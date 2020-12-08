The Drug of Escapism: Why Gamers Can't Stop Watching Porn
Porn videos games and video game themed porn are suddenly on the rise.
One of the biggest things that sets Millenials and Gen Z apart from previous generations is their relationship with technology, a common critique being that video games have replaced real life for many young people, particularly young men.
It's true that many 20-and-30-somethings began playing video games when their brains were still malleable.This was before psychologists began raising concerns about the effect it may have on the brain, concerns that are now backed by a mountain of evidence. Frequent video game playing has been connected to a myriad of issues, including decreased life satisfaction, loneliness, decreased social competence, poorer academic achievement, increased impulsivity, increased aggression, and increased depression and anxiety.
These concerns have only been further highlighted in cultural conversation by the sheer number of people who play video games: 67% of Americans, to be exact, a number that has grown exponentially in recent years. Perhaps even more startling, according to Pew Research Center, 72% of men younger than 30 report playing games often. Scariest of all, Douglas Gentile, a psychologist who's been studying the effect of video games on the brain for decades, estimates that roughly 8.5% percent of young people who play video games in the United States are addicted — not including the number of people who are inevitably underreporting how much time they spend playing.
There's also plenty of evidence that video games can be a positive thing for brain development. According to Psychology Today, playing video games can help children develop "perception, attention, memory, and decision-making," as well as "logical, literary, executive, and even social skills."
But regardless of what side of the evidence you choose to believe, there's a new factor to consider in the conversation about video games' psychological effects: their relationship to porn. Most notably, according to a study by Laura Stockdale and Sarah M.Coyneif, playing an excessive amount of video games greatly raises your chances of becoming addicted to porn, and, likely, vice versa.
The correlation between video games and adult sexual content is because both sources of stimuli, primarily visual and aural, affect the same pleasure center in the brain, specifically the ventral striatum which helps elicit the good feelings you get when you do something good, can be done in the same environment (alone, in a technologically connected room), and are both sources of immediate satisfaction and escapism.
Prominent Stanford University psychologist, Phillip Zimbardo, conducted an in-depth study into 20,000 young men's relationships with video games and pornography. He said of the experiment: "Our focus is on young men who play video games to excess, and do it in social isolation - they are alone in their room. Now, with freely available pornography, which is unique in history, they are combining playing video games, and as a break, watching on average, two hours of pornography a week."
He goes on to say, "It begins to change brain function. It begins to change the reward centre of the brain and produces a kind of excitement and addiction. Young men -- who play video games and use porn the most -- are being digitally rewired in a totally new way that demands constant stimulation. And those delicate, developing brains are being catered to by video games and porn-on-demand, with a click of the mouse, in endless variety."
As these commingled addictions develop, they soon (similarly to drug addictions) require greater and greater degrees of stimulation to get that same chemical release. But since these two addictions seem to affect similar demographics and often coincide with one another disproportionately, there's something that sets them apart from other forms of addiction.
According to Zimbardo, porn and video game addictions are "arousal addictions," which differ from drug and gambling addictions in that the attraction is in "the novelty, the variety or the surprise factor of the content." So while drug addicts need increasing amounts of a substance to get high, they still crave the same substance over and over, while arousal addicts need an increasing intensity and variety of stimuli, as well as more and more.
This leads to a desire for increasingly intense stimuli, leading addicts to more violent and bizarre video games and porn in pursuit of novelty. Fascinatingly, and perhaps disturbingly, while these addictions are interwoven, they used to require separate stimuli to satiate — but even that's changing. In an inevitable progression, the two addictions have begun to seamlessly merge in the form of pornographic video games and video game-themed porn, allowing an addict to satiate both needs simultaneously, setting off a veritable fireworks display of dopamine responses — at least until the viewer becomes desensitized.
For example, Fortnite-inspired porn is apparently so widely consumed that "Fortnite" was one of the top 20 most-searched terms on Pornhub in 2018, and in 2016, when Overwatch rose to popularity, searches for Overwatch porn jumped by 817% in a matter of months.
Perhaps even more distressing is the advent of porn video games, where players take an active role in the plot of the explicit content they're viewing, perfectly intermingling the already connected addictions. While some of these games show consensual sexual intercourse, many do not. For example, RapeLay, produced in Japan, is a game where a player plays as a disembodied penis to simulate rape of a woman and her child daughters over and over again. There was a massive outcry against the game when it was released, ultimately causing Amazon to stop selling it — but not before millions and millions of people purchased the game.
As an article on the topic in Men's Health points out, this trend of combining two similar and symbiotic addictions is understandable as video games already often feature hyper-sexualized characters, porn is being watched more and more on video game consoles, and animated porn allows for a level of fantasy live-action porn can't reach. If your brain is lighting up in a similar way when you play video games and when you watch porn, of course you'll begin associating the two. Throw in the feeling of power that comes with having control over the results of the stimuli, as a player does in porn video games, and you have a perfect chemical spider web, one that ensnares young men in an endless and isolating cycle of escape.
There are legitimate physical issues that can result from addictions of this kind. There's evidence that it can lead to debilitating sexual dysfunction in young men, called porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED), a term coined by Dr. Abraham Morgentaler, an associate clinical professor of urology at Harvard Medical School — an affliction that can get worse as a video game addiction feeds off a porn addiction in a vicious cycle of dopamine release. Many doctors are reporting that more young men than ever before are coming to them with ED, and they think the cause is, at least in part, because of this rise in virtual escapism in young men. "I have absolutely seen a pretty drastic increase in ED rates among young men, especially in the last two, three years," says sex therapist Vanessa Marin. "My average client base is starting to get younger and younger."
Even more troublingly, Zimbardo concludes that the effects go even deeper, and that this toxic combination creates a "generation of risk-averse guys who are unable (and unwilling) to navigate the complexities and risks inherent to real-life relationships, school and employment." Of course, this estimation doesn't take into account countless other factors at play in the lives of young men, not to mention the risk that comes with shaming people for sexual exploration.
As Dr. Marin goes on to say, "We're not having any conversations about what are healthy ways to engage in porn. So no one has a general sense of what's healthy and unhealthy when it comes to porn. And of course it's not black and white either, but I do see a lot of younger men engaging in porn in ways that aren't healthy, in ways that make it more difficult for them to connect with partners and make it more difficult to engage in their own healthy sexuality."
Perhaps the same can be said of video games, that are treated dismissively by parents, as a quirk of young men that should be, for the most part, discouraged until outgrown. Perhaps, the culturally polarized narrative surrounding video games and porn is part of the problem, and the conversation we need to be having is how young men can indulge in video games and explore their sexuality, without the shame that can often foster addiction — and without letting it consume their lives.
All the Terrible Things Trapt Has Said in 2020
It's actually impossible to document ALL of it, but here are the highlights at least.
Trapt, the nu-metal band whose early 2000s hit "Headstrong" has since been superseded by the band's racist and xenophobic antics online, has returned to the spotlight this morning for another bizarre reason.
"I don't call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile," Trapt lead singer Chris Brown tweeted from the band's official account late last night. Once the inevitable backlash ensued, Brown, for some reason, dug his heels in and bit back at anyone who challenged his definition of child rape.
"A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f***ing moron," he said to one user.
Trapt Invites The Proud Boys to a Dallas Concert<div id="36866" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8553c35631efa39b64e1c464384ea5bd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1321799464613564417" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">So @trees in Dallas caved to threats to employees by a few of the under 100 social justice warriors who bitched abo… https://t.co/UWLfb4vUZ7</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1321799464613564417">1603976524.0</a></blockquote></div><p>An already established far-right presence online, Brown returned to Twitter to air his frustrations when a music venue, Tress in Dallas, Texas, canceled his band's gig due to "threats made against venue staff." Brown was furious and claimed that "SJW's" were responsible for the schedule change. In protest, Brown announced that Trapt's next gig would be exclusively for the Dallas chapter of The Proud Boys. Brown himself <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-demented-drama-behind-trapt-going-full-proud-boy-and-maga" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">recently claimed to have become a member of the far-right fringe group.</a></p><p>The statement came mere weeks after Trump had told the far-right group to "stand back and stand by" during the first 2020 presidential debate, so backlash was swift on Brown's comments. "For the 100th time, Proud Boys include members of all races..." <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1321829770309570560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1321829770309570560%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fexclaim.ca%2Fmusic%2Farticle%2Ftrapt_frontman_chris_taylor_brown_invites_alt-right_group_proud_boys_to_dallas_show" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brown responded to critics on Twitter</a>. "My mother is as Mexican as it gets. Got way too many pure white dudes throwing the race card."<br></p>
Trapt Defends Trump’s COVID Response<div id="69c10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f60352274eba4ecd2a3e463a0aa367f7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1239968289582768136" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Alethas3019 @YemayaSeaStar @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump Racist racist racist racist, that’s all you idiots ever s… https://t.co/p8LErL5KMp</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1239968289582768136">1584466452.0</a></blockquote></div><p>An avid COVID-Denier, it came as no surprise when Brown took to Twitter to defend Trump's undeniably insufficient COVID-response earlier this spring. But the claim, <a href="https://news.avclub.com/now-on-day-6-of-trapts-epic-twitter-meltdown-were-rea-1842413157" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">whose origins were hard to identify</a>, soon turned into a month-long Twitter tirade of fat-shaming and racist pandering. </p><p>Brown came out swinging at almost everyone and anyone who refuted his claims, at one point even targeting civil rights activist Bishop Talbert Swan. "Racist racist racist racist, that's all you idiots ever say...STFU," wrote <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1239973253390561287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1239989125127835649%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es4_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsequenceofsound.net%2F2020%2F03%2Ftrapt-twitter-trump-racist%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brown on Twitter.</a> </p><p>"Everyone is tired of the only card in your deck! Get a life and stop being a victim!" Swan responded, calling the band "racist buffoons" and "talentless... mayonnaise drippers," among other things. "Get that chip off ya shoulder!" Brown retaliated. </p><p>Additional racist remarks included referring to COVID as the "Chinese virus" and claiming that Black people need to "<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1240247473324593152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1240247473324593152%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsequenceofsound.net%2F2020%2F03%2Ftrapt-twitter-trump-racist%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">move the f*ck on</a>" from slavery because the "Civil Rights act was passed over 50 years ago."</p>
Trapt Flat-Out Denies Racism Exists<div id="0f795" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="668c7e6e91ca2ed36072d13fc096c34f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1240279820858208260" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@BurbsBecky @MingBeatsTrump @JBrisenio411 @VictorVeritaus @TalbertSwan Oh and NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING… https://t.co/TTtpeqIoA7</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1240279820858208260">1584540727.0</a></blockquote></div><p>In the same week-long Twitter debacle, Trapt also directly denied the existence of racism. "NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020," Brown <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1240279820858208260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1240279820858208260%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.avclub.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1240279820858208260autosize%3D1" target="_blank">tweeted in all caps</a>. "Stop being a f***ing victim." Hundreds of tweets later, another one stands <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1231322942245670912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1231322942245670912%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.avclub.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1231322942245670912autosize%3D1" target="_blank">out in particular</a>: "The Unite the right rally was not all white supremacists…"</p>
Trapt Fat-Shames a Woman for No Reason<div id="288c8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a292e380e5eb7dfdf3728c4cedffed34"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1240351787149819906" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@karikillingtime @JurisDudence @lntersectional1 @ChrisTweetsLLC @0xKruzr @TacoAffcionado @TheGigconomist @Echo_VIII… https://t.co/azRQvn4t7O</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1240351787149819906">1584557885.0</a></blockquote></div><p>"You couldn't insult me if it would save your parent's life," Brown tweeted to a female critic back in March. "I'm not just saying you are a chubster…much more than that Ms. Piggy." The classless fat-shaming only continued: "I can imagine you are very thirsty Ms. Piggy….oink oink. Hit that gym….hurry up." </p>
Trapt Refuses to Pay Artist Who Designed Their Album Cover<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDkwODU3MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzk0MDA1Nn0.O9Q18BURAzIaQmRLvL7_cV2L8rn9GMA5mR92OcWf9vA/img.png?width=980" id="fb59d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57ad765fe2917aeb467e95e52bd9c8cb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trapt" /><p>In a brief legal spat that caught the attention of Judge Judy, an artist who designed the cover for two of the band's albums openly accused Brown and his band of "refusing to pay him for the $4,000 he was owed for his art."</p><p> In what should be a surprise to no one, Brown was a total d*ck about it. "We tried to make something that could be released," Brown tweeted. "It's not usable in its current form. This guy should not want the damn thing released. It's just not good. I can't believe that he thinks it's wise 2 air dirty laundry like this but whatever he has to do. It's not what I asked 4."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Trapt Gets Their Own Facebook Deleted for Hate Speech<div id="8d0d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79ec11d7c11ed0a2fce2e0a85b383ccf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1329453926962356227" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">For posting this pic and saying the same thing in the post, Facebook has completely deleted the TRAPT FB account. T… https://t.co/fycd6g6WhO</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1329453926962356227">1605801490.0</a></blockquote></div><p>As reported by <em>Spin</em>, the band got their Facebook account entirely deleted back in November after Brown shamelessly promoted The Proud Boys. The post, which included an image of a shadowed man wearing <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1329453926962356227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1329453926962356227%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spin.com%2F2020%2F11%2Ftrapt-facebook-page-deleted%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Proud Boys logo as he carried Lady Liberty</a>, read "Don't worry Girl, We Got You."</p><p> But according to Brown, the very literal comic wasn't about the far-right group at all, claiming the post was a promotional announcement to follow the band on Parler, where, they said, "they will never be censored." Brown said he would sue Facebook, a claim that he hasn't seemed to follow through on.</p>
Trapt Blames George Floyd for His Own Death<div id="eb8b8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6d0f6d82939a0da53188124284f795ef"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1266516841624678401" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Dude got arrested for a crime. Then cops needed to transport to jail so he can be booked. He resisted getting into… https://t.co/yai2iZCohS</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1266516841624678401">1590796120.0</a></blockquote></div><p>When George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin back in May, almost everyone, including some <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/06/23/882481264/how-george-floyds-death-made-republicans-on-capitol-hill-shift-their-rhetoric" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Republican lawmakers</a>, saw the murder as a despicable act and transformational moment in the conversation of racism in America. Meanwhile, Brown remained defiant.</p><p> "The guy refused to get into a cop car!" he tweeted out. "It took 4 cops to subdue the guy! Dude was partly responsible for his death." As was routine for the band at this point, the backlash was swift, but Brown didn't care.</p><p>"I think if you are some kind of community leader in any way and you are denouncing these riots, there is something wrong with you," he wrote. "Autopsy says dude died of a heart attack. A knee to the neck does not give someone a heart attack. Flight or flight resisting arrest would…" He then went on to contradict himself and say Derek Chauvin was "MOSTLY" responsible and that kneeling on a man's neck should be outlawed, but let him be clear:</p><p> "I hate anyone who uses skin color to say why they are better OR why they feel they are oppressed. We are ALL Americans first!" The ignorance and contradictions of Brown and his tepid irrelevant band remain truly shocking, and it remains to be seen what future the band has in a Biden-led America.</p>
