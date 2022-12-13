Even if you haven’t been paying attention over the past few years to the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez beef , you’ve undoubtedly heard about this underlying national drama that’s slowly coming to a boil. On July 12, 2020, Los Angeles police reported a woman suffering from a foot injury and a man being arrested on a weapons allegation after the cops had responded to a call about shots being fired in the area.

Prosecutors claim that Megan Pete - AKA Megan Thee Stallion - was shot by Daystar Peterson, known as Tory Lanez. Two long years and a glut of diss-tracks later, Megan is suing Tory for “great bodily injury” after shooting her in the foot. Lanez pleaded “not guilty” in November 2020…but oh boy does it only get messier from here.









So. The trial began this week and a battle of he-said-she-said has commenced. If you’ve missed the past few days of drama and conflicting statements…don’t you worry.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The defense, led by George Mgdesyan, is arguing that the altercation was caused by Megan’s jealousy of longtime former friend, Kelsey Harris. Both Megan and Harris have had relationships with Tory Lanez Lanez claims the women have always had jealousy issues…citing Megan sleeping with Harris’ exes Ben Simmons and DaBaby

Kelsey Harris and Tory Lanez both tested positive for gun residue Harris is set to testify in support of Megan (at some point) Defense seems to imply that Harris was the shooter

Prosecution, led by Alexander Bott, argues that Lanez shot Megan because she insulted his music abilities







There have been many accusations from Lanez that Megan Thee Stallion is lying about being shot…despite X-Rays showing bullet fragments in her foot. Kelsey Harris also texted Megan’s bodyguard that morning “Help. Tory shot Meg.” So there’s that.