<p>All of this is to say that mommy bloggers aren't exactly selfless parents in the first place. But even amidst an online space crowded by people of dubious morality, Myka Stauffer stands out as especially horrific.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNzE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzgxNDk2Mn0.cOhp3X73CaGS9QC5LO_4T_nppKHvCiAdc15-DmJ09fQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="fd316" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="848eff2876805ca4c3d6c8aa91c23033" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Myka Stauffer">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Myka Stauffer</small></p><p>I wasn't familiar with Myka Stauffer until I read about her in a recent <span></span><a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/stephaniemcneal/myka-stauffer-huxley-announcement" target="_blank">BuzzFeed News</a> piece detailing how she very publicly adopted an autistic two-year-old from China and then very quietly rehomed him two and a half years later after having another biological child of her own. <br></p><p>As an autistic person myself, I'll be upfront here. Its impossible for me to speak about this from a neutral perspective. So here goes: The idea of adopting a child with special needs when you're unprepared to do so, and then getting rid of that child because their special needs are difficult to deal with, is very upsetting <em>in the first place</em>. But fundraising your "adoption journey" while you publicly <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VMjA4VBCSQ" target="_blank">disregard the opinions</a> of a physician telling you that you're probably not up to the task of taking care of this child's specific needs, <em>and then</em> secretly getting rid of the kid like a dog after <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TL7nPuAjoRs" target="_blank">monetizing</a> his image, tantrums, and "progress" updates for two years...Jesus f*cking Christ.<em></em></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Look, I'm not going to say that Myka Stauffer did what she did with any intent to harm the little boy (who she renamed "Huxley" upon adoption, despite the fact that he was two and likely already used to hearing his original name). Rather, I assume her actions came from a place of deep self-absorption, although I don't know her, so I can't say for sure. What I do know is that raising a child with autism is extremely hard work, and if your primary focus is making cheery, monetized progress videos of the kid, you're setting him up for failure and <em>clearly </em>don't have his best interest at heart.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>If Myka Stauffer really cared about providing a proper environment for Huxley, she might have considered that Huxley had spent the first two years of his life listening to another language, and the sudden transition to a wholly English-speaking environment might provide added barriers to development, instead of simply deciding that he was "non-verbal" immediately after taking him from China to the US. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>If Myka had any idea what she was doing, she would realize that thumb-sucking is oftentimes a form of stimming (self-stimulating) for people with autism, which is a <a href="https://www.appliedbehavioranalysisedu.org/what-is-stimming/" target="_blank">necessary comfort mechanism</a> and aspect of childhood development, and as such, she never would have <a href="https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1NW411h7mK?from=seopage" target="_blank">duct-taped</a> his thumb to prevent the behavior. In fact, many autistic people consider the forcible stopping of stimming to be an <em>active </em>form of physical abuse.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1265483409788461057" id="twitter-embed-1265483409788461057" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1265483409788461057&created_ts=1590549731.0&screen_name=shmailey_&text=hey+heres+a+pic+of+2+year+old+huxley+with+his+hands+duct+taped+by+his+%E2%80%9Cparents%E2%80%9D+myka+and+jim+stauffer+%40mykastauffer%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FpZwjFIK1n2&id=1265483409788461057&name=hailey" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="aee699d6b193b6905fac276d7a387f05"></iframe>
</p><p>Quite honestly, if Myka Stauffer was actually interested in doing what was necessary to take care of a special needs child like Huxley, she probably wouldn't have had another child so shortly after adopting him. The majority of people who adopt special needs children do so knowing that those kids will require a great deal of effort, energy, and parental attention. You don't drag an autistic child into a new country, completely outside of their comfort zone, throw stressful, scary stimuli at them (i.e. a new baby), and expect them to be fine. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><em>Of course</em>, Huxley wasn't fine in the environment Mykah Stauffer and her husband, James, dropped him into. So after having a very publicized new biological baby, the Stauffers decided Huxley's special needs really were too much for them to handle in the background of all their happiness. Amidst all their birth vlog footage, they didn't even tell their viewers that they had given Huxley away like an unwanted pet. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1143680888112320517" id="twitter-embed-1143680888112320517" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1143680888112320517&created_ts=1561509746.0&screen_name=MykaStauffer&text=Welcome+to+our+crazy+family+little+man%21+My+birth+vlog+is+live+and+I%27m+so+excited+for+everyone+to+finally+find+out+h%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FhOfKxY4rrH&id=1143680888112320517&name=Myka+Stauffer" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2be1c4a44524fb9170ece8667be4771"></iframe>
</p><p>To be clear, I think that rehoming Huxley was absolutely the right move and, indeed, was easily the best thing that the Stauffers ever did for him. The disgusting part is that Huxley's benefit appears to be incidental. To Myka Stauffer and her husband, Huxley was an accessory—an autistic child adopted from China to set their family brand apart, rather than a real, individual person with real, specialized needs that would have required an actual lifestyle shift to support.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>After spending a long period of time deleting and blocking fans asking about Huxley's unexplained absence from Stauffer family videos, Myka and James finally released an oh-so-emotional, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozthKDdSMZQ" target="_blank">color-coordinated video</a> about how Huxley had so many more problems than they ever realized and that really, <em>Huxley wanted this</em>. <em></em></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1265684884195913729" id="twitter-embed-1265684884195913729" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1265684884195913729&created_ts=1590597766.0&screen_name=Babydolldancer&text=Oh+yes.+Non+verbal+huxley+told+you+i+dont+want+to+live+with+you+guys+no+more+send+me+to+these+strangers+so+that+i+c%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F717p5gwTuf&id=1265684884195913729&name=Hayley+%F0%9F%8E%80" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="04601141b77bcc9b28161d02c957798f"></iframe>
</p><p>Look, here's the rub. You adopted an autistic child from another country against your own trusted physician's recommendations, failed to provide him with a proper support environment, and then got rid of him when (of course) things got too hard. I can't even imagine the emotional toll and stress that such a saga must have had on Huxley during some of his most important developmental years, and I sincerely hope that Huxley's new family is able to repair some of that damage and give him the environment he needs to thrive.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p>Myka Stauffer wasn't just ignorant when she adopted a special needs child without proper preparations. She was <em>arrogant</em> and the result was child abuse. But hey, her whitewashed explanation video about why she <em>really </em>discarded Huxley has over 400,000 views, so I guess for her, everything worked out in the end.</p>
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less