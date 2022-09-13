PnB Rock - Shot Dead In LA Waffle House

It’s just over a week since rapper PnB Rock appeared on DJ Akademics’ Off The Record podcast discussing the increase in brazen LA robberies. And in a strange, horrifying twist of events, it’s now been confirmed that PnB Rock was shot inside a South Los Angelos Waffle House. He was hit with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital 45 minutes later.

LAPD Capt Kelly Muniz said a suspect approached a couple inside Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles and demanded they hand over personal items before fleeing in a getaway car.

“I never got robbed. Never in my life. I ain’t gon’ say never because I don’t like saying never… I’m not superstitious or nothing like that… but I haven’t been robbed.” - PnB Rock revealed on the Podcast.



Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, he was integral to a wave of innovative rappers who seamlessly blended singing and rapping. Inspired by Drake’s singing while incarcerated, before PnB knew it, he was released, and then his own career took off in 2015 with his song Fleek.



“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.” - PnB Rock’s record label took to Instagram.

I wish it didn’t, but this feels like a dreadful trend. In fact, a number of burglaries and robberies targeting actors, musicians, and athletes have occurred in recent years. Bashar Jackson, AKA Pop Smoke, was killed in a home invasion in early 2020.

PnB Rock released his latest song, “Luv Me Again” on Sept. 2nd.

Sadly, there are no suspects, and zero arrests have been made in regard to Monday's shooting.