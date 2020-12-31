The 6 Best New Year's Eve TV Specials
Here to help ease our collective yearning for companionship are some of the best New Years' Eve parties on TV.
What are your plans for New Year's Eve this year?
It's likely you don't have any, which is okay, but obviously a little bit depressing. To help ease your sadness this NYE, why not ring it in vicariously through some of TV's best NYE shindigs?
Some are filled with endless drama, some result in great kisses, and all of them will make us yearn for being able to gather in groups and count down to midnight. Here to help ease our collective yearning for companionship are some of the best New Year's Eve parties on TV.
Gossip Girl: "The End of the Affair?"
Featuring a glamorous New Year's Eve party, glittery outfits, and a random appearance from designer Vera Wang, Gossip Girl certainly knew how to throw a New Year's Eve party that makes us yearn for the days of mass gatherings. It's too bad that the whole evening was bogged down by drama between Blair, Serena, Chuck, and Nate, but would it truly be a Gossip Girl party without it?
Watch it on Netflix!
How I Met Your Mother: "The Limo"
Ted rents a limo so he, Lily, Marshall, and Barney can attend five parties in three hours before midnight strikes on New Year's Eve. Obviously, this half-baked plan doesn't pan out the way anyone imagined, but the idea sounds lit, and the night, in turn, is full of hilarious hijinks that include mistaken identity and multiple love triangles.
All of it culminates in a champagne toast in the limo's crowded backseat, and an unexpected–but highly anticipated–kiss between Robin and Ted before midnight. It was definitely a New Years' Eve to remember.
How I Met Your Mother is available on Hulu.
Modern Family: "New Years Eve"
New Years Eve Modern Family
Jay is desperate to have the family ring in the new year at his favorite hotel in Palm Springs. But when they arrive, they realize the hotel is now an oasis for nudists and the elderly. Desperate to enjoy the evening, Claire and Phil try to sneak away for some intimacy, while Mitch and Cam hit the local bars, determined to relive their youth.
While the night doesn't turn out how anyone imagined (as NYE rarely does for anyone), it is full of hijinks and hilarious events, with every character at the end realizing that the point of New Year's Eve is less the festivities and more about taking a moment to reflect on time's never-ending forward motion.
Modern Family is available on Amazon Prime.
Friends: "The One With All The Resolutions"
Is there a better New Year's Eve moment than Monica and Ross dancing till midnight? Asked by Joey's hot model roommate to participate in a taping of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve," the siblings are merely concerned with getting on camera, so they conduct an elaborate dance routine in order to steal everyone's shine. It doesn't go as planned, but it did all go down on New Year's Eve in 1999, and while it was undoubtedly scripted, the party and subsequent dancing looked really fun.
Friends is available on Amazon Prime.
The O.C.: "The Countdown"
While it's full of cliches, Oliver's penthouse party in The O.C. does look like an insanely good time. Not to mention, Ryan and Marissa share a signature kiss right before midnight. The whole episode feels like a New Year's Eve rom-com of sorts and is really fun and easy to get lost in.
The O.C. is available on Amazon Prime
Mad Men: "The Good News"
Sure, it's not technically a "party," but Don and Lane's relentless spontaneity results in one of the best New Year's Eve celebrations ever. They get wasted, go see Godzilla, go out to eat, and are joined by two lovely ladies that kickstart a wild night on the town. It all results in a heartwarming bond between the two characters and is a New Year's evening that we could all use right about now.
Mad Men is available on Amazon Prime.
The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
The future of gaming looks bright. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
While 2020 was a mess all around, there was no shortage of amazing games this year.
With most of us confined to our couch, video games took on a new meaning in our lives. Our Animal Crossing islands served as our vacation homes and the only way to experience normalcy. Call of Duty chat rooms were the only way for us to have honest human interactions, and don't even get me started on the time spent traversing the wilds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
God of War Sequel<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTYzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjgyMDYyMn0.fcOGijA9EGgLC_4bj042LXrOmNUBHWKWEvdZB7kvZ0w/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad9dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5de85b83ef757ce3528a2a97eb1699f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God of War" />
God of War<p>With an unconfirmed release date and unconfirmed title, the <em>God of War</em> titles have a long history of outstanding games, with 2018's reboot being the most lauded game in the series thus far. The Santa Monica Studio installment put Kratos into the messy world of Norse mythology and had him face off against some scary foes alongside his son, Atreus. But now with the innovative DualSense PS5 controller and highly improved graphics, the upcoming 2021 release should feel and look a lot different, which is incredibly exciting. </p>
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjE0MjM5M30.9_PcDKjF-fPlleYb9teCEkCa_r4_bWlLNeBAE2Sk-pU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4c033" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e3b432dd8ce5d0a6587a364dd9d5666" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" />
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<p>The sequel to 2017's <em>Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice</em>, the trailer for <em>Hellblade 2 </em>captivated audiences when the game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. While the first installment in the series explored Senua's descent into hell in order to save her lover's soul, the game received praise for tackling mental illness and the dangers of psychosis. Developer Ninja Theory announced that Senua will return for more hack and slash insanity, and we can't wait to see what new adventures are in store for the heroine.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 04B3-text-and-display --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1924957707" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
The Medium<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE5MTM0MX0.Djoa66DMsH6LkeYa3CeVjbDqhZJmJtHrhH2_N9SRl0c/img.jpg?width=980" id="f04d3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c2473d72397d0f307ed9025a0a4c7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Medium" />
The Medium<p>A fascinating psychological horror game, <em>The Medium</em> is gearing up to be unlike anything else in 2021. Users play as Marianne, a psychological medium who can explore the spirit realm. </p><p>Both worlds will contain horrifying puzzles, and players will be expected to use Marianne's supernatural powers to fight against demons and other scary goons. Not to mention the fact that the whole thing also takes place in Poland, which is a terrifying setting.</p>
Resident Evil 8: Village<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI0MjE2Mn0.sqNwMe45G09Smv8hfRnWWMOueXoQY4EfhW1hkM3MRok/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2162" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08b931230941be78eb11e5728f487f58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Resident Evil 8" /><p>Another highly anticipated horror entry, <em>Resident Evil 8: Village </em>excited players after it was revealed that <em>RE7</em>'s protagonist, Ethan, would explore a supernatural village and face off against a unique set of foes, which <a href="https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2020/12/29/the-most-anticipated-video-games-of-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">other outlets </a>have described as "zombie-werewolf-looking things." It's also rumored to be the first game in the series to be in the first person.</p>
Horizon Forbidden West<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b266d530b7c6a67dd83c8ad691ba25b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lq594XmpPBg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Horizon Zero Dawn</em> is officially getting a sequel, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg" target="_blank">the PS5 trailer</a> showed that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and boss battles. The trailer alone made audiences squirm with excitement, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor.</p>
Halo Infinite<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8563bfea24c234137a222ac7ced6310"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e4cszcDNyqA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to relay the anticipation for this project in a single paragraph.<em> Halo Infinite </em>is expected to return the series to its shining glory. It was announced that Joseph Staten, the original trilogy's writer, had been added to the team as creative director. With 343 already at the helm, the game has been shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest releases.</p><p>While creators remain mum on the details of the game it was confirmed that <em>Infinite</em> will offer four-screen split-screen multiplayer, as well as immersive online play. Additionally, the game will be offered for free on the Xbox Pass and will be able to be played on the cloud via xCloud. It's in Microsoft's best interest to make sure <em>Halo Infinite</em> surpasses expectations, so we're hoping it will at least be a strong return to form for the series.</p>
Hogwarts Legacy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NTMxN30.qwt0GR3OC51R6GMmC8d5d05f4DHNe0CbHb_aSksOMRU/img.png?width=980" id="24fcd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b7e8468bdd4cc281a915742a99797a1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hogwarts Legacy" /><p>Have you ever wanted to enroll at Hogwarts, not as Harry Potter, but as yourself? The details behind Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalance's <em>Hogwarts Legacy</em> have remained scarce, but the exciting open-world role-playing game is definitely set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the 1800s. You play as yourself and get to customize and upgrade your character, as well as attend Hogwarts and explore the wizarding world's surrounding areas, including the Forbidden Forest.</p>
Far Cry 6<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzgwNDk0N30.MQtaHHiYh-e6kcXNfEZ1BhvfCvDQW5fJlcVS0i26uFE/img.jpg?width=980" id="61d40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b278c696137ce50d1acabf0e450d9d49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Far Cry 6" /><p>The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when <em>Far Cry 6</em>'s E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of <em>Breaking Bad</em> and <em>Better Call Saul </em>fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases.</p><p>Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as <em>Far Cry 6</em> has been delayed until at least April of 2021.</p>
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MjI1OX0.T3OIvJds7BCSnm0LhJy0BI0SnYDj-weZlckYMRwjQmM/img.jpg?width=980" id="5a9f5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97c166e32f8b40b540254f9504e8db9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratchet & Clank" /><p>One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with<em> Rift Apart</em>, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.</p><p>Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, the game is not expected until at least April of 2021.</p>
Hitman 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjY2MjE0N30.aSMbnnqDq774AvEgOrFmVf-zLyfaFg30BwryeQoPwQs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4a13" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="931424ad450b52b185f84c29d0149e65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hitman 3" /><p>The legendary stealth game <em>Hitman</em> kicks off the new year with its eighth installment in January 2021. Voiced once again by the veteran David Bateson, the assassination third-person action game puts you back in the shoes of Agent 47, an agent who plots out murders via a series of puzzles and utilizing vastly different locations. At its peak, the long-standing <em>Hitman </em>franchise offers vastly expansive and detailed maps with countless ways to take out your foe.</p><p><em>Hitman 3 </em>proves to be no different. Whether you kill your enemies by slapping them with a dead fish or push them off a cliff, longtime fans of the series will not be disappointed by the game's endless array of ways to kill your foes. Not to mention it runs on an engine that supports <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/hitman-3s-engine-will-support-over-300-active-npcs-at-once/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">300 active NPCs at once</a>, making each location feel busy and alive.</p>
Why Pixar’s “Soul” Is the Perfect Movie to End 2020
I'm not crying, you're crying.
It could have been easy — a Pixar movie about living every day to the fullest with creative animation and a moralistic lesson about who and how to be. I watched Soul because everyone was talking about it, but this is what I expected. What came was surprisingly complex, carefully crafted, and exactly the movie we all needed to end 2020.
In 2015, everyone was talking about a Pixar animated film called Inside Out. Somehow, maybe taking their younger relatives to see it or walking into a theatre with an edible and nothing else to do, everyone had seen it, not just kids.
And everyone loved it.
Suddenly, a children's film about the complexity of emotions was telling everyone about themselves. What was remarkable about Inside Out was that it talked to its audience without belittling them and did what the best children's movies do: told a smart story in an accessible way.
The unintended effect was how well it was received by adults alike. Inside Out approached emotions in a way which felt hopeful, yet opposite to grind culture or what has become known as "toxic positivity." Soul comes from the same creators to continue the same work — examining our inner lives.
The Tragic Death of "Deadliest Catch" Star Nick McGlashan
Was the 33-year-old's passing part of an epidemic of "deaths of despair?"
Since 2013, 33-year-old Nick McGlashan had been making regular appearances on the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch.
The show follows crab fisherman in who take to the tumultuous waters of the Bering Sea during the punishing autumn months of the king crab season. With rough waters and a rushed schedule trying to track down the shrinking crab populations, these fisherman are thought to have one of the deadliest jobs on the planet, but it's work that Nick McGlashan — a deck boss who had been fishing since the age of 13 — had the skill to do with relative safety.
Tonight, Popdust is hosting a live-streamed show in advance of the Georgia runoffs.
We have a killer lineup and a night full of entertainment and distraction to help ease you out of 2020.
Looking to learn about new artists and hear your classic faves? All while getting educated about Georgia runoffs an… https://t.co/QUR12VSmDy— POPDUST (@POPDUST)1609263943.0
Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.