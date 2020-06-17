<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

The Paranoia Is Real <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1273301210641113089" id="twitter-embed-1273301210641113089" lazy-loadable="true" src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1273301210641113089&created_ts=1592413640.0&screen_name=RobynElyse&text=Remember+that+time+that+cop+thought+someone+from+McDonalds+took+a+bite+out+of+his+food+because+he+was+a+cop+and+the%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FN1cxJPVaSu&id=1273301210641113089&name=Robyn+Pennacchia" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d06ba7adba212b2bc43340fcb9026a5"></iframe><p>Your breakdown comes on the heels of a group of <a href="https://www.libertyproject.com/shake-shack-cops-food-tampering-2646187383.html" target="_blank">NYPD cops becoming convinced that they had been deliberately poisoned at a Shake Shack—</a>because an employee forgot to wipe some residue of cleaning solution off the milkshake machine. Is that the story that made you "too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's because [you] can't see it being made?"</p><p>While there is little evidence of a vast conspiracy of fast food workers tampering with police officers' food, it <em>feels</em> real. What else would explain the way that you're always on edge? Could it be that your militarized training has primed you for an adversarial approach to ordinary citizens—especially if they're Black—and you end up viewing them all as potential violent threats? Could it be that demanding constant, total deference turns anything less into a sign of hostility and disrespect?</p><p>No, it's the citizens who are wrong. While the fear has been there for years, ever since <a href="https://www.popdust.com/derek-chauvin-hat-2646109506.html" target="_blank">the latest video of another white police officer ruthlessly murdering yet another Black man</a> people have been openly pointing all of this criticism at police—which is basically the same as weapons. After all, you could kill anyone who upset you with impunity, so what's to stop all these people who are angry about police brutality from doing the same?!</p>

If You "Don't Get it" by Now, You Never Will <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1273256157822533632" id="twitter-embed-1273256157822533632" lazy-loadable="true" src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1273256157822533632&created_ts=1592402898.0&screen_name=mannyfidel&text=I+am+speechless.+Black+people+are+worried+about+getting+killed+in+their+sleep+and+cops+are+having+nervous+breakdown%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FaYu2E8ddmB&id=1273256157822533632&name=manny" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd66cb3a18eb3164ff9600e60b855d0d"></iframe><p>You said that "you don't get what's going on with people nowadays." What's going on is that people are scared by all the stories of innocent and unarmed people being shot in their own beds, or asphyxiated on the street while begging for their lives, or assaulted with pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets while peacefully protesting.</p><p>It's not about you, and it's not about "bad apples." What's going on is that police forces that are meant to serve the public good operate instead as violent, bloated institutions that only serve the interests of the wealthy while intimidating and harassing black and brown communities. What's going on is that people don't enjoy having their streets occupied and patrolled by paramilitary forces <a href="https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/most-police-dont-live-in-the-cities-they-serve/" target="_blank">shipped in from outside of their cities</a> and trained to respond to perceived threats with maximum violence and zero accountability.</p><p>What's going on is that the officers who shot <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/14/us/tamir-rice-officer-charges-cleveland/index.html" target="_blank">Tamir Rice</a> and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/06/16/us/philando-castile-trial-verdict/index.html" target="_blank">Philando Castille</a> and countless others never faced justice, and <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/17/louisville-police-officers-cant-be-suspsended-without-pay-in-breonna-taylor-case/3207384001/" target="_blank">the officers who broke into Breonna Taylor's apartment and killed her in her bed haven't even lost their jobs</a>. </p><p>But if you don't get that by now, you never will, and the whole mess is going to continue to frighten and confuse you for as long as you're a cop. So why not retire now?</p>

Your Amazing Pension <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1273289313954996226" id="twitter-embed-1273289313954996226" lazy-loadable="true" src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1273289313954996226&created_ts=1592410803.0&screen_name=haircut_hippie&text=mcmuffin+cop+retires+with+a+80k+pension+in+10+years+after+emptying+an+entire+clip+into+her+own+shadow&id=1273289313954996226&name=%E2%80%9CMark%E2%80%9D" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="95bdfd38f3ab0eed72d7c5a56939369e"></iframe><p>The monthly payment you're eligible for will depend largely on the community where you worked. While some locales are offering more <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2011/06/in-california-many-police-and-firefighters-get-100-000-pensions/239796/" target="_blank">generous police pensions</a> than others, the fact that you've worked as a cop for 15 years may qualify you for early retirement with as much as a 50% pension! And the really amazing part is, you don't actually have to retire! They will keep paying you even if you go get a real job!</p>

You Will Never Have to Wait for Your Food Again <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1273277502723690500" id="twitter-embed-1273277502723690500" lazy-loadable="true" src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1273277502723690500&created_ts=1592407987.0&screen_name=JayTeeTodd&text=cops+when+they+have+to+wait+four+minutes+for+their+McMuffin+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FbA1OmHh1NX&id=1273277502723690500&name=not+jt" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a7fe1b194713dc7c86544dd8ab9cc62"></iframe><p>You just won't. Think of all the times over the last fifteen years that you've waited for food? Those were all because you're a cop.</p>