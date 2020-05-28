Mommy blogging and child abuse are not as unrelated as you may think.

By nature, mommy blogging is an invasion of a child's privacy, and regardless of what any mommy blogger might try to argue, children are not capable of consenting to growing up in front of an audience. Sure, posting about your kid's personal life might not be as cut-and-dry as physically beating them, but abuse is a complex spectrum. Enough children of mommy bloggers express discomfort with their situations as they hit their teenage years that it's impossible to deny the potential for lasting psychological damage.