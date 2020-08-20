<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Daughtry <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a91e96c67f1df06f6660f9e2621e1f4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QJxM16wFr7I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Remember when Chris Daughtry was the most talked-about thing in music thanks to his surprise elimination from 2006's American Idol? He was a fan favorite, lauded for his belting technique and surprisingly versatile range. Within hours of his dismissal from <em>American Idol, </em>he was offered a frontman spot in the <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1538728/chris-daughtry-drafts-fuel-guitarist-my-chemical-romance-producer-for-lp/" target="_blank">then-decently-relevant rock band Fuel</a>. But Daughtry said nay and charted his own path. He soon formed his own band, and 2006's <em>Daughtry</em> became one of the most talked-about and fastest-selling rock albums in recent memory.</p><p>The project's lead single "It's Not Over" went platinum, pillaged every radio station, and snagged two Grammy nominations for "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance Given by a Duo or Group." The album itself was one of 2006's highest-selling efforts, but the critical response was mixed. Panned as "commercial" and "generic," Ken Barnes of <em>USA Today </em>referred to them as "FuelNickelStaindback," a fair assessment in hindsight. Remember that weird song they did about <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Po9AOl_p_fg" target="_blank">serial child abductors? </a></p><p>The band's sophomore effort <em>Leave This Town</em> would be even more popular, with their rock-ballad "Life After You," (a song Daughtry wrote <em>with</em> Chad Kroeger) once again dominating the charts and defining their legacy.</p><p>But slowly the band's popularity would disintegrate. Their third effort <em>Break The Spell</em> was their lowest charting album to date (despite being, actually, one of their best releases), and so their follow-up strove to be an album of pure pop-rock ballads to reignite their "Life After You" fanfare. 2013's <em>Baptized</em>, as a result, was the band's most cringe-worthy effort, with horrendous tracks like "Battleships" and "Waiting For Superman" forever sealing their fate as a corny, dated rock act. </p><p>As corny as they were, they're still better than Nickelback, because that Daughtry sure can sing.</p>

3 Doors Down <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d03da5e8cda8b7ea58a10be8d090d9e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kPBzTxZQG5Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another vanilla rock effort of the early-aughts, the band's 2000 debut <em>The Better Life</em> remains their best selling record. It was one of 2000's best selling efforts and was certified 6x platinum in the United States. That's because "Kryptonite" was unlike anything they'd ever released before or ever would again. Featuring a splash of lo-fi, some hazy psychedelia on the vocals, and a driving chorus, the track remains a solid rock song. </p><p>But let's be honest, chances are that casual listeners knew that "Kryptonite" wasn't as prolific as their cheesy magnum opus "Here Without You." Released on their otherwise unmemorable sophomore effort<em> Away From the Sun</em>, the rock ballad represented a Nickelback-like shift the New York quartet would never bounce back from. <em>Away From the Sun</em> was significantly cleaner and more commercial than its predecessor, and "Here Without You" would become the perfect song to document the suppressed emotions of the early aughts. </p><p>Lyrics like "I'm here without you baby, but you're still with me in my dreams, and tonight girl, it's only you and me," would cause the group to be satirized for years to come. The group is still making music (they just released their sixth album back in 2016), but they have since dissolved into a watered-down rock act with nothing new to say. </p><p>With that said, "Kryptonite" very much still slaps, which I can't say for most of Nickelback's discography. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>

Staind <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e01b30fc14a669f153b8e81f3660a67"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/faewCXX1mvo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With a splash of Post-Grunge angst, Staind pretty much equated to a Nickelback with darker eyeliner. </p><p>Formed in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1995, the group's seven albums dabbled in nu-metal and grunge without ever losing that clean-cut commercial sound. "It's Been Awhile," and "Outside," the softest tracks off their 5x platinum sophomore album <em>Break The Cycle</em>, remain their most popular singles and transformed the band from a potential metal act into angsty post-grunge balladeers. </p><p>"So Far Away," another rock ballad, was by far the most popular single from the band's fourth (and surprisingly heavy) record, <em>14 Shades of Grey;</em> and<em> Chapter V</em>, the band's most pop-focused, commercially accessible record, spawned three moderately successful singles, two of which were also ballads. While the band's mainstream status slowly started to fade after <em>Chapter V's</em> success, the group actually made some of their best music once the spotlight drifted away. </p><p>2008's <em>Illusion of Progress</em> was critically admired for its versatility as it incorporated blues, country, and fresh optimism. "Most of all, the music packs as much a punch as ever–and more variety," wrote <a href="http://archive.boston.com/ae/music/cd_reviews/articles/2008/08/19/thats_no_illusion___its_real_progress/" target="_blank"><em>The Boston Globe</em></a>. "Staind sometimes departs from its rock-metal power ballads for tunes that suggest Pink Floyd...and even Brit band Oasis." </p><p>The band's final self-titled album came on the<a href="https://loudwire.com/staind-taking-hiatus-aaron-lewis-states-were-not-breaking-up/" target="_blank"> eve of an awkward break-up</a>, but the record was obsessed with snapping necks, and in turn was the band's heaviest record to date, devoid of any cheesy ballads, and indicative of the superb metal band they could have been had fame not boxed them in.</p><p>With all that said, Aaron Lewis, who is now killing it as a country singer, was always a far better songwriter than Chad Kroeger. Traversing topics like mental illness, addiction, fatherhood, and finding one's self, Staind covered topics far darker than anything the suppressed 2000s was willing to discuss. Cheesy ballads aside, deep down the quartet always knew how to truly rock.</p>