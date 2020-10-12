6 Political Rock Bands to Soundtrack Our Collective Anger
Here are some groups that can serve as the blood-pumping soundtracks to our collective riotous energy and despair.
"Superstition taking all of us for a ride, minds overtaken by the signs of the Right."
On "Tentative," System of a Down's Serj Tankian lets loose his paranoia and vitriol but remains consumed by hopelessness. "No one's gonna save us now," he bellows over wavering guitars. While penned in 2005, "Tentative's" vexation feels all too relatable in 2020. While we take to the streets to protest racial injustice or to social media to compel voter turn-out or educate conservative cousins on the reality of climate change, the efforts often feel like we're screaming into the void.
"I woke up to a message of love, choking up on the smoke from above," Billie Joe Armstrong croons on Green Day's "Father of All…" The duality of hopelessness and activism is the life-blood of protest, and when an artist can combine these frustrations into a song it can be life-affirming.
With 3 weeks left to go until the most contested election in our lifetime, here are some groups that can serve as the blood-pumping soundtracks to our collective riotous energy and despair.
System of a Down
System of a Down is one of the greatest political rock acts of all time, and their themes have historically leaned towards the left. But watching the internal political drama between lead singer, Serj Tankian, and drummer, John Dolyman, has been disheartening. The latter denounced the "Defund the Police" movement over the summer as "the stupidest thing [he's] heard," while Tankian's far-left ideologies have often called for rioters to "overthrow the Trump regime."
The ferocity of their grievances online has translated into a scrapped SOAD reunion, but the band's discography is thick with political anthems such as "Attack," "Hypnotize," and of course their iconic "Chop Suey!"
Rise Against
The Chicago punk band has remained steeped in political themes since the quartet's birth in 1999. Outside of their music, they have been outspoken in their advocacy of progressivism and have supported multiple organizations such as Amnesty International and PETA.
The straight-edge vegetarians have continuously raged against racism, misogyny, voter suppression, and anti-immigration beliefs. While at times melodic, most of the band's vast discography is comprised of chunky metal guitars, arena-ready "whoa-oh!" choruses and hair-raising lyrics like, "If strength is born from heartbreak, then mountains I could move."
The band's political themes have at times bordered on cliche when translated to song, but the group's rambunctious political savviness and catchy punk sensibilities are best illuminated on their 2006 album, The Sufferer & The Witness, with songs like "Injection" and "Under The Knife" hard-hitting and well-balanced.
Anti-Flag
Another punk band of the 2000s that wear their political affiliation on their sleeve, Anti-Flag has regularly critiqued the powers that be in their snappy punk tunes. Their latest album, 20/20 Vision, features boisterous and relatable tracks like "Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down" and "You Make Me Sick." Anti-Flag's far-left intentions have always been clear, 20/20 even features Trump on the cover with Xs crossed over his eyes.
The gritty punk group has always identified itself as an "anti-capitalist" rock band, a stance that has caused both conservative and moderate ire over the years. But even devout fans suddenly turned on the group after they announced their signing to RCA Records, a major label. They were criticized as sell-outs, but the band defended their signing, saying the use of a major label could spread their message to more people. Regardless, the band's music has remained blunt and profoundly left-leaning.
Bikini Kill
The pioneering Riot grrrl group needs no introduction, but their seething, frustrated energy and radical feminist ideology still get the blood pumping in 2020. The punk quartet recently reunited for a much-needed tour, and sentiments about 2020 Trumpian politics are easily reflected on the group's 1991 song "Liar": "You're a liar, liar, liar you got your pants on fire/ Liar, liar hanging by the telephone wire, you know, you're a godd*mn motherf*cking liar."
Trash Talk
The hardcore punk group recently made history as the first non-rap act to sign to Odd Future records, and their pounding bass and blood-curdling screams have relentless riotous energy without being directly political. 2020's Kenny Beats produced Squalor was a brief but captivating EP that choked the life out of listeners. "Don't have a clue, how to cope, what to do," Lee Spielman screeches with profound angst.
Pussy Riot
The Russian feminist punk rock band has made their entire career on criticizing and taking on the man. Based out of Moscow, the 11-piece group has often staged provocative guerrilla performances in public spaces around Russia and has spoken on everything from LGBTQ+ rights to racism and what they believe to be Vladimir Putin's dictatorial policies.
They have been deemed sacrilegious by multiple Christian organizations and gained international notoriety when five members gave a lewd performance inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012. Three of the members were arrested, charged with "hooliganism," and later sentenced to two years in prison.
Regardless, the unapologetic rock band has continued to make super punk music, and Nadya Tolokonnikova has even published a guide on how to fight back against a Trumpian regime, which we all could use right now.
9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix
From jump scares to subtle psychological terror, these series have you covered.
Horror movies are all well and good, but sometimes 90 minutes of white-knuckle terror just aren't enough.
Sometimes you want to spend hours or even days hiding behind your hands and muffling your screams as you're sucked into a terrifying realm of blood and guts and ghosts and monsters. When you're in that kind of mood, you need a TV show that can consistently deliver nightmares straight to your skull.
"Black Mirror"

Charlie Brooker's anthology series for Channel 4 and Netflix delves into the horrors of our technologically-driven era, extrapolating concepts like brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, and our increasing reliance on social media into parables that range from ridiculous to vaguely haunting to deeply terrifying.

The series generally seems to take place in a near-future reality where current tensions and problems are cranked up to 11. And while the show is fairly hit or miss, when it hits it leaves you with a new and unsettling perspective on society, and memorable episodes like "Metalhead," "Men Against Fire," and "The Entire History of You," stand on their own as compelling hour-long horror films.
"Hannibal"

Based on the urbane, cannibal-killer Hannibal Lecter—from Thomas Harris's series of suspense novels—Hannibal follows Mads Mikkelson delivering a chilling performance in the titular role and Hugh Dancy as disturbed FBI consultant Will Graham.

Over three seasons of twists, misdirects, murder, and cooking sequences that are equal parts appetizing and nauseating, they engage in psychological battle as Dr. Lecter, a renowned psychologist, "assists" and evades law enforcement. Creator Bryan Fuller (Dead Like Me, American Gods) brings his visual flare to the horror genre in this tense and beautifully disturbing series.
"The Walking Dead"

Back in 2010 zombies were all the rage virus. In that stretch between 2007's hilarious Zombieland and 2013's disappointing adaptation of World War Z, the draw of zombie content was strong, and no media has capitalized on that draw as much as AMC's adaptation of the comic series The Walking Dead.

While zombie content has generally fallen out of popular culture, the walking dead has kept going for 10 seasons, focusing less on the threat of animate corpses than on the survivors learning to live in a post-apocalypse—though always with a background of truly horrifying corpses walking around trying to eat everyone.
"The Twilight Zone"

Rod Serling's classic 1959 anthology series is generally more thought-provoking than it is horrifying. Each episode takes on a mind-bending concept with an all-star cast.

And while modern viewers may even find the old-school effects and excessively earnest dialogue cheesy, if you're willing to engage with ideas like the tiny tyrant in "It's a Good Life," and performances like William Shatner's portrayal of a man driven to madness in Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, the show can be genuinely disturbing.
"Penny Dreadful"

Showtime's Penny Dreadful, starring Eva Green (Casino Royale) and Timothy Dalton (Hot Fuzz), ran for three seasons, bringing new life to classic gothic horror stories from the 19th century, including Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Portrait of Dorian Grey. The series is known for its heightened approach to the macabre and grotesque and for its excellent acting and cinematography.
"Bates Motel"

There are few characters as iconic to the genre of cinematic horror as Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960's classic Psycho: the soft-spoken proprietor of the Bates Motel who murders his victims while inhabited by the persona of his overbearing mother, Norma.

The movie played up common stigmas at the time, treating mental illness and queer-coding as fundamentally frightening character traits. While it could be argued that such outdated tropes would be better left in the trash heap of history, A&E's Bates Motel took a different approach, building a backstory over five seasons for how Norman and Norma developed such a twisted, co-dependent relationship—a relationship that Norman couldn't let go of even after his mother's death...
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

For fans of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the teenage Witch, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is hardly recognizable. While all the familiar characters—from Zelda and Hilda to Harvey and Salem—the show takes a much darker approach to witchcraft, with Satan, demons, witch hunters, and murder galore.

The show also tackles social issues like class divides and the challenges faced by trans teenagers who can't afford to transition—all through the lens of supernatural horror. The final set of eight episodes are set to premiere in late 2020.
"American Horror Story"

The FX series American Horror Story, from the producing team of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck) has been running since 2011 with an anthology format. Each season has its own arc, paying homage to particular settings and subgenres within horror—from cults to covens to haunted houses and asylums.

The format allows the creators to recast some of their favorite actors in a variety of roles for some truly memorable performances from Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and others. While the heightened reality of the series frequently slips into pure absurdity, each season delivers at least a handful of deeply disturbing characters and horrific sequences. The first seven seasons are currently available on Netflix—with seasons 8 and 9 streaming on Hulu.
"The Haunting of..." Series

When Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House was released in 2018 as a miniseries, it seemed like a shame that the 10 episode story was over so quickly. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel, the atmospheric terror and exploration of generational trauma made for compelling viewing.

But then, in October of 2020, Netflix unveiled the unofficial sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James' horror classic, The Turn of the Screw. Once again, Mike Flanagan and Netflix have delivered a gripping, subtly creepy hit just in time for Halloween binge-watching.
The Cranberry Juice-Drinking, Longboarding Warehouse Worker Who Made Stevie Nicks Join TikTok
Nathan Apodaca, AKA @420doggface208, is bringing the relief and escapism we all need. Mick Fleetwood agrees.
It's become something of a legend at this point.
Nathan Apodaca was on his way to the Idaho potato factory where he had worked for over 13 years when his trusty old Dodge Durango's battery went out.
"I was just sitting there, and I'm like, 'OK, I'm not gonna sit here and wait for nobody to pull some jumper cables,' " he told NPR. "'I'm not gonna flag anyone down.' So I grab my juice, grab my longboard, started heading to work."
The 37-year-old pulled out his longboard and a jug of his beloved Ocean Spray cranberry juice and began making his way to work. Then he took out his phone.