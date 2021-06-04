As the FX phenomenon Pose airs its third and final season, audiences are saying goodbye to some of the most vibrant characters on television. But the show has made its stars as beloved off screen as on screen.



Because of the strides Pose has taken in representing queer people of color, its actors have become instant icons with well deserved cultlike followings. And while right now most of the cast are best known for their roles on the show, the Ryan Murphy production is proving to be just a stepping stone.

For breakout star Mj Rodriguez, who stars as housemother Blanca on the series, Pose is only the beginning. The actress and activist released her first single , "Something to Say" on June 4, 2021.

"Love, you know it's really got a hold on me / And I just want to figure this out," sings Rodriguez. "We don't got to do this alone if we try to come together as equals starting over today / I got something to say."

The highly anticipated single is a celebration of love and a call to action, empowering people to step into their truth. The pride anthem is a compelling first arrival into the music industry and one which emphasizes Rodriguez's commitment to activism in all aspects of her work.

Rodriguez, who released her single under the name Michaela Jaé, is not new to music. As a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, in some ways it was her first love. She also starred as Angel in an Off-Broadway revival of Rent, winning her the 2011 Clive Barnes Award. Fans of Pose are also not surprised by her music debut, given her enchanting duets with Billy Porter on the show.



After combining both her passions on Pose, her new musical venture ushers in a new era as Pose is set for its finale next week. Rodriguez has also signed on for the leading role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series LOOT, alongside Maya Rudolph, created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

"I love being an artist and a singer so getting another acting opportunity that is something extremely different from Pose is the best thing for me," Rodriguez told Essence . "This new role helps other people understand me as an artist, that I have all these multifaceted parts to my abilities, not just one."

Stepping into all of her talents, Rodriguez is a verifiable force to be reckoned with in all her industries. "Something to Say" is the perfect track for the summer, for dancing with your friends at the cookout, for celebration.