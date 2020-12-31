What are your plans for New Year's Eve this year?

It's likely you don't have any, which is okay, but obviously a little bit depressing. To help ease your sadness this NYE, why not ring it in vicariously through some of TV's best NYE shindigs?

Some are filled with endless drama, some result in great kisses, and all of them will make us yearn for being able to gather in groups and count down to midnight. Here to help ease our collective yearning for companionship are some of the best New Year's Eve parties on TV.

Gossip Girl: "The End of the Affair?" Featuring a glamorous New Year's Eve party, glittery outfits, and a random appearance from designer Vera Wang, Gossip Girl certainly knew how to throw a New Year's Eve party that makes us yearn for the days of mass gatherings. It's too bad that the whole evening was bogged down by drama between Blair, Serena, Chuck, and Nate, but would it truly be a Gossip Girl party without it? Watch it on Netflix!

How I Met Your Mother: "The Limo" Ted rents a limo so he, Lily, Marshall, and Barney can attend five parties in three hours before midnight strikes on New Year's Eve. Obviously, this half-baked plan doesn't pan out the way anyone imagined, but the idea sounds lit, and the night, in turn, is full of hilarious hijinks that include mistaken identity and multiple love triangles. All of it culminates in a champagne toast in the limo's crowded backseat, and an unexpected–but highly anticipated–kiss between Robin and Ted before midnight. It was definitely a New Years' Eve to remember. How I Met Your Mother is available on Hulu.



Modern Family: "New Years Eve" New Years Eve Modern Family Jay is desperate to have the family ring in the new year at his favorite hotel in Palm Springs. But when they arrive, they realize the hotel is now an oasis for nudists and the elderly. Desperate to enjoy the evening, Claire and Phil try to sneak away for some intimacy, while Mitch and Cam hit the local bars, determined to relive their youth. While the night doesn't turn out how anyone imagined (as NYE rarely does for anyone), it is full of hijinks and hilarious events, with every character at the end realizing that the point of New Year's Eve is less the festivities and more about taking a moment to reflect on time's never-ending forward motion. Modern Family is available on Amazon Prime.



Friends: "The One With All The Resolutions" Is there a better New Year's Eve moment than Monica and Ross dancing till midnight? Asked by Joey's hot model roommate to participate in a taping of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve," the siblings are merely concerned with getting on camera, so they conduct an elaborate dance routine in order to steal everyone's shine. It doesn't go as planned, but it did all go down on New Year's Eve in 1999, and while it was undoubtedly scripted, the party and subsequent dancing looked really fun. Friends is available on Amazon Prime.



The O.C.: "The Countdown" While it's full of cliches, Oliver's penthouse party in The O.C. does look like an insanely good time. Not to mention, Ryan and Marissa share a signature kiss right before midnight. The whole episode feels like a New Year's Eve rom-com of sorts and is really fun and easy to get lost in. The O.C. is available on Amazon Prime

