Poo Bear was already a hitmaker before he met Justin Bieber. Starting in 2001 with 112's "Peaches N Cream" he worked on a series of songs for artists like Chris Brown, and Usher, and Kelis.

Since the 2013 album Journals, Poo Bear and Justin Bieber have collaborated on hits including "Intentions," "What Do You Mean?" and "Yummy." Poo Bear even says that Bieber has picked up on his vocal style.



You can hear those smooth, soaring vocals on his latest album The Book of Nabeel. It's his first LP since Bearthday Music in 2018. While that release was more of a project, The Book of Nabeel is a true solo album made with love. Fans will recognize tropical-inspired arrangements with a vibe similar to some of Bieber's hits.



Watch Poo Bear talk to Jordan Edwards about the new album and contributing to the Justin Bieber musical legacy below.





Poo Bear | It's Real with Jordan and Demi Poo Bear on making hits with Justin Bieber and his new album!

For more from Poo Bear, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.