6 Post-Grunge Bands That Sucked After They Switched Singers
Here are a few bands from the 2000s that fell into obscurity once they switched up vocalists.
It's hard when our favorite bands switch up on us.
Still, there are dozens of great rock bands who (somehow) carried on after transitioning lead singers. Dance Gavin Dance has cycled through three different clean vocalists and multiple band members but have somehow continued to curate great post-hardcore tunes, and everyone knows Genesis actually got better once Phil Collins took the helm.
Regardless, it's a hard transition to accomplish, and many bands have not been up to the task, especially within the confines of post-grunge's short-lived early-aughts heyday. A successful post-grunge act depends so much on the capabilities of its lead vocalist. Breaking Benjamin's tumultuous legal drama, complete line-up change, and scattered return to music wouldn't have been possible had Ben Burnley left alongside Aaron Fink and Mark Klepaski. Here are a few bands from that era that unfortunately weren't so lucky and fell into obscurity once they switched up vocalists.
Flyleaf
At the height of their career, Flyleaf's post-grunge take on Christian rock was refreshingly earnest. Their self-titled debut went platinum, and Lacey Sturm became one of the most talked-about ladies in mainstream metal outside of Amy Lee. Her cathartic voice could be ghoulish and demonic ("I'm So Sick"), but she could switch seamlessly into powerful and uplifting melodies ("Red Sam," "Fully Alive"). After two more excellent albums with Flyleaf, Sturm announced her departure from the band. She had become a mother and was grieving the loss of the band's sound engineer, Rich Caldwell.
But her departure, and the tepid vocalist named Kristen May who replaced her, sucked the life out of the band. The group's 2014 release, Between the Stars, was as compelling as bathwater, and May announced her departure from Flyleaf soon after. The band remains on hiatus, but without Sturm at the helm it's hard to imagine this group returning as anything other than a shell of their former self.
Fuel
The Pennsylvania rock group ushered in the early-aughts post-grunge boom. The group spawned numerous Billboard hits and multiple platinum records in their early days. Their 2003 record, Natural Selection, was nominated for a Grammy, and their music videos were all over MTV and VH1. As of now, the group has sold over 4 million records. The band's lead singer, Brett Scallions, had all the angsty charisma of Chris Cornell and was able to growl with just as much intensity.
But when he left the band in 2010, the group asked American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry if he was interested in filling the spot. He was not, so the band instead hired Toryn Green, a young spiky-haired rocker who wanted to sound like Scallions real, real bad. His growls sounded forced and put-on, and his thick eyeliner and all-black attire looked goofy and inauthentic. The group released Angels & Devils in 2007, and it was critically panned. Green soon left and Scallions returned, but by the time 2013's Puppet Strings rolled around, the damage had already been done.
Three Days Grace
At their peak, Three Days Grace was the face of early 2000s post-grunge music. Alongside Breaking Benjamin, they were the subgenre's most prominent act. Lead vocalist Adam Gontier had a unique, gravelly tremor in his voice that could be stretched and molded into just about anything. He could soar into radio-friendly pop melodies ("Lost in You") but then delve into acidic barks and howls ("Animal I Have Become," "I Hate Everything About You").
The band's first three albums all achieved multiple platinum certifications thanks to Gontier's compelling balancing act, but by the time 2012's Transit of Venus rolled around, the group's chemistry was notably off. Gontier sounded winded and uninspired, and his bandmates merely sounded like they were trying to keep up.
A year later, on the verge of a massive co-headlining tour with Shinedown, Gontier told his bandmates through a lawyer that he was done. He left the group without any discussion or reason, and the remaining members were left scrambling (Gontier cited "health issues" for his departure before saying later he was merely ready for a "new chapter"). The group quickly recruited Matt Walst, the lead singer for a crude, misogynistic rock group called My Darkest Days, to replace Gontier on tour. Walst was a perfectly OK rock vocalist, but he wasn't nearly as versatile as Gontier. Two weak albums later, and the band remains a hollow shell of what they used to be.
Sick Puppies
The Australian band burst onto the scene with 2007's Dressed Up as Life, a compelling collection of pop-rock tracks perfect for the radio. Shimon Moore was a clean vocalist whose ear for melody would land the band's debut a gold certification. After three more solid rock efforts, Moore was kicked out of the band for allegedly trying to dissolve the group through a lawyer. Moore denied those accusations and said his bandmates had blindsided him but that he "wished them well." The group's replacement vocalist, Bryan Scott, was irredeemably bland, and the group's relevance petered out faster than it came.
Hinder
To be fair, Hinder was never actually good. 2005's Extreme Behavior was panned by critics, but Austin Winkler's grinding voice resonated with Def Leppard fans and was perfect for rock radio. Songs like "Lips of An Angel" and "Get Stoned" have since taken on lives of their own, but the group's relevance disappeared when Winkler did. Each release that followed Extreme Behavior was lewder and not as warmly received. After Winkler abruptly entered rehab halfway through a fall tour in 2013, the band amicably parted ways with the distraught singer. Winkler's departure was the nail in the coffin, and replacement Marshal Dutton hasn't done anything to elevate the dated rock act past their expiration date.
Evans Blue
Unless you were deeply in tune with the post-grunge movement, the name Evans Blue may not resonate with a lot of people, but their debut The Melody and The Energetic Nature of Volume was a nightmarish adventure into finding love, and the album's eerie moodiness was elevated by emotionally distraught vocals from Kevin Matisyn. They were nominated for "Best New Band" at the Juno awards in 2007, and their sophomore effort was also warmly received.
But as the buzz surrounding the group grew, Matisyn was voted out. "We did not choose anyone over him," the band wrote on MySpace. "He was simply voted out, not only because of musical differences but business differences as well. He simply was not making good decisions for this band anymore." Matisyn's replacement, Dan Chandler, wasn't a profound enough vocalist to keep the band's buzz afloat, and the group has led a relatively quiet career ever since.
6 2000s Rock Songs That Still Give Us Life
Here are a few times that artists took a song and absolutely ate it alive.
We all remember what emotional state we were in when we heard Hayley Williams belt her heart out on "All I Wanted."
The track's grinding guitars embellish an already forceful plea for companionship, but when the band cuts out, all that can be heard is Williams's crackling pipes: "I'll beg you nice from my knees / I could follow you to the beginning and just to relive the start."
Asking for someone's companionship is already a futile act; as intoxicating as young love is, it feels pathetic to have to ask for such a basic human necessity, to be stuck in codependency. As Williams's soaring vocals seep into a scream at the track's bridge, that layered frustration is palpable just from the sound of her voice.
"Breath" by Breaking Benjamin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d11ac2129fafd3d6dc5a607a1b4d88ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQ3qJmgktS0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ben Burnley and the boys had already established their unique brand of soaring choruses and cutthroat metal guitars on 2004's <em>We Are Not Alone</em>. The grinding crunch on songs like "Break My Fall" and "Firefly" contrasted with sweeping and uplifting melodies fit for pop radio. </p><p>But on 2006's <em>Phobia</em>, the post-grunge icons had mastered their craft. Each song on the project sounded crisp and radio-ready thanks to the work of producer David Bendeth, who previously worked with commercial rock acts like Paramore and A Day to Remember, but<em> Phobia'</em>s deep cuts like "Topless" and "You Fight Me" were still greased up enough to maintain its classification as a grunge record. </p><p>Regardless, "Breath" was a perfect balancing act. It centered entirely around Burnley's malleable voice but still had enough grime to cater to metal-heads. The track's slow-burn build-ups are held together by sprinkles of electric guitar and a steady baseline, but Burnley's voice always remains in the driver's seat. </p><p>The song ominously builds in the first verse, and it's unclear what to expect, but when Burnley quickly explodes the band's rigid guitars elevate his anguish: "I'm going all the way, get away, please." As he takes a breath, the instruments cease, and Burnley momentarily slinks back to a mere whisper. An acoustic guitar is all we can hear as Burnely lightly coos along for a few moments of reprieve. </p><p>The song then detonates like a bomb. "Breath's" brief moment of quiet is what gives the track such a cathartic release and shows the emotional power of Burnley's shape-shifting melodies.</p>
"Fly from the Inside" by Shinedown<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb49e13cd86280573f1556c03f769ffb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91AnBqTgc_Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Shinedown's Brent Smith remains one of rock's most gifted vocalists, and he's made countless songs with his band that have sucked the life out of us ("Beyond The Sun," "I Own You," "45," "Breaking Inside," to name a few), but "Fly From the Inside," off the band's 2003 debut <em>Leave a Whisper</em>, introduced listeners to Smith's power. </p><p>The verses sound like they could be plucked from any of the early-aughts post-grunge catalog, but Smith belts the song's chorus with a sense of urgency, as if he really had "found a way to steal the sun from the sky." By the time Smith hits the track's high-pitched peak, it's clear that Shinedown isn't any other post-grunge band and that they have a gift for translating powerful emotions of self-actualization into song. Their knack for power ballads would go on to define <a href="https://www.popdust.com/brent-smith-shinedown-popdust-interview-2636629603.html" target="_self">their still thriving career two decades later.</a></p>
"Through the Iris" by 10 Years<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7a1cf423b562eed9ecbea517ea2e9e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jmL7cSgQD3s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>10 Years often gets a bad rep among post-grunge affiliates as being that one early-aughts grunge act that never quite reached the heights of their contemporaries. Still, it's worth noting that they've remained a steady rock group and have continued to churn out compelling grunge records in recent years, despite waning in public favor.</p><p>Either way, on "Wasteland," the world was introduced to the charismatic Jesse Hasek, whose ear for melody was driven by his moving and angelic voice. When placed alongside the band's thick metal backdrop, Hasek conveyed a vast range of emotions amongst a relatively one-sided genre. </p><p>He yearns for environmental accountability on "Wasteland" in a way that shows both desperation and frustration. "I will not hide you through this, I want you to help," he cries out, pleading for compassion as he simultaneously grabs our throats.</p><p>On "Through the Iris," he sounds just as distraught, but then snaps into a soaring chorus,and sounds almost as if he's about to cry: "False perceptions that brought forth these questions of truth, love, and hope." The sentiment of questioning religion is powerful enough, but Hasek's haunting vocal performance adds another layer to a complex question he doesn't have an answer to. "Just please hold on," he cries out.</p>
"This Is How I Disappear" by My Chemical Romance<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314815c80d96100e29512beec273eaf9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nzRy5hDghSg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>The Black Parade</em> would go on to define a generation, "This Is How I Disappear" remains a deep cut from the project that <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em>-affiliates gravitated to almost immediately. For the most part, the band had embellished their Goth sound with pop melodies and grandiose theatrics, but "This Is How I Disappear" seemed like an ode to the garage-like metal they left behind. The song offered a reckless and chaotic lead-in, with Gerard Way's voice sounding particularly seething and the manic, unforgiving guitars choking the near life out of listeners.</p><p>It can sometimes be hard to hear when the verse ends, and the chorus begins because of how corrosive it all sounds; but, when the song dissolves into madness at the bridge, Gerard Way's vocals break down into agonized screams as his band thrashes around him. As absolute chaos ensues, the band reels it all in, and fantastic drum work by Bob Bryar welcomes the final chorus. "This Is How I Disappear" is an all-consuming experience.</p>
Love/Hate Heartbreak by Halestorm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5137a7d41c7755ee81bc89c02b78fa68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7n0iizglK0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halestorm's Lizzy Hale breathes fire. As one of Metal's greatest singers, her versatility as a vocalist was shown in full form on 2009's "Love/Hate Heartbreak." Her scratchy grumbles in the song's verse give way to an anthemic and sweeping chorus. Hale can change her register on a dime and goes to extraordinary heights on "Love/Hate Heartbreak" to convey the angst of love in a way a guy never could. While a rock vocalist at heart, her ear for pop melodies was uncanny, and her fusion of the two has forever defined her career.</p>
"I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers" by Fall Out Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70c584ecffec6ea729f68745ef3b9a9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k3b1Ahzy0MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>Infinity on High</em> churned out multiple life-altering emo hits, the album's closer is theatrical and vibrant, with organs, horns, and a whole orchestra elevating Patrick Stump's soulful vocal delivery. As his nasal crooning gives way to a soothing falsetto, Stump uses the song to turn emo themes into theatrical opera. </p><p>As the song climaxes with a rush of instruments, Stump starts unexpectedly scat singing before it all dissolves into a quiet piano. The track's quirky jaunt, which ends with an audience cheering and a <em>Midnight Marauders</em>-esque robot voiceover, is almost too much to handle, but Fall Out Boy somehow streamlines the experience and makes it all mesmerizing.</p>
