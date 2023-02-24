Martin Jensen has already had an extremely successful and impressive career. He produced the hit single, “Solo Dance,” which went multi-platinum and garnered over 2 billion streams. He’s worked with some of the biggest names in music like Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, and played to crowds of 600,000 at prestigious festivals like Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza – but he isn’t even close to being finished.

One of the newest coaches of The Voice: Denmark has had a chaotic 2023 already, but now he’s releasing new music alongside VAMERO and Gibbs called “What A Night.” It marks the introduction of a jam-packed season for Martin Jensen.

The single gives a summertime vibe, reminiscent of rooftops and trips to the beach. It makes people want to dance, which is exactly the kind of music Jensen thrives in creating. With an exclusive interview for Popdust, Martin Jensen talks about his future and brand new single.

You can listen to “What A Night” here:







1. Congratulations on “What A Night!” What was the inspiration for it?

Thanks! I really wanted to jump back into making electronic music that also has a pop element to it. That’s my favorite kind of music to make, having a foot in both worlds. We (VAMERO and Gibbs) had a lot of fun playing around with the direction we wanted to take it in. For us, it was cool to play with a melody that people recognize but add our own spin to it. It was important to keep it wholly original but also fun – the inspiration is as simple as that.

2. What was creating the track with VAMERO and Gibbs like?

A lot of fun! We’ve never collaborated before so I really enjoyed us sharing ideas and seeing where that took us. It was refreshing, the guys were super cool!

3. “What A Night” is another feel-good track that could very well be the song of the summer. What’s been your favorite part about making it?

Thank you! For me, it was the coming together of ideas, as I said, to really learn how we could work together. I think when we all landed on what we wanted to do with the melody, things really started to come together. And then when we added the vocal, it added this whole new, radio-ready element that was almost pop but still very much appealing to dance fans too. I think the end result was not what we expected but that is the beauty of collaborating – and we are so glad the fans are enjoying it, too!

4. You have one of the biggest dance songs with your track “Solo Dance,” how do you find inspiration for new and original tracks that somehow make people want to get up and dance?

It’s just about seeing where the journey takes you. I have said before, I love to work with vocalists and find inspiration a lot of the time in lyrics. The idea of telling a story, to me, never gets old. I think “Solo Dance” really captured that for me and was just the beginning of my story. Take for example my recent track with Jay Sean on “Days Like This” – we really wanted to bring our fans something that was fun and also a little unexpected from both of us. The stand-put on the track is Jay’s vocal really setting alight and telling the story. I loved that and that’s what really drew me to work with him. I’ve been a fan of his work for years.

5. What was it like performing at some of the biggest festivals like Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza? How excited are you to perform your new music for your fans live?

So much fun, there is nothing better than performing! This year I’m returning to. Tomorrowland which will be a blast. I haven’t attended or played since before the pandemic –this summer is set to be a huge one!

6. You’ve previously worked with big names in the music industry on remixes like Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, and Ed Sheeran. How do you work with multiple genres without losing your classic sound?

It’s important that no matter the genre, you always stay true to your own signature sound. I’m a huge pop music fan anyway, so it was a joy to add my stamp and bring those releases more into the electronic world. I also loved creating something that would make fans of those artists hear my music and think, “Holy shit, this is cool”.

7. What’s it like to be the first DJ judge on The X Factor Denmark?

It was an honor and a crazy experience. Of course, everyone understands how fast-paced it is just from watching the show. It’s literally in almost every country around the world and is a real crash course on the industry. I think that can be a blessing and a curse as it's really sink-or-swim for these artists out there. But to have such a huge role in that, especially in my home of Denmark, was amazing.

8. What do you have coming up this year? Any new music or tour?

Yes! Lots of new music – this year has already been a crazy one so I’m really looking forward to getting out on tour and road-testing these tracks and so much more. It feels like things have really come full circle since the pandemic and we can all finally party together. It’s gonna be a good 2023!