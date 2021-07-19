Wait ... is Lil Nas X going to jail?

After months of quiet about the Satan Shoes, the publicity stunt for his song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" which went wrong — or right? — when it provoked outrage and a lawsuit from Nike, Lil Nas X started tweeting about going to jail for the shoes.





Fans were confused. Though Nike sued Lil Nas X's collaborator, Brooklyn creative group MSCHF, over the reworked Nike Sneakers, they reached a settlement months ago.

The dust had cleared, we thought, so why was Nas tweeting about going to court?

After steamy performances of the controversial banger on shows like SNL and the BET Awards, Lil Nas X leveraged the press from the song, video, and sneakers to become even more of a household name.

Never one to be serious on the internet, the rapper started posting a steady stream of TikToks and Tweets about the upcoming court date with the tag #FreeLilNasX— even teasing his upcoming song "Industry Baby" in the videos.

Some fans began speculating that, because of the song teasers, all this might just be yet ANOTHER publicity stunt.



They were right.

On Monday July 19th, the day of the alleged court date Lil Nas X had been posting about, he tweeted a clip of a fictionalized court scene in which he is sentenced to "Montero State Prison" for being gay.

The post was a teaser for the upcoming song and music video, "Industry Baby." The track is an all star production, with work by Kanye West, Take a Daytrip, and Jack Harlow. The video is also an all star production, starring Lil Nas X in practically every role — just the way we like it.



The song comes out Friday, July 23rd. In the meantime, we can probably expect more tweets and TikToks from the king of the internet.







