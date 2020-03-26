Montana Reporter Goes Viral for Reaction to Yellowstone Bison

Deion Broxton–a reporter for KVTM, an NBC local news network in Montana–went viral this morning for his hesitance to tangle with a herd of Bison in Yellowstone National Park.
Broxton shared the clip on his twitter account, where it quickly gained nearly a quarter of a million likes and 60,000 retweets, and it undoubtedly cemented itself in our collective consciousness as the next big meme.
The clip shows Broxton beginning to tape a segment on the side of the road by a Yellowstone sign, when he notices something off camera to his right.
"Oh my god. Oh my god," he says, clearly wary of whatever is heading towards him.
"Oh no I ain't messin' with you, oh no, oh no, oh no, I'm not messin' with you," he says as he grabs the camera and begins to load it into his car.
He later shared video of what exactly it was that was approaching him: a herd of bison.
The footage has already been viewed more than 5.4 million times since it was shared yesterday. Broxton was thanked in the comments by Yellowstone National Park, who applauded his reaction and encouraged others to do the same when approached by wild animals.
Broxton was just trying to get a quick segment for the local news station, but he ended up creating the next viral meme. Not bad for a day's work.
