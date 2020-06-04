Meghan Markle Reflects on Police Brutality in Commencement Speech: "George Floyd's Life Mattered"
The Duchess of Sussex gave a virtual speech to the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School.
Meghan Markle gave a virtual commencement speech for the 2020 graduating class of Immaculate Heart High School, giving further evidence that she is arguably the coolest living royal.
The Duchess of Sussex opened her speech candidly to her alma mater, citing the devastation she felt surrounding recent events. "The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," she said. "George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."
K-pop Stans Are the Internet's Secret Weapon Against Racists
We're glad they're on our side.
The world is up against a seemingly insurmountable threat, but luckily, we've got a crack team of heroes on the case.
Lili Reinhart Super Casually Comes Out as Bisexual
The Riverdale star announced her plans to march in an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest.
In the midst of the world bursting into flames, you might've missed the news that Cole Sprouse has split from his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, after three years of dating.
Rumors of the pair's breakup have surfaced time and time again, so we're not sure what's making this time any more significant. But, nevertheless, rest assured that the possible exes are keeping busy: Sprouse, for one, was arrested while protesting in support of Black Lives Matter in Santa Monica over the weekend. Reinhart took to her Instagram story to announce that she was planning on participating in an LGBTQ+ For Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood. She also very casually mentioned the fact that she's bisexual.
Reinhart:<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1268228254776819713" id="twitter-embed-1268228254776819713" lazy-loadable="true" src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1268228254776819713&created_ts=1591204153.0&screen_name=bwgheads&text=lili+reinhart+coming+out+as+bi+is+one+of+the+only+things+about+this+year+that+has+made+me+happy+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FHZZUUvI7xT&id=1268228254776819713&name=%D9%8B" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b99ec90aeb9e5f69fa68d91a1c181f0"></iframe>
@annelisters<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDI5Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjY5NTAxNn0.FeDHu1QSQCeWVOl3ci9ubTGtg4owxUeNnYpXOsIHCLc/img.png?width=980" id="62c00" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27375e6c63d66ecd917c24150144c9fb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
@BarchieUpdates<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDMwMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjM0MzAzM30.mY-8HseAatSuyS00q_rNxqTMZdkqGd2l1W90nJldd7M/img.png?width=980" id="c89c2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb9f0707d8d4d43d9feef8aff56b88b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
@JamieCinematics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3MDMwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjA5MjkwNX0.vaJZ7uzK4uGnV2x25eBM14K1gQelG6_HY3TD8GGLesk/img.png?width=980" id="ebde7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="caec722faa78f283495d523d587730b8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
