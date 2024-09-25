Pauli the PSM radiates positive energy as he enters our scheduled Zoom call. It's going to be an easy conversation, something you can tell with interviews right away. We banter about New Jersey and the legitimacy of Pauly D as a DJ, we go through my residency at Harry Styles' MSG run, and then it's time to talk about him.

Fans may recognize Pauli as the joyous member of Harry Styles' mega-talented band, who follows him on his successful 173 show run spanning 22 months, LOVE ON TOUR. He plays multiple instruments throughout the show, captivating fans and interacting with the crowd on his side of the stage...but he's also the musical director for Styles, a relationship that's been growing for years now.

And it's not just Styles he's worked with. Previous accolades include Maggie Rogers, FKA Twigs, and Jamie xx for musical direction. He's highly regarded as one of the most prestigious musical directors in the game for a reason.

Pauli's prowess in the music industry is unmatched. His appreciation for all genres, all types of music, all walks of life is awe-inspiring. As we talk, I learn that he's constantly switching genres in his own music because it's about whatever is inspiring him in the moment. He's never boxing himself into one specific category, because that's not what music is about.

He puts it perfectly: "If you eat the same thing everyday, you're going to get tired of it." It's the same thing with music, he says. You don't want to listen to the same exact song, or genre, everyday of your life. It's about switching it up and trying new things.

With his new single, "I Don't Deserve You (Sunshine)", Pauli works with fellow LOVE ON TOUR member, Ariza to deliver an introspective dive into his own soul. The song itself deals with the idea of Imposter Syndrome, and feeling you aren't worthy of something or someone.









As we delve more into his creative process and his already prolific career in the music industry, I realize that Pauli looks at music as a genuine gift. That's what makes him so special, and have the success that he has. He's grateful for everything that has come so far, but he's driven to keep digging into his soul and creating special music.

That's why "I Don't Deserve You (Sunshine)" feels like a breath of fresh air. Pauli may have perfected dance tracks like "Saucy," or even spoken word with Idris Elba in his debut album, The Idea of Tomorrow...But, with his ever-evolving, fluid approach to making music, the single reigns as one of his best yet.

There's a lot to learn from Pauli the PSM, who takes me on a journey for this episode of Popdust On Record. Check out the full interview on YouTube!









