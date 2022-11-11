Leith Ross has emerged as a rising star in the music industry thanks to their rich talent, fantastic voice, and vulnerable lyrics. Since early 2021, Ross has uploaded music to their TikTok page, where viewers instantly latched onto their every word.

Through TikTok and social media, Leith shares intimate, relatable stories detailing friendship, community, relationships, and heartache. Even more special - Leith has fostered true exchange with their fans through the app, commenting on their love for viewers and teasing new releases.









For many, it’s pure ritual to watch Leith’s latest video when it posts…and it should be. However, Leith isn’t just another face on TikTok… Over the past few months, they’ve taken to the stage in a series of live performances leading up to their sold out shows at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on Dec. 4 and 5.

Leith’s debut EP, Motherwell, was recorded live and released in 2020. From there, they continued with the 2021 release of I’d Have To Think About It. The last few years have been a whirlwind, but Leith shows no signs of slowing down.

Today, Leith is releasing their new song, “Orlando”, a nostalgic folk lullaby that will keep you cozy and warm in the colder weather. It’s a over-the-shoulder glance at being in love, with a calming melody and bittersweet lyrics that’ll bring that tough breakup right back. Sad, a bit haunting, and really relatable, “Orlando” is an anthem for the ages.

Listen to “Orlando” debuting today with PopDust:



