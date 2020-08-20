2000's Rock Bands That Sounded Like Nickelback (but Better)
Whatever happened to all those rock bands that kinda sounded like Nickelback but weren't Nickelback?
Remember when rock and roll ruled the airwaves?
I'm not talking about The Rolling Stones or Motley Crue. I'm talking about that clean-cut modern rock from the beginning of the 2000s, when every rock band that popped up appeared to be just carbon copies of Nickelback. Rock had been heading in a more commercial direction for a long time, but 2005's All the Right Reasons was a special kind of basic and propelled the genre into a bottomless pit it never really crawled out from.
Daughtry<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a91e96c67f1df06f6660f9e2621e1f4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QJxM16wFr7I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Remember when Chris Daughtry was the most talked-about thing in music thanks to his surprise elimination from 2006's American Idol? He was a fan favorite, lauded for his belting technique and surprisingly versatile range. Within hours of his dismissal from <em>American Idol, </em>he was offered a frontman spot in the <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1538728/chris-daughtry-drafts-fuel-guitarist-my-chemical-romance-producer-for-lp/" target="_blank">then-decently-relevant rock band Fuel</a>. But Daughtry said nay and charted his own path. He soon formed his own band, and 2006's <em>Daughtry</em> became one of the most talked-about and fastest-selling rock albums in recent memory.</p><p>The project's lead single "It's Not Over" went platinum, pillaged every radio station, and snagged two Grammy nominations for "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance Given by a Duo or Group." The album itself was one of 2006's highest-selling efforts, but the critical response was mixed. Panned as "commercial" and "generic," Ken Barnes of <em>USA Today </em>referred to them as "FuelNickelStaindback," a fair assessment in hindsight. Remember that weird song they did about <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Po9AOl_p_fg" target="_blank">serial child abductors? </a></p><p>The band's sophomore effort <em>Leave This Town</em> would be even more popular, with their rock-ballad "Life After You," (a song Daughtry wrote <em>with</em> Chad Kroeger) once again dominating the charts and defining their legacy.</p><p>But slowly the band's popularity would disintegrate. Their third effort <em>Break The Spell</em> was their lowest charting album to date (despite being, actually, one of their best releases), and so their follow-up strove to be an album of pure pop-rock ballads to reignite their "Life After You" fanfare. 2013's <em>Baptized</em>, as a result, was the band's most cringe-worthy effort, with horrendous tracks like "Battleships" and "Waiting For Superman" forever sealing their fate as a corny, dated rock act. </p><p>As corny as they were, they're still better than Nickelback, because that Daughtry sure can sing.</p>
3 Doors Down<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d03da5e8cda8b7ea58a10be8d090d9e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kPBzTxZQG5Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another vanilla rock effort of the early-aughts, the band's 2000 debut <em>The Better Life</em> remains their best selling record. It was one of 2000's best selling efforts and was certified 6x platinum in the United States. That's because "Kryptonite" was unlike anything they'd ever released before or ever would again. Featuring a splash of lo-fi, some hazy psychedelia on the vocals, and a driving chorus, the track remains a solid rock song. </p><p>But let's be honest, chances are that casual listeners knew that "Kryptonite" wasn't as prolific as their cheesy magnum opus "Here Without You." Released on their otherwise unmemorable sophomore effort<em> Away From the Sun</em>, the rock ballad represented a Nickelback-like shift the New York quartet would never bounce back from. <em>Away From the Sun</em> was significantly cleaner and more commercial than its predecessor, and "Here Without You" would become the perfect song to document the suppressed emotions of the early aughts. </p><p>Lyrics like "I'm here without you baby, but you're still with me in my dreams, and tonight girl, it's only you and me," would cause the group to be satirized for years to come. The group is still making music (they just released their sixth album back in 2016), but they have since dissolved into a watered-down rock act with nothing new to say. </p><p>With that said, "Kryptonite" very much still slaps, which I can't say for most of Nickelback's discography. </p>
Staind<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e01b30fc14a669f153b8e81f3660a67"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/faewCXX1mvo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With a splash of Post-Grunge angst, Staind pretty much equated to a Nickelback with darker eyeliner. </p><p>Formed in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1995, the group's seven albums dabbled in nu-metal and grunge without ever losing that clean-cut commercial sound. "It's Been Awhile," and "Outside," the softest tracks off their 5x platinum sophomore album <em>Break The Cycle</em>, remain their most popular singles and transformed the band from a potential metal act into angsty post-grunge balladeers. </p><p>"So Far Away," another rock ballad, was by far the most popular single from the band's fourth (and surprisingly heavy) record, <em>14 Shades of Grey;</em> and<em> Chapter V</em>, the band's most pop-focused, commercially accessible record, spawned three moderately successful singles, two of which were also ballads. While the band's mainstream status slowly started to fade after <em>Chapter V's</em> success, the group actually made some of their best music once the spotlight drifted away. </p><p>2008's <em>Illusion of Progress</em> was critically admired for its versatility as it incorporated blues, country, and fresh optimism. "Most of all, the music packs as much a punch as ever–and more variety," wrote <a href="http://archive.boston.com/ae/music/cd_reviews/articles/2008/08/19/thats_no_illusion___its_real_progress/" target="_blank"><em>The Boston Globe</em></a>. "Staind sometimes departs from its rock-metal power ballads for tunes that suggest Pink Floyd...and even Brit band Oasis." </p><p>The band's final self-titled album came on the<a href="https://loudwire.com/staind-taking-hiatus-aaron-lewis-states-were-not-breaking-up/" target="_blank"> eve of an awkward break-up</a>, but the record was obsessed with snapping necks, and in turn was the band's heaviest record to date, devoid of any cheesy ballads, and indicative of the superb metal band they could have been had fame not boxed them in.</p><p>With all that said, Aaron Lewis, who is now killing it as a country singer, was always a far better songwriter than Chad Kroeger. Traversing topics like mental illness, addiction, fatherhood, and finding one's self, Staind covered topics far darker than anything the suppressed 2000s was willing to discuss. Cheesy ballads aside, deep down the quartet always knew how to truly rock.</p>
Theory of a Deadman<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dba9394e953b40c599e1253cf31f8380"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uR4WFPa6xuI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to speak on Nickelback's legacy without talking about TOAD. As the first band to sign with Chad Kroeger's label 604 Records, Theory of a Deadman emerged with a self-titled debut that sounded so much like Nickelback that people actually thought it was a Chad Kroeger's side project. It might as well have been, 6 out of the 10 songs on TOADS debut were penned by Kroeger himself, and frontman Tyler Connolly had just as gruff a vocal style. "If we do, we do," Connolly told <a href="https://oklahoman.com/article/2930988/theory-of-a-deadman-discounts-nickelback-comparison#:~:text=It's%20also%20true%20that%20Kroeger,%2Ddriven%2C%20hard%20rock%20sound.&text=That%20song%20was%20written%20before,True%20again." target="_blank"><em>The Oklahoman</em></a> when asked if he thinks his band sounds like Nickelback. </p><p>For their sophomore effort, the band sought to quell any comparisons to their label head, and for <em>Gasoline</em> they collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde in the hopes of distinguishing themselves and creating a conceptual record that "would involve several guest players of Wylde's stature." But after the musicians had been assembled, the label "footed the bill," hoping the sessions would create a "batch of new songs." So TOAD headed back to the drawing board. </p><p>Still, <em>Gasoline</em> was more multifaceted than its predecessor and incorporated blues and country along with its post-grunge commercial sound, but the Nickelback comparisons remained. So for their third, and heaviest, record, TOAD creatively pushed themselves and created some memorable moments as a result. </p><p>"By the Way," which actually featured backing vocals from Chris Daughtry, was surprisingly heavy and satisfying, but ballads like "All or Nothing" and "Not Meant to Be" still reeked of Nickelback's cheesy ethos. But then came "Hate My Life," a disgruntled track about a blue collared grunt who hates, well, pretty much everything. The song was kitschy, but fun in a gross, misogynistic kind of way. The single was moderately successful, and the band had latched on to their niche. </p><p>Their fourth effort, <em>"The Truth Is…</em>" leaned fully into TOAD's new aesthetic of being the soundtrack to angry white trash. The album's lead single "Lowlife" is practically "Hate My Life" part 2, and the project's title track is an ode to crazy ex-girlfriends who lie about everything, driven solely by a quirky ukulele. <strong>Of course, making white trash music means you were inevitably going to be offensive:</strong>"I like her so much better when she's down on her knees," Connolly croons on "B*tch Came Back." "'Cause when she's in my face that's when I'm starting to see / That all my friends are laughing thinking that we be wrong / Well she's so f*cking stupid that she's singing along." </p><p>Of course, the vibe behind <em>The Truth Is</em>… never had any true staying power considering how derogatory it was, and it faded into obscurity as quickly as it emerged. So TOAD returned to alt-metal in 2014 and released <em>Savages</em>, their best and heaviest work. But the damage had already been done, and they still felt and sounded like a dated rock act of yesteryear. So they went pop with 2017's <em>Wake Up Call</em> and have since continued down that path to make more inspiring tunes. </p><p>"I think the #MeToo movement is so large and powerful," Connolly told <a href="https://www.popdust.com/theory-of-a-deadman-interview-2641342849.html" target="_self"><em>Popdust</em></a> in an exclusive interview, "and it's fantastic that women are gaining strength and [fighting] for equality. Being an all-male band, I think for us to support that is what we're looking to do." For that sentiment alone, they remain exponentially better than the band that birthed them.</p>
The 9 Worst Video Game DLC of All Time
Mainly we just hate EA.
There's such a thing as good video game downloadable content (DLC).
Sure, it's exceedingly rare, but The Witcher 3 and Ghost of Tsushima prove that DLC can actually be used to vastly expand upon a game instead of just milking players for cash. But those are the exception. From essential story content to entire characters locked behind paywalls at launch, bad DLC is the rule, and unfortunately, it's a race to the bottom. Here are the worst of the worst:
Marvel's Avengers Verizon Skins<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTA3My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODQ0OTkxMX0.tOdcYiMYISS3K8wZ_KSzghXz3fsNxyfpN-gKiACV3ug/img.png?width=980" id="85b21" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73c44474e82fdeeb5a93d083ab6efb5c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Marvel's Avengers Verizon" />
Marvel/ Square Enix/ Verizon<p>The upcoming <em>Marvel's Avengers </em>game, developed by Square Enix, could have had so much potential. But while it hasn't launched yet (at least outside of a relatively buggy beta), the game is already plagued by the grossest sorts of DLC practices. Most prominently, while the game is releasing across multiple platforms, Spider-Man will only be playable on PlayStation 4, meaning that non-PlayStation gamers are paying the same price for a significantly reduced game. This can probably be chalked up to greed and licensing rights on Sony's part, but the same can't be said for the Verizon and Virgin exclusive costumes.</p><p>Yes, Verizon and Virgin subscribers will gain access to <em>exclusive </em>costumes for their Avengers characters, meaning that in the latest incarnation of our capitalist nightmare, Captain America can actually don Verizon cosplay. Remember when he punched Hitler? Oh, how the mighty have fallen.</p>
Star Wars Battlefront II "Unlockable" Characters<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTYxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjY0MjMxNH0.Lx2fCleL4zLf7-SXODZvjFy8T88rWFRDmvTCUjiF5gE/img.jpg?width=980" id="18e1d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="665e2d47a119204980157f2c8131d6d8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Star Wars Battlefront 2 Darth Vader" />
Electronic Arts<p>Electronic Arts is famous amongst gamers for being the single-largest dumpster fire of a company in the history of mankind. So when they released the hotly anticipated competitive multiplayer game <em>Star Wars Battlefront II</em>, it should have come as no surprise that every playable <em>Star Wars </em>hero character was locked behind a massive loot crate microtransaction system paywall...unless, of course, players wanted to spend roughly 40 hours of playtime unlocking each individual character for free. Oh, and because <em>Star Wars Battfront II </em>was a competitive multiplayer game, the hero characters also had in-game advantages.</p><p>Well, maybe it wasn't surprising, but that didn't stop players from tearing EA thousands of new @ssholes. The fan furor lead one unfortunate EA support representative to leave a comment on Reddit stating that, "The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes." This, too, was <a href="https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/star-wars-battlefront-ii-unlockable-heroes-controversy" target="_blank">memed to death, and also downvoted more than any other comment in Reddit history</a>. EA eventually relented and made all of the in-game content much more accessible, but everyone already hates EA so it hardly even matters. </p>
Street Fighter X Tekken "DLC" Characters<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTYwOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTk1NDMyN30.B2aguDO5WaZ1QYgdAt1UhADLRd3eDnFLDkhMdidjtrU/img.png?width=980" id="7435a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d2a1963a37d0fae6ed59505d17f6228e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Street Fighter X Tekken" />
Capcom<p>When <em>Street Fighter X Tekken</em>—a crossover fighting game between two of the biggest fighting franchises in the entire video game canon—was first announced, fighting game fans were understandably stoked. Unfortunately, the game's legacy is not one of fist-punching awesomeness, but rather, one of the most flagrant examples of DLC greed in gaming history.</p><p>Ideally, DLC should be created after a main game is already completed in order to add onto its longevity. After all, if the "DLC" is ready when the game releases, it's really just content that was held back in order to make the publisher more money on top of the game's purchase price, which is not a good look. <em>Street Fighter X Tekken </em>went a step further, with "DLC" in the form of 12 entire playable characters that weren't just ready when the game came out, but were, in fact, <a href="https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2012-03-06-capcom-defends-explains-street-fighter-x-tekken-on-disc-dlc#:~:text=Capcom%20has%20defended%20and%20explained,x%20Tekken%20DLC%20on%20disc.&text=Blanka%2C%20Cody%2C%20Dudley%2C%20Elena,Wulong%20will%20all%20be%20available.%22" target="_blank">ready and fully available on the disc</a>. The downloadable portion was simply...unlocking them. </p><p>At the time (back in 2012, how innocent we were!), this felt like such a flagrant abuse of the whole DLC concept that many players boycotted the game. After this, video game publishers learned the important lesson that even if they were done with their "DLC" content before the game launched, they'd better leave it off-disc.</p>
Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTYwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDUxNzc2MH0.A25crK-JIYQDy9oPdFjLydh8Mltti6toTB_9z6toRCE/img.jpg?width=980" id="1d5d6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00ef6f5a498d5b7ef9ab4c1452be16cc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Battlefield 4" />
Electronic Arts<p>Famous as one of the grossest pay-to-win purchases in a mainstream multiplayer shooter game, <em>Battlefield 4</em>'s "Ultimate Shortcut Bundle" gave players access to every weapon, right off the bat, for the low, low price of $49.99. Normally, players would gain these weapons, which give major in-game advantages against other players, through continued success in online matches. </p><p><span></span>Now, any kid with access to their parents' wallets could come on and start wrecking experienced players who hadn't yet met the required number of wins to properly match-up against their ill-begotten fire power. Such a harebrained scheme could only be devised by the perpetual sh!t-eaters at EA.</p>
Mass Effect 3: From Ashes<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTYwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjgyMjg4MH0.XxU6p4-7dnE207N3IeAOloOhtQ931wic3oIN3SWEX0E/img.jpg?width=980" id="020f1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa4441bc760c1813e7701d91507e30ce" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mass Effect 3 From Ashes" />
Bethesda<p>Narrative-heavy games have an extra barrier when it comes to DLC in the sense that any new content still needs to function within the framework of the larger story. Most story-based games that execute DLC well go the "additional chapter" route, adding a new scenario that functions as an addendum either alongside or after the main game. <em></em></p><p><em>Mass Effect 3: From Ashes </em>decided to go an entirely different route, locking Javik, a core member of your crew representative of one of the most important alien races in the game, behind a paywall. This would have been mostly okay if Javik felt like a side-character, but the amount of exposition and heft he brings to the core storyline is inexcusable for a any sort of "bonus content." Essentially, Bioware got away with charging players extra to experience the main story in its entirety.</p>
Asura's Wrath's Ending<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTYwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjg2NjgxNX0.AeOmKQChbmKE9tiN2_eNAK6twagiNGuJHvPW8XTxigo/img.jpg?width=980" id="1c9a6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01c2d52f8d12bdce5425ccc5008ca4da" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Asuras Wrath" />
Capcom<p>If <em>Mass Effect 3 </em>pissed off gamers by locking a main character behind the guise of DLC, <em>Asura's Wrath </em>took DLC greed to its logical conclusion and locked off the entire ending. Upon beating the "final boss" of the game, players were treated to "To Be Continued"-esque scene promising what most players believed to be a sequel. Instead, a DLC pack released shortly after that contained the game's <em>real </em>final boss and the actual ending. </p><p>There was never a sequel, either, which is a shame because <em>Asura's Wrath</em> was an otherwise great game.</p>
The Saboteur's Boobs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTU5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTA3ODMyMn0.LBxroTv5uJN488YTRCDdZcCU8bEL4fEINWxjjgZ_acA/img.jpg?width=980" id="a62b9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84ea4dcc239332b883ebfb419d6d5441" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Saboteur" />
Electronic Arts<p>EA strikes again and, at a certain point, one needs to wonder if they're purposely attempting to top their own scumbaggery. <em>The Saboteur </em>was a single-player, open world action-adventure game set during World War II in Nazi-occupied France. Given the premise, EA faced a tough decision on how to tastefully execute their DLC. Sure, they could add a few bonus weapons to take down the Nazis with extra flair, or maybe throw in an extra side-mission, but wouldn't that be generic? </p><p>So EA went the classy route and added DLC boobs. Which is to say, if you visit the in-game night club without owning the DLC, the strippers will be wearing tassles over their nipples. Buying the DLC (or purchasing the game new at release, which included the necessary code) resulted in the tassles being removed, so you could experience some poorly rendered virtual nipples in all their glory. Yes, EA is literally everything wrong with the gaming industry.</p>
Everything in The Sims 4<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzU5NzQwNX0.KL5iLdzN9aGiN4WU50r8suQkZ5svGnSB5IqiSfrJ7Ck/img.jpg?width=980" id="0c954" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8cef39594626f621676fcff7fde0cb5c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Sims 4" />
Electronic Arts<p><em>The Sims </em>might be the best life-sim franchise in video games, but sadly, it also happens to be made by EA. This means that while the first three <em>Sim </em>games were self-contained, by the time <em>The Sims 4 </em>came out, EA had already realized that they could milk players with endless DLC instead of just providing fun gameplay experiences that people would feel good about spending money on in the first place.</p><p>Thus, <em>The Sims 4 </em>is less a game and more a series of compounding DLC packs. Want your Sims to have animals? You need to buy the <em>Cats and Dogs </em>DLC expansion. Want your Sims to be a professional "content creator." Well then you need to buy the <em>Get Famous </em>DLC pack. Half of the DLC packs are just clothes. It's an absolute trash move on EA's part, and as such, <em>The Sims 4 </em>is one of the only games where you're almost morally obligated to illegally download it.</p>
Elder Scrolls Horse Armor<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2NTU5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDA3MzAwNH0.nkVFPaWbN2cEpEqNzyGOVz3n5hQgwhEuyHILncS-kiA/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad4f0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b191106dd3d654afdb4d1c8a629849cd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Elder Scrolls horse Armor" />
Bethesda<p>When <em><a href="https://kotaku.com/never-forget-your-horse-armor-1768813271" target="_blank">The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion</a> </em><a href="https://kotaku.com/never-forget-your-horse-armor-1768813271">released in 2006 and offered players the option to spend roughly $2.50 on virtual golden horse armor</a> in one of the first console game DLC options ever available, gamers were very upset. "How dare they make you pay beyond the purchase price of the game," gamers seethed. In retrospect, the Horse Armor was hardly offensive compared to some of the DLC shenanigans that publishers have pulled more recently. Still, all those awful DLC practices, from disc-locked content to loot boxes can, to some extent, be traced back to the Horse Armor.</p><p>So, in all sincerity, the Horse Armor can go f*ck itself. And while <em>Oblivian </em>may have been published by Bethesda, let's just make it clear that EA can go f*ck themselves too.</p>