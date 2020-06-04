Meghan Markle gave a virtual commencement speech for the 2020 graduating class of Immaculate Heart High School, giving further evidence that she is arguably the coolest living royal.

The Duchess of Sussex opened her speech candidly to her alma mater, citing the devastation she felt surrounding recent events. "The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," she said. "George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."