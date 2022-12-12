Before this past Saturday, I never labeled myself a die-hard EDM fan - Not sure I’d call myself one even now. Still, without a doubt, I’m grateful I was introduced to Moore Kismet and the other awesome DJs featured during the show at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.



Let’s just say Moore knows how to curate a good time, and I’ll be checking for their next NYC show.

Hold Up - WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, Moore Kismet, UNIIQU3 (Official Audio)

Did I mention that this insanely talented DJ is a mere 18-brilliant-years-old?

My crappy playlist from my freshmen year of college can’t compare to their amazing setlist. And if this is where they are now, imagine where they’ll take their music in the coming years.

After just one show, it’s clear Moore Kismet has confidently crafted their sound. Their mastery over brass and bass-synth is out of this world. So much so that I went home that night and dove head-first into all things Moore Kismet.

PARALLEL HEARTBREAK (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO)

Their debut album, Universe, was released when they were only 17. This album is packed with genre-blending tracks and wild fusions of soundscapes that will liberate you on the dancefloor or while you’re jogging on treadmill at your gym.

Their music takes you to another place where you’re free to ditch your inhibitions, be your true self, and merge with the bass-filled melodies for a night of audio pleasure.

“I can’t believe we’re out past midnight,” - My twenty-eight-year-old roommate screamed in my ear

I may have been older than most concert-goers, but I danced ‘til my feet hurt. And I was sweatier than I like, but the feeling of being out of my apartment and moving to a bass-heavy beat was worth it.

Needless to say, I can’t wait for more from Moore Kismet!