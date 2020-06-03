Lili Reinhart Super Casually Comes Out as Bisexual
The Riverdale star announced her plans to march in an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest.
In the midst of the world bursting into flames, you might've missed the news that Cole Sprouse has split from his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, after three years of dating.
Rumors of the pair's breakup have surfaced time and time again, so we're not sure what's making this time any more significant. But, nevertheless, rest assured that the possible exes are keeping busy: Sprouse, for one, was arrested while protesting in support of Black Lives Matter in Santa Monica over the weekend. Reinhart took to her Instagram story to announce that she was planning on participating in an LGBTQ+ For Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood. She also very casually mentioned the fact that she's bisexual.
Reinhart:<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGbWVkaWElMkZFWm1tMzlsV29BQXpsYm4uanBnJTNBbWVkaXVtJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGJzLnR3aW1nLmNvbSZzPTM2NiZoPTAwMTNlMmRhOWVjNjYwYWNlOWQxMDc1ZDMwYTI3YjdjZjFhNWE5YzJjMmMzZGEzYjM0OTgxZjE5NWYzNDEwMjgmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MzA3NzE4NjM2OSIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2NDk2ODE3OTJ9.zkm-AJwBIEroy5e98eonJfEX4cMfB6JFZ_Hhkw53Zu4/img.jpg" id="6d367" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="439fbc4ac56520934320af5021cd1981" />Twitter
@annelisters<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDI5Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjY5NTAxNn0.FeDHu1QSQCeWVOl3ci9ubTGtg4owxUeNnYpXOsIHCLc/img.png?width=980" id="62c00" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27375e6c63d66ecd917c24150144c9fb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
@BarchieUpdates<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDMwMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjM0MzAzM30.mY-8HseAatSuyS00q_rNxqTMZdkqGd2l1W90nJldd7M/img.png?width=980" id="c89c2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb9f0707d8d4d43d9feef8aff56b88b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
@JamieCinematics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDMwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjA5MjkwNX0.vaJZ7uzK4uGnV2x25eBM14K1gQelG6_HY3TD8GGLesk/img.png?width=980" id="ebde7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="caec722faa78f283495d523d587730b8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
@bwgheads<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDI5MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODkxMjg3MX0.XFGdmf_ntUi7Yl__9n7gzeYHtbaM1G3uHgZj12Dxps4/img.png?width=980" id="e6c1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f2aba2261b16b4501141a1df93459ca2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
- Lili Reinhart Just Came Out As Bisexual ›
- Lili Reinhart Comes Out Publicly as Bisexual Ahead of BLM Protest ›
- Riverdale's Lili Reinhart comes out as a 'proud bisexual' in a post ... ›
- 'Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual ›
- Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual in Support of Black Lives Matter ... ›
- Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a 'Proud Bisexual Woman' ›
"Open Your Purse" Asks Celebrities and the Rich to Donate, Not Just Pose
"Open Your Purse" indicates frustration with capitalism, but what we really need is an overhaul of the entire system.
Plenty of celebrities are out and about protesting for Black Lives Matter, which is great for them.
Many have also offered articulate responses as to why they're out protesting and why others should do the same.
For many people, simply going out and protesting isn't enough—celebrities with tremendous net worth should be donating significant amounts of money to prove their allegiance to the cause.
"Open your purse" was originally made popular by a TikTok user named "Rosa," a persona created by Adam Martinez. "Since so many celebrities have offered such a lack of satisfactory financial response to the pandemic and the uprising, 'open your purse' has become a rallying cry for celebrities, corporations, and other wealthy people and organizations to put their money where their mouth is," writes Rachel Charlene Lewis for Bitch Media.
Jeff “Horti” Hortillosa Releases “The Horticulture Vol. 1”
Layers of blues, Americana, and pop-rock.
Austin-based musician, actor, and director Jeff Hortillosa drops his EP, The Horticulture Vol. 1 as a companion to his new film War Monkey.
The Horticulture, Vol. 1
- Kev Bev w/ Killer Whale & Jeff Hortillosa in Austin at Empire ›
- Kev Bev with Killer Whale and Jeff Hortillosa ›
- Jeff Horti Hortillosa - Eastman Guitars ›
- Jeff Hortillosa and band appearing in Pitch Perfect 3 on ... ›
- Jeff Hortillosa '09 and Whiskey Shivers to play at Austin City Limits ... ›
- Jeffrey Hortillosa - IMDb ›
- Centre alum's band featured in Pitch Perfect 3 - Centre College ›
- Jeff Hortillosa - Millionaire Live at Short Hair Company Austin ... ›
- JEFF HORTILLOSA ›