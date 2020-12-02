Malan Breton & Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Deliver Their Twist on "I'll Be Home For Christmas"
The new single arrives in perfect time for the holidays
Fashion Designer Malan Breton returns with his signature voice, this time just in time for the holidays.
The duo offer a new twist on the classic Christmas tune, "I'll Be Home For Christmas." The single, geared up for release on December 4th, is a duet with chart topping recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Breton's baritone sways with Consuelo's honeyed mezzo soprano as the duo deliver a beautiful rendition for the holidays.
The holiday rework is a follow up to Malan's "Something Stupid" reboot, which was a hit on the iTunes chart and hit Top 10 in France, Top 5 in Greece, Top 10 in the UK, and Top 100 in the US. The song currently has nearly 1 million streams on Spotify.
"We have been friends for years and we have supported each other's business endeavors throughout the years but never in music. It felt right on this Christmas Classic," Consuelo says of working with Breton. "I wanted something special and magical and I think we have done just that on this track and with the backdrop of my fashion designs," said Breton, "and with the classic Vanderbilt mansion it will bring that idea of magic!"
As one of Taiwan's brightest entrepreneurs, Breton is also an award-winning director, writer, actor, performer and over all prolific icon. "Over the course of the last six months, I think our worlds have become very small out of necessity but in saying that, our definition of home has expanded to include whoever is in your small world," Breton says of the holiday track. "Whether they be close friends or family members. I think this very traditional song takes on a new meaning when we look at home from that perspective."
Check out the new single below.
Malan Breton & Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin
Follow Malan Breton on Instagram, and Spotify
Follow Consuelo Vanderbilt Coston on Instagram, Facebook and Spotify
Late Capitalism Diaries: The Worst COVID Scams
There is no cure for the coronavirus, but these people still think you should give them money.
If there's one thing that can save us from a global pandemic, it's capitalism.
Maybe you think that a sense of shared humanity uniting us in collective action—with those least at risk looking out for the most vulnerable—would be a better approach than embracing greed and short-term profit. But you're wrong.
Capitalism teaches us that money is the only thing that's real and the only solution to every problem. So when people are desperate and afraid because a deadly and wildly contagious virus is killing hundreds of thousands and ravaging the global economy, what they really need is someone to give their last few dollars to.
Thankfully, the ancient, venerated tradition of the snake oil salesman is alive and well, and the following good Samaritans are more than happy to strip confused and struggling people of every last dime in exchange for "cures" that primarily treat the problem of having too many dimes.
Kenneth Copeland: The Wind of God<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dfc0dcebb1c2994c78e7f430632ae4af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zi_qX50zv7k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Kenneth Copeland is not, as you might be thinking, the haunted mask from <em>Goosebumps</em>. He's a carefully preserved 83-year-old televangelist who preaches his own version of Christianity to an audience of millions. </p><p>You might be surprised to see a preacher at the top of a list about capitalism. After all, aren't churches considered non-profit? Shouldn't they be, like, funding charities to help the sick and the poor?</p><p>That's certainly true of churches that worship Jesus, but Kenneth Copeland—like most televangelists—preaches the Prosperity Gospel of Jesus™, which says that if you have faith in God, you will be rewarded with lots and lots of money and that the best way to demonstrate faith in God is to give the little bit of money you have right now to...Kenneth Copeland.</p><p>Essentially, the Prosperity Gospel is the worship of capitalism, and Kenneth Copeland has proven himself worthy of Capitalist God's favor by amassing a net worth of at least $300 million. Clearly, God wants this man to have money, so why not give him yours? </p><p>While Copeland's plan to destroy COVID-19 by blowing it away with "the wind of God"—which looks remarkably like a toddler blowing out birthday candles—is not directly expensive, the force of that wind is only as powerful as your faith, as measured in dollars sent to Kenneth Copeland.</p><p><strong>So if there's still a pandemic going on, that means you haven't sent enough money to Kenneth Copeland</strong>. Incidentally, in two weeks, join thousands of others in giving him that money in person at the 40th annual Southwest Believers' Convention in Fort Worth Texas—an area that has seen <a href="https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/what-we-know-about-coronavirus-cases-in-north-texas-around-the-state/2335449/" target="_blank">the incidence of COVID-19 cases more than double in the last month</a>.</p><p>And remember, if you start feeling sick, just spray a violent fountain of spittle from your mouth, because faith in Jesus™ is the only mask you need.</p>
Jim Bakker: Colloidal Silver<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6c17c2c9d1b1eb77c3b8258295499d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-YdsucT9hc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Staying in the realm of Televangelsim, it's important to note that Jim Bakker is not, in fact, Wolf Blitzer after being corrupted by the One Ring. He has, of course, been corrupted by his monomaniacal love for <em>the precious</em>, but in this case <em>the precious</em> refers to your $125.</p><p><span></span>That's how much it would have cost you to get your hands on a bottle of Silver Solution when Bakker was promoting it back in February with the help of Sherrill Sellman, a "natural health expert" who assured Bakker's viewers that Silver Solution had been "proven by the government that it has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on, including SARS and HIV."</p><p>As for COVID-19, which Bakker referred to as "this influenza that is now circling the globe," Sellman didn't want to oversell it, stating that Silver Solution "hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus ... Totally eliminate it. Kills it. Deactivates it."</p><p><strong>In reality, colloidal silver—the active ingredient in Silver Solution, has not been shown to be an effective treatment for literally anything ever. It can, however, permanently turn your skin a nice gray-blue color...which is cool.</strong></p><p>Bakker's promotion of Silver Solution as a COVID cure resulted in him being sued by the state of Missouri.</p>
Celebrity Chef Pete Evans: The Biocharger NG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg1NjMyNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjY3MzE4Nn0.9aHlN1zzO-wIKIGF1-EL3zz5FAbXvlMIwVDck6pRU_Y/img.png?width=980" id="c2e93" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="615cd5b3d640b02829fadfe82381d568" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Biocharger NG machine" />
Pete Evans promotes Biocharger NG<p>According to Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans, the BioCharger NG, which he was promoting and selling back in April, is "a pretty amazing device," and it had better be with a price tag of nearly $15,000 AUD (around $10,500 USD). </p><p>Described on his website as a "subtle energy revitalisation platform," <a href="https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/biochargers-claims-are-too-silly-to-take-seriously/" target="_blank">the BioCharger NG looks a lot like a Tesla coil in a glass case</a>, but it purports to be so much more.</p><p><strong>Evans' website describes the power of the device's "four transmitted energies" to "stimulate and invigorate the entire body to optimize and improve potential health, wellness, and athletic performance," which is all vague and pseudoscientific enough to fit in with the rest of Evans' paleo diet, anti-vax shtick. </strong></p><p><strong></strong>Where he got himself into trouble was in asserting that among "about a thousand different recipes" programmed into the device, there were a couple that could help with "Wuhan coronavirus."</p><p>Australia's Department of Health would <a href="https://www.tga.gov.au/media-release/pete-evans-company-fined-alleged-covid-19-advertising-breaches" target="_blank">fine Evans over $25,000</a> for making these false claims. </p><p>According to the Australian Medical Associations official Twitter account, the BioCharger NG is in fact effective at being "a $15,000 fancy light machine," so that's cool.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Alex Jones: Toothpaste<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e81d3a92936275a6e5ea3aa57b4e671"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OPUWs5wVBVM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>You may know <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/donald-trump-and-the-amazing-alex-jones" target="_blank">Alex Jones for his friendship with President Donald Trump</a>, or for his deep and abiding concern for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldfGaoJIPDs" target="_blank">the sexuality of the friggin' frogs</a>, but you may not know how he makes his money.</p><p>Having been banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc., Jones' conspiracy-heavy InfoWars videos aren't exactly raking in ad revenue. Instead, Jones makes his money by selling health and survival products at a steep markup. Often presented as the best option for combating the elaborate conspiracies that never stop targeting his viewers in particular, these products are sold through Jones' website.</p><p>Speaking through a throat that is 90% gravel, Jones informs his loyal followers of the tremendous benefits they can receive by buying "cutting edge" scientific products like <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyGq6cjcc3Q&list=LL03IJpP1q3jak11qJeA7aeQ&index=257" target="_blank">the supplement that Alex Jones took for 45 days to turn slightly redder</a>, or any of the other various products that require him to go shirtless.</p><p>But when it comes to COVID-19, Alex Jones knew back in March that the only cure was... toothpaste. <strong>In this case, toothpaste infused with "nano-silver" which is just a fancy name for colloidal silver–which sadly has not added any beneficial properties since Jim Bakker tried the same scam back in February.</strong></p><p>The toothpaste and other colloidal silver products that Jones had promoted as COVID treatments were <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrosenbaum/2020/04/09/infowars-founder-alex-jones-must-stop-selling-fake-coronavirus-silver-cures-fda-says/#42bcc881541a" target="_blank">removed from the InfoWars site in April after an FDA warning</a>.</p>
Genesis II: Miracle Mineral Solution (AKA Industrial Bleach)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc236f114954a21142c3c20217346dd6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oqzSNWYTHE8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Genesis II "Church" of Health and Healing is not quite a church at all—nor does it really have anything to do with health and healing. A more accurate name for it might be the Genesis II Industrial Bleach Garage, but that might not be as enticing to prospective customers who—until recently—could order "Miracle Mineral Solution" as <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/fake-science-led-mom-fee-bleach-her-autistic-sons-police-n1017256" target="_blank">a cure for everything from Autism</a> to (of course) <a href="https://www.popdust.com/coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-2645447610.html?rebelltitem=8" target="_blank">the coronavirus</a>.</p><p>The Grenon family of Bradenton Florida had stockpiled dozens of barrels of industrial bleach in their home in order to sell it as a miracle cure to strangers on the Internet. While they couldn't officially advise their customers to drink the bleach, they were assured that a dilute mixture of MMS could solve any and all of their health problems. They were shut down in July 2020.</p>
Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro: Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c29d6df2edf31945048d30ea75234ae"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9zHjcsDpypw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and President Trump of Trump Tower have a lot in common. They both like to <a href="https://news.mongabay.com/2020/07/top-amazon-deforestation-satellite-researcher-sacked-by-bolsonaro/" target="_blank">hide information</a> on <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/two-government-websites-climate-change-survive-trump-era-n891806" target="_blank">impending environmental disasters</a>, they <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-31/facebook-twitter-pull-misleading-posts-from-brazil-s-bolsonaro" target="_blank">have both been censored</a> on <a href="https://www.popdust.com/trump-twitter-2646109103.html" target="_blank">social media</a>, and they both love <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/18/politics/donald-trump-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus/index.html" target="_blank">taking hydroxychloroquine</a> to <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-taking-hydroxychloroquine-2020-7" target="_blank">treat COVID-19</a>. And while it might not be as fun as <a href="https://www.popdust.com/donald-trump-disinfectant-2645825992.html" target="_blank">injecting disinfectant</a>, it is at least technically medicine.</p><p>As for the fact that extensive studies have not shown the anti-malarial drug to have any benefits when it comes to the coronavirus, who cares? It also doesn't matter that spikes in demand for the drug have led to shortages for people who really need it, along with some accidental poisonings. <strong>It doesn't matter that there are serious, even life-threatening <a href="https://www.popdust.com/rita-wilson-chloroquine-2645726829.html" target="_blank">side effects associated with hydroxychloroquine</a>. These two just love it!</strong></p><p>Is it because both of their governments have stockpiled millions of doses, and they want desperate people to buy them? Do they have some secret personal financial investment in the drug's sales? Who knows? They just love the stuff!</p>
Premiere: Lil Truth Strives for Good Vibes on "The Summer"
The Canadian crooner returns with a buzzing new single
Canadian crooner Lil Truth just wants to get back to summer.
On their bouncy new single fittingly titled "The Summer," Lil Truth yearns for a time when summer meant coming together rather than staying apart. Premiering exclusively on Popdust, the track's melodic flow loosely toys with the harmonies of "Closer" by the Chainsmokers–another signature summer anthem that carries a good amount of nostalgic weight in 2020.
Truth brings slick melodies and the same dynamic energy to the catchy rework. "I made this song to reignite the feeling of energetic summer love amidst the coldness of the fall," the artist said of his new single. "It's about the hidden adoration I have for a girl that currently doesn't know how I feel about her."
This Haunts Me: When Jeffree Star Ruined the Black-owned Beauty Brand Juvia's Place
How a cosmetics company representing African culture, vitality, and pride was "canceled" because of a known racist influencer.
As we're (finally) making more efforts to support Black-owned businesses, we should inevitably be wondering why there have been so few of them visible to mainstream consumers.
Within the astoundingly white-washed beauty industry, Black-owned brands account for a shamefully small fraction of the industry. This is especially egregious considering that, on average, Black women spend nine times more on beauty and hair care than white women. In 2017 Rihanna's Fenty Beauty released an inclusive range of 40 shades of foundation to wild acclaim, and the industry began to reckon with its lack of diversity.
Major brands like Dior, Rimmel, and CoverGirl have attempted to release more diverse shades, but their tactic of "diverse" advertising often commodifies and objectifies non-white skin tones. As writer Niellah Arboine critiques, "There is something really dehumanizing about calling [products] chocolate, caramel, mocha and coffee while all the lighter shades are porcelain or ivory."
Spotify Wrapped 2020: We Were Kinda Toxic
Justice for The Weeknd
Every year, Spotify listeners win out over devotees to other streaming platforms when they unveil their Spotify Wrapped playlists — a data driven analysis of what the year sounded like.
And while this year's personal Spotify Wrapped summaries are still loading, Spotify just released their data for their most streamed global music and podcasts of the year.
Announced the week following the Grammy nominations, Spotify Wrapped feels like vindication for artists who were snubbed by the awards committee, like The Weeknd and Halsey.
The summary also analyzed trends of when and how people were listening to content, noting increased popularity in nostalgia-themed playlists and work-from-home-themed playlists. Spotify users were understandably playing music from home more, which even caused an uptick in streaming music from gaming consoles. Listeners also tuned obsessively into wellness podcasts like never before.
Britney Spears Releases A Brand New Single On Her 39th Birthday
Amid a court battle for control over her own life, Britney Spears has released a new song.
Britney's back with a brand new single.
Today is the singer's 39th birthday, and in apparent celebration she dropped "Swimming In The Stars," a straightforward pop song that paints a romantic picture of a couple in love.