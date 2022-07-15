The latest among many viral trends has been #GentleMinions – in which suited and booted young men – in their best clothes – go to the cinema. But they weren’t walking into Top Gun: Maverick. Surprisingly, they were enjoying the fifth entry in the Despicable Me series – Minions: The Rise of Gru.

So how did this bizarre trend come to be? The land of TikTok, of course, where teenagers don formal suits and clasp there hands together exactly like Gru – the main supervillain.

However, the majority of the fans found this trend disturbing because unruly #GentleMinions were littering and throwing bananas on the screen! Universal Pictures tweeted “to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Despite this trend - and cinemas banning children in suits from seeing the movie in theatres, Minions: The Rise Of Gru has made more than $195 million in global box office receipts. Even before this trend, the Despicable Me series is known for blockbuster soundtracks. This movie is stacked with covers from songs in the ’70s and does not disappoint.



Spoiler Alert! The Rise Of Gru is set in San Francisco in 1976, where Gru’s evil lair is located under a record store. Music was bound to be at the center of the film. We hear hits like Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good.” Phoebe Bridgers with the Carpenters’ power ballad “Goodbye to Love” and a rendition of the Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.”

Such an incredible soundtrack – which I cannot stop listening to. On the way to work and while working out at the gym, I switch on Apple Music and play the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. It’s the Album of the Summer!

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, I highly recommend – maybe, just don’t wear a suit!?!