For 11 seasons, Love Island UK has become one of the most popular reality television series to date. The show’s premise is simple: a bunch of single men and women across the UK gather on an island somewhere in Spain and couple up to find love.

However, there are a few twists: every few days bombshells enter the villa to try and disrupt the connection, islanders get sent home by public votes at random, and the final couple left standing has to choose between love and money…splitting $100,000 or dumping their couple and keeping the money all to themselves.









Love Island was such the rage that it became a worldwide franchise…and because so many were streaming the UK version across the US and around the world, they created Love Island in the United States, Australia, and more.

Sadly, Love Island USA isn’t as successful as it was when it first launched. Originally set on a rooftop in Las Vegas, many viewers were put off because a rooftop is the furthest thing from a legitimate island. Besides, it lacked conflict and drama, there were no delish worldly accents, Love Island USA was overall lackluster.

Despite a prime spot on Netflix and celebrity host Sarah Hyland, the series was clearly struggling. Then, the show got a facelift.

Love Island USA moved to Peacock, rented a villa in Fiji, poached Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, and dialed up the drama dial to 100. This season was cast perfectly, with a never-ending amount of snarkyness and toxicity, memes galore, and, most importantly: fresh pop culture members to fixate on.

Love Island USA is the most streamed original series in the United States this summer, with over 919.1 million minutes streamed as of the week of July 11. And for good reason.

Who are the Love Island USA Cast Members?









This year, viewers were making the bold acclamation that Love Island USA has got Love Island UK beat this year hands down. Although I was bored of the UK’s lack of any real drama, I finally made the switch after the millionth person asked me if I’ve been watching the US version.

I’d already heard who Rob Rausch was: the latest heartthrob who’s taking the world by storm…while inside the villa he had no idea that he was TikTok’s newest hyperfixation. But Rob wasn’t going viral on his good looks alone…his red flags were even more of a hot topic.

Viewers are obsessed with Rob’s relationship with OG islander Leah Kateb, who hails from Calabasas and looks vaguely like Kylie Jenner. Leah and Rob broke up because Rob wasn’t sexually attracted to her, and thus spawned a season of toxic fights.

Leah Kateb quickly became a fan favorite - partnering up with Miguel Harichi and giving us TikTok sounds to use all summer long. Then, there’s Serena Page, who won the show alongside Kordell Beckham (yes, brother of NFL legend, Odell Beckham Jr).









Page and Kateb quickly joined up - as friends - with JaNa Craig, who eventually coupled up with Kenny Rodriguez. Then, there’s the tumultuous pairing of Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin - whose continuous fights kept us entertained until the very end. Runners-up of the show included Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington.

There were many others along the way, but these are the finalists.

The Meteoric Rise of Love Island USA





I can get bullied into watching a show quite easily, but I was resistant to taking on another Love Island franchise. With upwards of 50 episodes in a season, it’s a commitment. You truly spend the summer with the islanders.

But I didn’t wanna be left out. Literally everyone I know was watching it and it’s all over my TikTok. I knew who the islanders really were and what the major drama was before starting in…but that didn’t mean it wasn’t a delicious watch.

It filled all the needs that old reality TV used to: it's raunchy, vicious, tearful, and nonstop entertainment. There wasn’t a moment when the islanders had a chance to breathe. Every single episode something went wrong, and the world watched.

It became as common as hello to ask if someone has watched Love Island US this week. If they’re Team Rob and Leah or Team Miguel and Leah.









And the ratings matched the hype. Thanks to the islanders who were willing to bare it all, the show was doing blockbuster numbers unseen before. And you feel the need to binge the show, you simply had to discuss the episodes in real time or else it would be totally spoiled for you on social media.

Leah Kateb was the first islander to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, quickly followed by winner Serena Page. Brands have been flooding the comment section of the girls’ Instagrams to start working with them. Oh and, Rob Rausch was just in Nessa Barrett’s new music video as the love interest.

They’ve appeared on hit podcasts like The Cancelled Podcast and Call Her Daddy, and they’re quickly solidifying their role as America’s sweethearts. People are even demanding that the network give this season’s islanders their own shows.

What’s refreshing about many of these budding starlets is that they’re willing to reveal their lives in full detail. They’re honest about who they are and what’s going on, so we trust them. Now, we can’t wait to see just what they’ll do next.