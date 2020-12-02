Fashion Designer Malan Breton returns with his signature voice, this time just in time for the holidays.

The duo offer a new twist on the classic Christmas tune, "I'll Be Home For Christmas." The single, geared up for release on December 4th, is a duet with chart topping recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Breton's baritone sways with Consuelo's honeyed mezzo soprano as the duo deliver a beautiful rendition for the holidays.

The holiday rework is a follow up to Malan's "Something Stupid" reboot, which was a hit on the iTunes chart and hit Top 10 in France, Top 5 in Greece, Top 10 in the UK, and Top 100 in the US. The song currently has nearly 1 million streams on Spotify.



"We have been friends for years and we have supported each other's business endeavors throughout the years but never in music. It felt right on this Christmas Classic," Consuelo says of working with Breton. "I wanted something special and magical and I think we have done just that on this track and with the backdrop of my fashion designs," said Breton, "and with the classic Vanderbilt mansion it will bring that idea of magic!"

As one of Taiwan's brightest entrepreneurs, Breton is also an award-winning director, writer, actor, performer and over all prolific icon. "Over the course of the last six months, I think our worlds have become very small out of necessity but in saying that, our definition of home has expanded to include whoever is in your small world," Breton says of the holiday track. "Whether they be close friends or family members. I think this very traditional song takes on a new meaning when we look at home from that perspective."

Check out the new single below.











Malan Breton & Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin

