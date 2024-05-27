I know I always say this...but I'm particularly excited for this weekend. No, it's not because the weather has been so beautiful that I don't want to sit inside on my laptop (although that's true). It's because we're approaching Memorial Day Weekend- and for me, a New Jerseyan, that means going to the beach.

No matter if you have family parties, plans with your friends, or aspire to sprawl on the sand this weekend...we all need one thing, and that's a killer playlist to be the soundtrack for our plans. You've probably spent the week participating in the streaming war between Billie Eilish (HIT ME HARD AND SOFT) and Taylor Swift (THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT ANTHOLOGY), but we all know there's always room for new music.

And that's where I come in, dear reader. If you're new here, I create a weekly playlist to get you ready for your weekend and make you look cool to your friends. You'll never be in need of new tunes while I'm around. And since it's a special long weekend, I have a special lengthy playlist for you!

Now that we're all on the edge of our seats...let's get listening!!

Louis The Child x Madeon - "Believe It"



Everyone knows you need a classic house song to start your summer off right and that's what "Believe It" is. A dynamic track that starts off strong and somehow builds throughout its entirety, "Believe It" will get your friends up and dancing immediately. But this is no surprise when the collab is coming from two seasoned veterans like Madeon and Louis The Child.

Vincent Mason - "Really Don't Love Me"



Country artist Vincent Mason has released his EP, Can't Just Be Me, alongside single "Really Don't Love Me" today. With a plethora of instruments from guitar to harmonica to a background drumbeat, this symphony perfectly complements Mason's crooning tone. He's the next big thing in the country world, and "Really Don't Love Me" spins the tale of an ex who revealed their true colors into a hit track.

Empire Of The Sun - Music On The Radio



With their new album, Ask That God, coming out July 26, Empire of the Sun is preparing to release their first album in eight years. "Music On The Radio" reminds us that Empire of the Sun has not missed a beat- creating an ethereal disco-esque track that is perfectly timed for summer. It's light, catchy, and refreshing, indicating a new era of the duo who seem to get it right every single time. “To me this song is like a teenager rebelling against his imaginary emotions. It’s penned in only that unique way Lord Littlemore can bring words to life. The bass wraps it’s arms around you in some kind of hypnotic groove and you're powerless to its charms” says band member Luke Steele

Jeremy Zucker, Lauv, Alexander 23 - "Cozy"



Jeremy Zucker, Lauv, Alexander 23 create a perfect blend of their smooth vocals with "Cozy." Their voices and styles are ideal for this collaboration that truly makes you feel cozy when you're listening to it. It's an Avengers-style collab for indie fans and music fans alike. “When Jeremy, Alexander and I went into the studio to make a song, I knew we had to create something super fire. I’m so excited you guys can hear it now too. I feel like our fans have waited for us to collaborate for so long, and I truly just love these boys and think they’re so talented, so it’s an honor to make a song with them.” says Lauv.

Dax- "A Real Man"



Dax has the power to seamlessly glide from genre to genre within one song and it creates a hit. "A Real Man" ebbs and flows between country, R&B, and hip-hop without missing a beat. It's introspective and creative, telling the story of a woman wanting a "real man" in a relationship...but never quite living up to it. “The worst place I’ve ever been trapped was in the cage of someone’s expectations that I couldn’t live up to. The constant feeling of being unappreciated is a hammer that will beat the love out of your heart until you have none left to give.” - Dax

Sabrina Sterling - "Soon"



Sabrina Sterling's soft cadence is reminiscent of favorites like Billie Eilish or Phoebe Bridgers...but she creates a song entirely her own with "Soon." Her voice shines through as she sings this heartbreaking ballad about how she's afraid her partner is leaving sooner than she wants. It's both nostalgic and heart wrenching, but incredibly beautiful nonetheless.

Mont Duamel- "Imagine"

"Imagine" transports you into a different realm of music- with layered vocals and an instrumental backing that just makes sense...this song will be perfect for your long drives with the windows down, or maybe even when you're lounging on the beach with your friends. Mont Duamel creates an adventurous track with meticulous production that is evident as you listen. “I feel like this new body of music I’ve been making feels human and organic but also is getting pushed into a more otherworldly, personal, intimate kind of place.” Mont says.







