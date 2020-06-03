In the midst of the world bursting into flames, you might've missed the news that Cole Sprouse has split from his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, after three years of dating.

Rumors of the pair's breakup have surfaced time and time again, so we're not sure what's making this time any more significant. But, nevertheless, rest assured that the possible exes are keeping busy: Sprouse, for one, was arrested while protesting in support of Black Lives Matter in Santa Monica over the weekend. Reinhart took to her Instagram story to announce that she was planning on participating in an LGBTQ+ For Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood. She also very casually mentioned the fact that she's bisexual.