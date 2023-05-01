Laura Marano has a lot going on. She released her latest single "Boundaries" on April 14, and she's been busy filming movies for Netflix. Last year, she starred in The Royal Treatment, and soon fans can see her in Choose Love, the streaming service's first interactive romantic comedy.



Known for her role as Ally on Disney Channel's Austin & Ally, she's released solo music for several years. Recently, she reformed her sound, pushing it into different, more mature directions. Eight years removed from Disney, she's moved comfortably into the adult phase of her career.

Watch Jordan Edwards interview Marano and stream "Boundaries" below.

Laura Marano | It's Real with Jordan and Demi





For more from Laura Marano, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

