentary on cultural appropriation and immigrant struggles alongside jokes about hipster tacos.

On My Block

Set in a Los Angeles neighborhood, this coming-of-age series subverts stereotypes by portraying young adults living amidst gang violence with compassion. The show stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao (of Dominican descent), Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco (of Colombian and Mexican descent) as a group of friends whose bonds are tested by the realities of their environment. It’s soapy while managing to be sincere.

Griselda

Sofia Vergara trades in her Gloria Pritchett glamour for 1970s power suits in this gritty series based on the life of Griselda Blanco, the infamous "Cocaine Godmother" who revolutionized the Miami drug trade. Vergara flaunts her dramatic chops in a role that's about as far from Modern Family as you can get.

Streaming on Hulu

Flamin' Hot

This not-exactly-true biopic tells the spicy tale of Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Directed by Eva Longoria (yes, that Eva Longoria), the film stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez, with Annie Gonzalez playing his supportive wife. It's a classic American Dream story that’s larger than life and endlessly charming.

Only Murders in the Building

This clever whodunit comedy features Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a sardonic millennial who teams up with a pair of true-crime-obsessed boomers to solve mysteries in their fancy New York apartment building. And speaking of Eva Longoria, she guest stars in the most recent season as herself — playing Selena Gomez’s Mabel in a fake movie version of the podcast. Meta — but just as good as the previous seasons.

The Bear

While not exclusively Latinx-focused, the third season of The Bear’s best episode is undoubtedly “Napkins,” directed by Ayo Edebiri and starring Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero. She recently made history as the first Latinx woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role this season — which is insane — but she definitely deserved the win for this season’s charged performance.

Hustlers

Based on a true story, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Despite its sensationalized premise, Jennifer Lopez leads the pack as Ramona in her greatest acting role.

The Valet

This delightful rom-com remake stars Eugenio Derbez as a humble parking valet who gets roped into a fake-dating scheme with a movie star. It's like "Pretty Woman" in reverse, with a side of social commentary on class and LA’s cultural divides. Derbez, our beloved Mexican comedy export, brings his everyman charm to the role, creating a sweet, funny look at the American Dream from a distinctly Latinx perspective.

Ugly Betty

This oldie-but-goodie follows Betty Suarez, a quirky Mexican-American girl from Queens who lands a job at a high-fashion magazine. It's like The Devil Wears Prada if Anne Hathaway's character wore braces and ponchos instead of office siren clothes. America Ferrera stars as Betty, bringing heart and humor to the role that made her a household name. The show features a veritable who's who of Latinx talent, including Ana Ortiz as Betty's sister Hilda, Tony Plana as her father Ignacio, and Mark Indelicato as her fashion-loving nephew, Justin. It's a love letter to embracing your authentic self — questionable fashion choices and all.

Pose

This groundbreaking series — set in New York City's ball culture scene of the 1980s and '90s — features the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles. Most are BIPOC actors, showcasing the impact of Black and Brown trans people on queer culture. Mj Rodriguez, who is of African American and Puerto Rican descent, stars as Blanca Evangelista, the heart and soul of the show, alongside Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel, and more. It tackles heavy themes like the AIDS crisis, discrimination, and found family with warmth and compassion.

Love, Victor

Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Simon was groundbreaking in a number of ways — featuring a queer character who is not a stereotype but the main love interest. However, when it was criticized for its lack of diversity, Love, Victor was the answer. With a Latino main character (Victor Salazar) a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American teen navigating his sexual identity while also dealing with his family's move to a new city. His queer journey confronts his parents’ culture, religion, and machismo. Michael Cimino stars as Victor, bringing charm and vulnerability to a role that could easily have ended up as yet one more tired, coming-out narrative. Instead, we get a nuanced portrayal of a young man grappling with his identity in the context of his Latinx family and culture. The show features James Martinez and Ana Ortiz (of Ugly Betty fame) as Victor's parents who skillfully support their son’s journey, showcasing how to adapt traditional values for the 21st century.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez: This Is Me... Now

Jenny from the Block might not have struck gold with this musical and visual experience that's part album, part documentary, and partly to blame for her divorce. But she put herself out there, and that’s what matters. The film is a deeply personal project that might not hit all the right notes. But it does explore her childhood as a wild-haired girl in the Bronx, the Latinx community that raised her.

Upgraded

This rom-com stars Camila Mendes as an ambitious art intern who gets mistaken for her boss while on a work trip to London. Mendes, of Brazilian descent, brings her "Riverdale" charm to a more grounded role, proving she's more than just Veronica Lodge with a posh Brit accent. It's a fun, frothy escape that proves Latinas can rock a meet-cute just as well as any rom-com heroine.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on the bestselling novel, this rom-com follows the son of the U.S. President as he falls for a British prince.

Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the idealistic, Mexican-American son. He’s so optimistic about how politics can change the lives of the people that his biggest dream is turning Texas blue. The film explores his Mexican identity in broad strokes but doesn’t shy away from the complexity of intersectional identity — especially when he comes out and has to face his Mexican father’s machismo. It’s a reminder that queer people exist in all axes of identity.

Cinderella

This modern musical retelling of the classic fairy tale stars Camila Cabello in her acting debut. Cabello, our favorite Cuban-American pop princess, brings her powerhouse vocals and natural charisma to the role of Ella. It's a unique, take on a story we've heard a thousand times, proving that glass slippers look good on everyone — regardless of their background.