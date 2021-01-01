Anderson Cooper’s Drunken Laughter Is Still the Highlight of the New Year
2021 has already brought good news: A Barbara Walters impression can still team up with tequila shots to turn Anderson Cooper into a beautiful, hysterical mess.
“Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri joins @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen for New Year’s Eve and revives her ico… https://t.co/TguEYQE8XO— CNN (@CNN)1609466811.0
In honor of national treasure Anderson Cooper, we joyfully bring you this flashback from one year ago, when our collective attention was once again on his eye crinkles of hope.
Originally published on Jan 1, 2020
No doubt the coming year will offer plenty of apocalyptic weather events and political drama that will have us all pulling our hair out — election day here we come! But the good news is that the new year has already produced one of those rare, shining moments of pure joy that make it possible to crawl out of bed and face the ugliness of the world each morning.
'SNL' alum revives Barbara Walters character, Anderson Cooper loses it www.youtube.com
It's all thanks to an unlikely petition on Change.org, recalling an iconic TV slogan from 15 years past. Barbara Walters, who hosted the ABC program 20/20 until 2004, would always open the show with the phrase, "I'm Barbara Walters, and this is 20/20."
The petition to have her host the annual ball drop and ring in the New Year with that phrase was started in January of 2019, and by the end of December it had only managed to collect around 7,000 signatures. It wasn't enough to make that vision a reality, but it was enough to get a shout out in CNN's New Year's Eve coverage. And with the help of a former SNL cast member and several scorching shots of tequila, that shout out turned into something truly spectacular.
This is 2020 www.youtube.com
It's maybe not that surprising that CNN was unable to get the real, 90-year-old Barbara Walters to brave the crowds and the cold of Times Square for the midnight announcement.
Fortunately, Cheri Oteri was on hand to provide the next best thing. Reprising the impression of Walters that she perfected in her days on SNL, Oteri brushed off a suggestion that she could return to The View, and instead pitched a reality show following Walters' jet-setting lifestyle, populated by a cast of geriatric former celebrities and some imaginary senior-specific dating apps, such as "Loose Skin."
The material itself is worth a laugh, and if you're old enough to have a memory of Barbara Walters on 20/20, then you probably know how good Oteri's impression is, but what makes the moment truly special is Anderson Cooper's hysterical, buckled-over laughter.
As it turns out, the shots of tequila that co-host Andy Cohen kept giving to Cooper as the night wore on really did their job, leaving Cooper loose and goofy by the time Oteri started turning to the camera to deliver, "This is 2020." The pure joy he unleashes as a result is impossible to resist. What makes it even better is going back to see footage of Cohen and Cooper throwing back those tequila shots and Cooper taking each one like a mouthful of pure fire. After each one goes down, Anderson Cooper's cool and collected demeanor devolves into paroxysms of shrieking, gasping disgust that finally prompt Cohen to ask, "Are you kidding?!" to which Cooper can only say, "I don't drink!"
Anderson Cooper trying to drink tequila on television www.youtube.com
Clearly his lack of tolerance is a testament to that. But why don't you drink, Anderson? You're so fun when you drink!
This is not intended as an endorsement of any unhealthy habits—the best medical advice dictates that drinking should be reserved for special occasions and restricted to moderate portions—but have you ever considered getting hammered during all of your broadcasts? It might not align with professional journalistic standards, but I'm sure that a lot more people would tune into Anderson Cooper 360 if every episode involved you attacking your throat with liquor and collapsing in a fit of giggles.
If anyone wants to start that petition on Change.org, you can add my name to the list. For now, we'll just make do with this clip and try to find some more of these joyful little gems to help us survive 2020 while the world around us burns.
Is the Boston Dynamics Dance Video Proof That Robots Have Soul(s)?
The elaborate four-robot dance to The Contours "Do You Love Me," showed off some impressive moves.
Legendary dancer and choreographer Martha Graham famously said that "dance is the hidden language of the soul."
If that's true, what does it say that the robots of Boston Dynamics just proved that they can dance better than most humans?
The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
The future of gaming looks bright. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
While 2020 was a mess all around, there was no shortage of amazing games this year.
With most of us confined to our couch, video games took on a new meaning in our lives. Our Animal Crossing islands served as our vacation homes and the only way to experience normalcy. Call of Duty chat rooms were the only way for us to have honest human interactions, and don't even get me started on the time spent traversing the wilds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
God of War Sequel<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTYzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjgyMDYyMn0.fcOGijA9EGgLC_4bj042LXrOmNUBHWKWEvdZB7kvZ0w/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad9dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5de85b83ef757ce3528a2a97eb1699f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God of War" />
God of War<p>With an unconfirmed release date and unconfirmed title, the <em>God of War</em> titles have a long history of outstanding games, with 2018's reboot being the most lauded game in the series thus far. The Santa Monica Studio installment put Kratos into the messy world of Norse mythology and had him face off against some scary foes alongside his son, Atreus. But now with the innovative DualSense PS5 controller and highly improved graphics, the upcoming 2021 release should feel and look a lot different, which is incredibly exciting. </p>
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjE0MjM5M30.9_PcDKjF-fPlleYb9teCEkCa_r4_bWlLNeBAE2Sk-pU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4c033" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e3b432dd8ce5d0a6587a364dd9d5666" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" />
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<p>The sequel to 2017's <em>Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice</em>, the trailer for <em>Hellblade 2 </em>captivated audiences when the game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. While the first installment in the series explored Senua's descent into hell in order to save her lover's soul, the game received praise for tackling mental illness and the dangers of psychosis. Developer Ninja Theory announced that Senua will return for more hack and slash insanity, and we can't wait to see what new adventures are in store for the heroine.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 04B3-text-and-display --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1924957707" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
The Medium<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE5MTM0MX0.Djoa66DMsH6LkeYa3CeVjbDqhZJmJtHrhH2_N9SRl0c/img.jpg?width=980" id="f04d3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c2473d72397d0f307ed9025a0a4c7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Medium" />
The Medium<p>A fascinating psychological horror game, <em>The Medium</em> is gearing up to be unlike anything else in 2021. Users play as Marianne, a psychological medium who can explore the spirit realm. </p><p>Both worlds will contain horrifying puzzles, and players will be expected to use Marianne's supernatural powers to fight against demons and other scary goons. Not to mention the fact that the whole thing also takes place in Poland, which is a terrifying setting.</p>
Resident Evil 8: Village<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI0MjE2Mn0.sqNwMe45G09Smv8hfRnWWMOueXoQY4EfhW1hkM3MRok/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2162" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08b931230941be78eb11e5728f487f58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Resident Evil 8" /><p>Another highly anticipated horror entry, <em>Resident Evil 8: Village </em>excited players after it was revealed that <em>RE7</em>'s protagonist, Ethan, would explore a supernatural village and face off against a unique set of foes, which <a href="https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2020/12/29/the-most-anticipated-video-games-of-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">other outlets </a>have described as "zombie-werewolf-looking things." It's also rumored to be the first game in the series to be in the first person.</p>
Horizon Forbidden West<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b266d530b7c6a67dd83c8ad691ba25b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lq594XmpPBg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Horizon Zero Dawn</em> is officially getting a sequel, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg" target="_blank">the PS5 trailer</a> showed that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and boss battles. The trailer alone made audiences squirm with excitement, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor.</p>
Halo Infinite<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8563bfea24c234137a222ac7ced6310"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e4cszcDNyqA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to relay the anticipation for this project in a single paragraph.<em> Halo Infinite </em>is expected to return the series to its shining glory. It was announced that Joseph Staten, the original trilogy's writer, had been added to the team as creative director. With 343 already at the helm, the game has been shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest releases.</p><p>While creators remain mum on the details of the game it was confirmed that <em>Infinite</em> will offer four-screen split-screen multiplayer, as well as immersive online play. Additionally, the game will be offered for free on the Xbox Pass and will be able to be played on the cloud via xCloud. It's in Microsoft's best interest to make sure <em>Halo Infinite</em> surpasses expectations, so we're hoping it will at least be a strong return to form for the series.</p>
Hogwarts Legacy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NTMxN30.qwt0GR3OC51R6GMmC8d5d05f4DHNe0CbHb_aSksOMRU/img.png?width=980" id="24fcd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b7e8468bdd4cc281a915742a99797a1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hogwarts Legacy" /><p>Have you ever wanted to enroll at Hogwarts, not as Harry Potter, but as yourself? The details behind Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalance's <em>Hogwarts Legacy</em> have remained scarce, but the exciting open-world role-playing game is definitely set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the 1800s. You play as yourself and get to customize and upgrade your character, as well as attend Hogwarts and explore the wizarding world's surrounding areas, including the Forbidden Forest.</p>
Far Cry 6<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzgwNDk0N30.MQtaHHiYh-e6kcXNfEZ1BhvfCvDQW5fJlcVS0i26uFE/img.jpg?width=980" id="61d40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b278c696137ce50d1acabf0e450d9d49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Far Cry 6" /><p>The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when <em>Far Cry 6</em>'s E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of <em>Breaking Bad</em> and <em>Better Call Saul </em>fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases.</p><p>Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as <em>Far Cry 6</em> has been delayed until at least April of 2021.</p>
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MjI1OX0.T3OIvJds7BCSnm0LhJy0BI0SnYDj-weZlckYMRwjQmM/img.jpg?width=980" id="5a9f5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97c166e32f8b40b540254f9504e8db9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratchet & Clank" /><p>One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with<em> Rift Apart</em>, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.</p><p>Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, the game is not expected until at least April of 2021.</p>
Hitman 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjY2MjE0N30.aSMbnnqDq774AvEgOrFmVf-zLyfaFg30BwryeQoPwQs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4a13" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="931424ad450b52b185f84c29d0149e65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hitman 3" /><p>The legendary stealth game <em>Hitman</em> kicks off the new year with its eighth installment in January 2021. Voiced once again by the veteran David Bateson, the assassination third-person action game puts you back in the shoes of Agent 47, an agent who plots out murders via a series of puzzles and utilizing vastly different locations. At its peak, the long-standing <em>Hitman </em>franchise offers vastly expansive and detailed maps with countless ways to take out your foe.</p><p><em>Hitman 3 </em>proves to be no different. Whether you kill your enemies by slapping them with a dead fish or push them off a cliff, longtime fans of the series will not be disappointed by the game's endless array of ways to kill your foes. Not to mention it runs on an engine that supports <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/hitman-3s-engine-will-support-over-300-active-npcs-at-once/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">300 active NPCs at once</a>, making each location feel busy and alive.</p>
Why Pixar’s “Soul” Is the Perfect Movie to End 2020
I'm not crying, you're crying.
It could have been easy — a Pixar movie about living every day to the fullest with creative animation and a moralistic lesson about who and how to be. I watched Soul because everyone was talking about it, but this is what I expected. What came was surprisingly complex, carefully crafted, and exactly the movie we all needed to end 2020.
In 2015, everyone was talking about a Pixar animated film called Inside Out. Somehow, maybe taking their younger relatives to see it or walking into a theatre with an edible and nothing else to do, everyone had seen it, not just kids.
And everyone loved it.
Suddenly, a children's film about the complexity of emotions was telling everyone about themselves. What was remarkable about Inside Out was that it talked to its audience without belittling them and did what the best children's movies do: told a smart story in an accessible way.
The unintended effect was how well it was received by adults alike. Inside Out approached emotions in a way which felt hopeful, yet opposite to grind culture or what has become known as "toxic positivity." Soul comes from the same creators to continue the same work — examining our inner lives.
The Tragic Death of "Deadliest Catch" Star Nick McGlashan
Was the 33-year-old's passing part of an epidemic of "deaths of despair?"
Since 2013, 33-year-old Nick McGlashan had been making regular appearances on the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch.
The show follows crab fisherman in who take to the tumultuous waters of the Bering Sea during the punishing autumn months of the king crab season. With rough waters and a rushed schedule trying to track down the shrinking crab populations, these fisherman are thought to have one of the deadliest jobs on the planet, but it's work that Nick McGlashan — a deck boss who had been fishing since the age of 13 — had the skill to do with relative safety.
Tonight, Popdust is hosting a live-streamed show in advance of the Georgia runoffs.
We have a killer lineup and a night full of entertainment and distraction to help ease you out of 2020.
Looking to learn about new artists and hear your classic faves? All while getting educated about Georgia runoffs an… https://t.co/QUR12VSmDy— POPDUST (@POPDUST)1609263943.0