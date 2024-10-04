How is it already October? As I get older, I swear time is moving faster. So now it's hard for me to even comprehend how we're essentially at the end of the 2024 already.

And maybe it's because we're all back in the full swing of work...no more summer vacations to focus on, the sun is setting earlier (chills.), or maybe it's because I'm generally more bored in the colder months...but I am listening to more music than ever.

This week especially has felt a billion years long, so I'm looking forward to making a bunch of playlists to get me through my impending bout of seasonal depression. And just because the summer may be over, that doesn't mean music stops.

In fact, each week there are new songs to be found. Artists are constantly churning out new tracks and albums every Friday, which is great news for those addicted to music like me. Luckily for you, I compile a playlist of the best new releases from the week.

Whether it's an anticipated release like Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet, or a more indie artist, we're checking out every new song that comes our way. That way, you get the best playlist with the best new music...and I get to brag that I'm great on aux.

Anyways, if you're looking for new music to get you through the weekend...no matter what your plans are, I've got you covered. Without wasting any more time, let's get listening!

Nate Smith, Avril Lavigne- "Can You Die From A Broken Heart"

In "Can You Die From a Broken Heart," you get everything you need from a hard-hitting power ballad collaboration. With Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne's vocals belting out the chorus, this is the breakup anthem you needed. It's a healing song you can scream along to in your car. One of my favorites from this week's playlist...and doesn't everyone need a good song to cry to?

JoJo- "Porcelain"

JoJo was the voice of our childhood. A pop princess who just understood the assignment every time...and now she's back with new music to get us through the fall. "Porcelain" has an R&B pop fusion sound that exhibits JoJo's vocals while making you want to dance at the same time. If you've been missing JoJo's music for some time, she hasn't missed a beat.

FINNEAS- "Lotus Eater"

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; FINNEAS, one of the best singer-songwriter-producers in the game right now, makes music that feels like art. With his new album, listeners will be graced with his prowess for music and rewarded with great tracks, good vibes, and all around fun. "Lotus Eater" is your perfect introduction to FINNEAS. It's almost melancholic, with an alternative indie sound that is perfect for this time of year. "Lotus Eater" is a must listen on this playlist thanks to its flawless production, making it an easy listen.

Joe Jonas- "What This Could Be"

We know Joe Jonas can cover just about any genre and do it well. It's a sign of how long he's been around in the industry, and just his sheer talent overall. With this new single, "What This Could Be," you get a raw, honest Joe Jonas that hones in on his dynamic vocals and songwriting ability. It's not what you'd necessarily expect from him, but it works nonetheless. "What This Could Be" is both relaxing and reassuring, an introspective song that takes you on a journey with Jonas.