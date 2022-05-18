For the first few years of her career, Leah Kate was on a steady rise. Her 2021 album What Just Happened? included fan favorites like "F U Anthem" and "Fuck Up the Friendship."



But recently, things have really taken off. She just finished a European tour with Madison Beer, and her latest single "10 Things I Hate About You" has quickly become a viral hit. Thanks to TikTok, the post grunge-inspired song has accumulated more than 35 million streams in just a few weeks.



Before she plays Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Ala. on May 21, the LA native talked to Jordan Edwards about the success of "10 Things" and the evolution of her sound.

Leah Kate on "10 Things I Hate About You" and Hangout Fest! www.youtube.com