All the Terrible Things Trapt Has Said in 2020
It's actually impossible to document ALL of it, but here are the highlights at least.
Trapt, the nu-metal band whose early 2000s hit "Headstrong" has since been superseded by the band's racist and xenophobic antics online, has returned to the spotlight this morning for another bizarre reason.
"I don't call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile," Trapt lead singer Chris Brown tweeted from the band's official account late last night. Once the inevitable backlash ensued, Brown, for some reason, dug his heels in and bit back at anyone who challenged his definition of child rape.
"A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f***ing moron," he said to one user.
But shockingly enough, the band's latest antics are relatively tame compared to the sh*t they've stirred up in the past.
The band's deranged behavior over the last few months, in particular, has been hilarious at times. Brown shamelessly promoted Trapt's new record this summer as "probably one of the top 5 albums that will ever exist for all time," only for Shadow Works to go on and sell a mere 600 copies in its first week.
But a lot of the time, Brown's presence online is repulsive and has helped make Trapt a laughing stock in the metal community. Here are some of Trapt's sh*tiest antics in 2020, antics that remind us why being "Headstrong" is oftentimes a really bad thing.
Trapt Invites The Proud Boys to a Dallas Concert
So @trees in Dallas caved to threats to employees by a few of the under 100 social justice warriors who bitched abo… https://t.co/UWLfb4vUZ7— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1603976524.0
An already established far-right presence online, Brown returned to Twitter to air his frustrations when a music venue, Tress in Dallas, Texas, canceled his band's gig due to "threats made against venue staff." Brown was furious and claimed that "SJW's" were responsible for the schedule change. In protest, Brown announced that Trapt's next gig would be exclusively for the Dallas chapter of The Proud Boys. Brown himself recently claimed to have become a member of the far-right fringe group.
The statement came mere weeks after Trump had told the far-right group to "stand back and stand by" during the first 2020 presidential debate, so backlash was swift on Brown's comments. "For the 100th time, Proud Boys include members of all races..." Brown responded to critics on Twitter. "My mother is as Mexican as it gets. Got way too many pure white dudes throwing the race card."
Trapt Defends Trump’s COVID Response
@Alethas3019 @YemayaSeaStar @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump Racist racist racist racist, that’s all you idiots ever s… https://t.co/p8LErL5KMp— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1584466452.0
An avid COVID-Denier, it came as no surprise when Brown took to Twitter to defend Trump's undeniably insufficient COVID-response earlier this spring. But the claim, whose origins were hard to identify, soon turned into a month-long Twitter tirade of fat-shaming and racist pandering.
Brown came out swinging at almost everyone and anyone who refuted his claims, at one point even targeting civil rights activist Bishop Talbert Swan. "Racist racist racist racist, that's all you idiots ever say...STFU," wrote Brown on Twitter.
"Everyone is tired of the only card in your deck! Get a life and stop being a victim!" Swan responded, calling the band "racist buffoons" and "talentless... mayonnaise drippers," among other things. "Get that chip off ya shoulder!" Brown retaliated.
Additional racist remarks included referring to COVID as the "Chinese virus" and claiming that Black people need to "move the f*ck on" from slavery because the "Civil Rights act was passed over 50 years ago."
Trapt Flat-Out Denies Racism Exists
@BurbsBecky @MingBeatsTrump @JBrisenio411 @VictorVeritaus @TalbertSwan Oh and NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING… https://t.co/TTtpeqIoA7— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1584540727.0
In the same week-long Twitter debacle, Trapt also directly denied the existence of racism. "NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020," Brown tweeted in all caps. "Stop being a f***ing victim." Hundreds of tweets later, another one stands out in particular: "The Unite the right rally was not all white supremacists…"
Trapt Fat-Shames a Woman for No Reason
@karikillingtime @JurisDudence @lntersectional1 @ChrisTweetsLLC @0xKruzr @TacoAffcionado @TheGigconomist @Echo_VIII… https://t.co/azRQvn4t7O— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1584557885.0
"You couldn't insult me if it would save your parent's life," Brown tweeted to a female critic back in March. "I'm not just saying you are a chubster…much more than that Ms. Piggy." The classless fat-shaming only continued: "I can imagine you are very thirsty Ms. Piggy….oink oink. Hit that gym….hurry up."
Trapt Refuses to Pay Artist Who Designed Their Album Cover
In a brief legal spat that caught the attention of Judge Judy, an artist who designed the cover for two of the band's albums openly accused Brown and his band of "refusing to pay him for the $4,000 he was owed for his art."
In what should be a surprise to no one, Brown was a total d*ck about it. "We tried to make something that could be released," Brown tweeted. "It's not usable in its current form. This guy should not want the damn thing released. It's just not good. I can't believe that he thinks it's wise 2 air dirty laundry like this but whatever he has to do. It's not what I asked 4."
Trapt Gets Their Own Facebook Deleted for Hate Speech
For posting this pic and saying the same thing in the post, Facebook has completely deleted the TRAPT FB account. T… https://t.co/fycd6g6WhO— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1605801490.0
As reported by Spin, the band got their Facebook account entirely deleted back in November after Brown shamelessly promoted The Proud Boys. The post, which included an image of a shadowed man wearing The Proud Boys logo as he carried Lady Liberty, read "Don't worry Girl, We Got You."
But according to Brown, the very literal comic wasn't about the far-right group at all, claiming the post was a promotional announcement to follow the band on Parler, where, they said, "they will never be censored." Brown said he would sue Facebook, a claim that he hasn't seemed to follow through on.
Trapt Blames George Floyd for His Own Death
Dude got arrested for a crime. Then cops needed to transport to jail so he can be booked. He resisted getting into… https://t.co/yai2iZCohS— TRAPT (@TRAPT)1590796120.0
When George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin back in May, almost everyone, including some Republican lawmakers, saw the murder as a despicable act and transformational moment in the conversation of racism in America. Meanwhile, Brown remained defiant.
"The guy refused to get into a cop car!" he tweeted out. "It took 4 cops to subdue the guy! Dude was partly responsible for his death." As was routine for the band at this point, the backlash was swift, but Brown didn't care.
"I think if you are some kind of community leader in any way and you are denouncing these riots, there is something wrong with you," he wrote. "Autopsy says dude died of a heart attack. A knee to the neck does not give someone a heart attack. Flight or flight resisting arrest would…" He then went on to contradict himself and say Derek Chauvin was "MOSTLY" responsible and that kneeling on a man's neck should be outlawed, but let him be clear:
"I hate anyone who uses skin color to say why they are better OR why they feel they are oppressed. We are ALL Americans first!" The ignorance and contradictions of Brown and his tepid irrelevant band remain truly shocking, and it remains to be seen what future the band has in a Biden-led America.
14 Celebrity Endorsements That No One Asked For
Not every endorsement is about a paycheck.
The world of celebrity endorsement makes for some strange spectacles.
From Penelope Cruz dressed as Mario, to Snoop Dogg rapping about Hot Pockets, it sometimes seems like celebrity's will back any brand that offers them a paycheck. But that's not the case with the celebrities on this list.
Jessica Simpson - Nicorette Gum<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2NzQzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjAyMTA5OX0.JouPpq87OehkcCjsHyBuMKTq5GtRTDs9qoXaqLNVEl4/img.jpg?width=980" id="1c73f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e4867da753e3a71899291340f2aa79c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jessica Simpson Nicorette" /><p>Jessica Simpson says that she's never been a smoker, but <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jessica-simpson-talks-dat_n_554924" target="_blank">she knows the power of nicotine addiction</a>. On an episode of <em>The Tonight Show</em> the singer explained to Jay Leno that she was given her first taste of nicotine gum by accident:</p><p>"The first time I ever chewed a piece of Nicorette gum one of my close friends' mother .... thought she was giving me a piece of regular gum. I was chewing it and it was like a party in my mouth. It was like fireworks and 'Oh my god, I'm talking a million miles per hour and I love this gum and what kind of gum is this? I have to have this gum.'"</p><p>She makes it sound so fun... Still probably not a good idea to develop a Nicorette habit.</p>
Danny DeVito - Limoncello<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="72f802d89fc6f4d04ba75a3e78097103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/46wakJ8oggM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In an infamous 2006 appearance on <em>The View</em>, actor-director Danny DeVito gave perhaps the most sincere endorsement of limoncello by confessing that he was up all night drinking the Italian liqueur with his friend George Clooney. Whether the <em>Always Sunny</em> star was exhausted and hung over or possibly still a bit drunk, his loopy energy made for a compelling interview.</p><p>It made such an impact, in fact, that a few months later <a href="https://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2019716_2019715_2019783,00.html" target="_blank">DeVito launched his own brand of limoncello</a> complete with a catchy jingle and a scratch-and-sniff label. Maybe that's where Clooney got the inspiration for Casamigos.</p>
Zendaya - Baby Foot Chemical Peel<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2NzQ4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTM5MTE0M30.n09KyFH-9aL0MywagDwFw0dkCqNtG46hYWQK0kqPmQY/img.jpg?width=980" id="da825" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1b2890e571e4da6b95d88e9142a0d1b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Zendaya Baby Foot Peel" /><p>Beauty and skincare brands are always looking for glamorous young stars to do some promotion. And <em>Euphoria</em> actor Zendaya is probably near the top of the "glamorous young star" list. So you might suspect that Japanese brand <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/body-and-physical-health/beauty-tips/a38144/zendaya-viral-baby-foot-peel/" target="_blank">Baby Foot paid her to talk about their foot peel "mask"</a>... until you read what she had to say:</p><p>"I tried it and was like, 'This is bulls***,' because nothing happened. Then a couple weeks later, I was like, "What the **** is wrong with my feet!?' They looked a mess and were seriously peeling like crazy. But, it was actually great. It worked really well and my feet were so smooth after! (I'd show you a pictures, but you'd probably throw up!)"<br></p><p>Doesn't exactly sound appealing.</p>
Robert Pattinson - Cinnamon Toast Crunch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2NzM4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDA1NTM5OX0.KtkwWd83ec3IG2p_R-AShqkHezN7ZpafW25V-XL5GUs/img.jpg?width=980" id="8db33" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4dff710b5b2df493b6dd4991496e2e56" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Robert Pattinson and George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America" />
Good Morning America<p>After Robert Pattinson's 2012 break-up with <em>Twilight</em> co-star Kristen Stewart, people were desperate to get him talking. On <em>The Daily Show</em> Jon Stewart tried to get him to open up over a couple pints of therapy ice cream, and when that didn't work George Stephanopoulos brought a secret weapon to the set of <em>Good Morning America</em>: Cinnamon Toast Crunch.</p><p>The cereal has been confirmed as Pattinson's favorite, but it wasn't enough to persuade the famously reserved Pattinson to spill the details. Instead, when Stephanopoulos asked him what he wanted his fans to know about the break-up, Pattinson deflected with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA4O90-lQKg" target="_blank">an impromptu cereal commercial</a>.</p><p>"I'd like my fans to know that Cinnamon toast is just 130 calories."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Selena Gomez - Reese's Cups<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2ODIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDk5Mzc5M30.H1DA2C8Kh-1_2MW98e7xE6FykNSl-gYu_WgK_LvfkhY/img.jpg?width=980" id="cf032" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ad4a91cacf16b86a3b5f5f071eb0628" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Selena Gomez Reese's" /><p>Selena Gomez loves pickles. The <em>Spring Breakers</em> star has shared <a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/afternoon-snack-recipe-selena" target="_blank">her recipe for popcorn with tabasco and pickle juice</a> — which actually sounds kind of tasty — but all the way back in 2009 she shared her love of a much weirder combo. In a move that we're not sure Reese's appreciated, <a href="https://tigerbeat.com/2009/07/selenas-loves-strange-snacks/" target="_blank">the young star shared this image on her Twitter</a>, noting that "Reese's and pickles are my favorite together. They just work."</p><p>Whatever you say, Selena...</p>
Justin Bieber - Rubik's Cubes<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f76083bebc796ec7a25b713e05f1fa40"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dx06c0ZEBMk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If TV and movies have taught us anything, it's that <a href="https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/RubiksCubeInternationalGeniusSymbol" target="_blank">the ability to quickly solve a Rubik's Cube</a> is irrefutable proof of genius-level intelligence. If that's true (it's not...), then Justin Bieber is probably the smartest celebrity on Earth (he's not).</p><p>From a young age, the Biebs has been able to solve a Rubik's Cube in under two minutes, and has done so on camera any number of times.</p><p>But what is even more striking than his skill with the famous puzzle is his enthusiasm for it, as evidenced by this installment of <em>The Late Late Show</em>'s Carpool Karaoke. When James Corden produces a mixed-up Rubik's Cube for Bieber to solve, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/justin-bieber-2647711749.html" target="_blank">the "Holy" singer</a> doesn't treat it as a chore. Rather, he responds with, "Dope. Hell yeah!" and gets to solving it.</p>
Mila Kunis - World of Warcraft<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ea71e2c9667389c17600427a8a9db0a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3mHpOHXjR0Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the new expansion <em><a href="https://www.gameinformer.com/review/world-of-warcraft-shadowlands/world-of-warcraft-shadowlands-review-old-ghosts-and-bold" target="_blank">World of Warcraft: Shadowlands </a></em><a href="https://www.gameinformer.com/review/world-of-warcraft-shadowlands/world-of-warcraft-shadowlands-review-old-ghosts-and-bold">released in November</a>, many recovering <em>WoW</em> addicts are likely to be drawn back to Azeroth to explore the fantasy world's afterlife. Among those who may be tempted is <em>Black Swan</em> star Mila Kunis, who discussed her obsessive relationship with the game on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> back in 2008.</p><p>Kunis noted that she had actually had to abandon a character when another player recognized her voice — yet she still kept playing so much that she eventually forced herself to quit entirely. So if Kunis disappears from society for the next few months, the first search party should probably be sent to the shadowlands.</p>
B.J. Novak - Cadbury Creme Eggs<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9f52e46e8f48c6ca172a40f0d35b65"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uhtGOBt1V2g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This one is more of a tough love endorsement. When Cadbury made their Creme Eggs smaller in 2007, they thought they could get away with it. The seasonal treat is only available a few months out of the year, so most people would be unlikely to notice the difference.</p><p>One exception to that rule was <em>Office</em> writer and star B.J. Novak, who loves Cadbury Creme Eggs so much that he keeps a stock frozen for year-round consumption. Cadbury probably didn't appreciate Novak calling out this blatant case of "<a href="https://www.wbur.org/endlessthread/2020/06/26/shrinkflation-shrinking-products" target="_blank">shrinkflation</a>" on national TV, but his devotion to their product was evident nonetheless.</p>
Lena Dunham - Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2NzUzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjM0OTgwNX0.ngAb1nrBVtDKXrQlxl6fRIHLMrSkZYoXmOuhHinYLYM/img.jpg?width=980" id="85903" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8700ee371bf53bf0cb43d78451e0378a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lena Dunham using her Neutrogena light mask" />
Lena Dunham Instagram<p><em>Girls</em> creator and star Lena Dunham is not one to withhold the less-than-glamorous details of her life. That's certainly the case with an image she shared on Instagram of her using the $35 Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask for treating acne.<br></p><p>The accompanying text explained that Dunham "saw the ad for the light therapy acne mask and became obsessed" <a href="https://www.etonline.com/news/206021_lena_dunham_boyfriend_surprises_her_with_insane_looking_therapy_mask_see_the_pic" target="_blank">prompting her then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff to buy one for her</a>. In case there was any uncertainty as to whether Neutrogena had approved of the image, Dunham included the hashtags #notanad and #justapsycho. </p><p>The post has since been deleted, though it's not clear if it was purged as a result of Dunham and Antonoff breaking up, or because the light mask has since been <a href="https://www.kiiitv.com/amp/article/news/nation-world/neutrogena-recalls-light-therapy-acne-mask-over-potential-eye-damage/507-d5768d38-6c98-430a-820a-af23348b5a28" target="_blank">recalled for its potential to cause permanent retinal damage</a>...</p>
Anna Kendrick - Angry Birds<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2NzYzNC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzAyMjIzNX0.ahTrJBvmpqvAZWFwtGAMZkL6Kafv1NG6c7RDY1sPczQ/img.gif?width=980" id="50042" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4a2d56b83146515cbb00db2cc173b85" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Anna Kendrick Angry Birds" /><p>Mila Kunis is not alone in her addiction to gaming. <em></em>Back in 2011, <em>Perfect Pitch</em> star Anna Kendrick confessed to an obsession that was extremely 2011. That was the year that <em><a href="https://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2066367_2066369_2066093,00.html" target="_blank">Time Magazine</a></em><a href="https://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2066367_2066369_2066093,00.html"> listed mobile game developer Peter Vesterbacka</a> as on of their 100 most influential people in the world.</p><p>At the time, Kendrick was so addicted to Vesterbacka's game, <em>Angry Birds</em> that <em>Time</em> used this quote from her in their write up: "I have three stars on every level. It's sort of disgusting how much I play the game. It's not, Oh, what level am I on? It's, Do I need therapy to break myself from playing Angry Birds?"</p>
George Clooney - Flowbee<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0e42597a09e3eef3dcf7a2f8ee21a26"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hTDkfp5XdGA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At some point in your life, you may have had the opportunity to try one of those silly "As Seen on TV" infomercial gadgets. Whether it's the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUbWjIKxrrs" target="_blank">Slap Chop</a>, the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwIJlEsIVZQ" target="_blank">Shake Weight</a>, or the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gw1g2yKxb0I" target="_blank">Tiddy Bear</a>, chances are you won't become quite as devoted to the product as George Clooney is the the bizarre vacuum-powered hair cutting system known as the Flowbee.</p><p>The <em>Ocean's Eleven</em> star recently revealed why he's had an easier time adapting his routine to quarantine. Unlike many celebrities who have gotten shaggy with the advent of social distancing, Clooney hasn't had to worry about missing trips to his stylist. As it turns out, he's been cutting his own hair for decades.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/george-clooney-down-to-earth/" target="_blank">a recent interview with CBS's Tracy Smith</a>, the <em>Midnight Sky</em> actor and Tequila Tycoon revealed his secret. "My hair's, like really like straw, you know? And it's so easy to cut. You can't really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a thing called a Flowbee ... It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers? ... Listen, man, it works!"</p><p>Clooney has since demonstrated his technique on Jimmy Kimmel Live, making the whole process look easy. But he has noted that the device probably won't work for everyone, noting that he wouldn't risk his wife Amal Clooney's hair to the Flowbee.</p>
Channing Tatum - Cheetos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2Nzc2MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Mjc5OTY1M30.fWTKWzKrrt5aiZ6vw8ywbtk5t0NuAJSBeuskzQdN_Yg/img.png?width=980" id="a6743" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="673f2e30a1494571b915deac30b7cd24" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Channing Tatum Cheetos" /><p>In <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/3a7irw/i_am_channing_tatum_ama/" target="_blank">a 2015 Reddit AMA</a> promoting <em>Magic Mike XXL</em> and a <a href="https://www.losaliados.org/welcome/" target="_blank">rainforest conservation charity</a>, a fan asked Channing Tatum to describe his ideal sandwich. The <em>21 Jump Street</em> actor didn't hesitate to share his bizarre recipe featuring Cheetos:<br></p><p>"bread, white. peanut butter, not crunchy, creamy. grape jelly, double portion, more than you think should actually fit on a piece of white bread. bread. and then some cheetos shoved in there, and then you're good to go."</p><p>Not sure we're gonna try this one at home...</p>
Cardi B - Flamin' Hot Cheetos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2Nzg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTE1MDk1NH0.SWtGlwAw8Ss_1G40GzQYqdGbrPVGhlKqTTLh9EQxzKw/img.jpg?width=980" id="50c99" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc2791ebc51841aa820fd40af666c455" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Cardi B Hot Cheetos" /><p>Another celebrity who enjoys a strange combination with Cheetos is Cardi B. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/cardi-b-and-megan-thee-stallion-2646922542.html" target="_blank">The "WAP" rapper</a> shared this snack in a series of Instagram Stories in may. Dipping Flamin' Hot Cheetos in Tostitos Queso is an interesting choice, but washing it down with a glass of red wine takes it to a whole new level that is so weird it straddles the line between genius and madness.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Sandra Bullock - Preparation H<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2ODAyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDM0MDQ3MX0.jpuj9w11wx9V1c9o8pBQa_BpIjsLE7lvcdhTx7vcw6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ee7d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa42e25cfe037d916b96add1d5a3a869" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sandra Bullock and Regina King in "Miss Congeniality 2"" /><p>In the <em>Miss Congeniality</em> series Sandra Bullock plays FBI agent Gracie Hart, who is forced to go under cover and learn to navigate the world of beauty pageants. The <em>Bird Box</em> actor didn't initially know much about that world herself, but she apparently picked up some tricks in the course of production.</p><p>In 2005, when she was doing press for the release of <em>Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous</em>, <a href="https://nypost.com/2005/03/13/weird-but-true-1040/" target="_blank">Bullock shared one tip that was particularly memorable</a>: "My favorite beauty-pageant secret; I didn't realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business. But apparently butt cream does help lines around the eyes."</p><p>It's a wonder the brand hasn't adopted that as their slogan.</p>
The holidays don't feel the same in 2020, but fortunately, holiday music is alive and well.
Whether you need music for crying alone by the Christmas tree, railing against the capitalist excess of the season, making hot cocoa, or partying your heart out (safely with your pod), this playlist has the perfect song for you. Featuring covers of old classics and brand-new songs designed just for the strangeness of this year, this is our holiday roundup, curated with love and good cheer and plenty of tears just for you.
beabadoobie, "Winter Wonderland"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZ0aHVtYiUyRk11c2ljMTE0JTJGdjQlMkYwYyUyRjQxJTJGYmElMkYwYzQxYmE5OS1lYjdhLWY4YzYtMjMzMi1jZTc5MmE0Mjc5M2IlMkYxOTI2NDE2MDE5MTBfQ292ZXIuanBnJTJGMTIwMHg2MzB3cC5wbmcmaG89aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpczItc3NsLm16c3RhdGljLmNvbSZzPTE1MSZoPTJjMWE2M2VlYjg4NjExZDg2ZDUzMDJhOTFmYWU4M2VjNDQ1ZDkwZGMzYzE5MzM4YTA1NWZkZTk2NzdiMDRlNDImc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjE2OTExMzMxNiIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2MTk5MzU1ODF9.Heykb6PfOe_p9dswG6BuJWJX_zX23xqhe7CTkgm_nvI/img.jpg" id="56fdd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5c9e2e1c0c4fab8186f884c88d611d9b" />Winter Wonderland - Single by beabadoobee
HONNE, "Warm on a Christmas Night"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0hNsNVEk5TwAFs6fmXUrmE" id="bc9a3" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c8236e1b2ebb6a07f17ef53dab317167" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>HONNE have returned with a holiday-themed twist on their hit song "warm on a cold night." With its creative string arrangements and classy piano, "Warm on a Christmas Night" is ideal fireside Christmas music, as cozy and full of sultry cheer as you could ask for.</p>
Lindsey Sterling and Darius Rucker, "What Child Is This"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ae872bf8bf76155c4c849e013bff51b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fdIPWGqPwZ8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Beloved pop violinist Lindsey Stirling has teamed up with golden-voiced crooner Darius Rucker to release a stirring, haunting version of "What Child Is This." The song was created for the CMA Country Christmas Special, which aired on November 30th this year. On December 12th, Stirling will release her own <a href="https://onlocationlive.com/category/lindseystirling" target="_blank">Home for the Holidays Christmas Special</a>.</p>
Black Violin, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d344591122db5906ba35fdfe01f4690e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/32r_aoIFndw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin have released a video for their exquisite rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," featured on their holiday album, <em><a href="https://orcd.co/givethanks" target="_blank">Give Thanks</a>.</em> </p><p>"Give Thanks employs playful storytelling, whimsical strings, and hard-hitting rhythms to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful," says Black Violin of the album.</p>
Ella Henderson and AJ Mitchell, "Blame It On The Mistletoe"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3MuX8Afd4KC0kGIBOstzxs" id="e681c" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5161f500f405982131fc8f3c9c4e9d3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>UK pop phenomenon Ella Henderson has teamed up with US pop phenomenon AJ Mitchell to create an infectious, energetic and sparkling tribute to Christmastime love with "Blame It On The Mistletoe." It's a chipper, festive send-off to a rough year.</p>
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, "Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24fa956cc3d4c12f49b917c7cc28d2fd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JCrYRzvSSwU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Welsh outlet Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard has released a truly fantastic Christmas song called "Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)." It's a wry, tongue-in-cheek commentary on the meaninglessness of religion, imperialism, and capitalism that manages to be deeply energizing in the strange way that the holidays are, even if you hate what they represent. </p><p>"Weirdly enough this Christmas song was written many years ago but I suppose the absolute grinding nightmare we call consumer capitalism never really takes a sick day even during a global pandemic, so at least one positive take away from writing sarcastic songs about capitalism is that the situation is almost definitely only going to get worse and we can only become more alarmingly relevant as each year goes by," said the band's Tom Rees.</p>
Margo Price, "River"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8aff73a5d55891743bdd52c05828f823"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EJJ2EDk1je8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Margo Price has released a cover of Joni Mitchell's stunning heartbreaker of a Christmas classic, "River." Her piano-voice only rendition gets to the heart of the song's devastating core.</p>
Sabrina Claudio - Christmas Blues<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5743bc831692baa262256fe57361435"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRjFkbNt1rg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pop sensation Sabrina Claudio released a Christmas album called <em>Christmas Blues </em>this year. With features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys, it's an ode to finding joy and pleasure in the darkest times. </p><p>"My intention behind creating and indulging into a Christmas album was to attempt to shine a small light through an incredibly dark year for as many people as I can reach," she said. "If I have the opportunity to bring a sense of happiness, nostalgia, or calmness to someone with this album, that's all I could ever ask for. I'm also just a sucker for Christmas time and Christmas music!" Aren't we all.<strong></strong></p>
Mabes - "Alone On Christmas Eve" and "Let It Snow"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4GqryIZs95P5M0oI2Mg638" id="df05b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2886874f75c1f3955858c26519b2c42c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Singer-songwriter Mabes has released two charmingly angsty Christmas songs, "Alone On Christmas Eve" and "Let It Snow." The cheeky songs will resonate with anyone who's been spending most of their time alone in 2020 and feeling like they should maybe get their lives together. "They say time is a healer," she sings. "F*ck them, I'll drink this tequila." </p><p>Mabes' EP, <em>Too Young To Love EP, </em>is out December 6th.</p>
Jacob Collier, "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7807596cf2bfdbe46feee329fe396d05"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o9CusMKhoqk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Music theory prodigy Jacob Collier has combined hundreds of his own voices to create a mystical cover of "A Christmas Song." The video is a charming tribute to Christmas picture books of old; the song is a spine-tingling ode to the power of harmony and the human voice.</p>
David Bisball and Carrie Underwood, "Tears of Gold"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0e1681e222b5852f02fdeaf313a772d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o6teH-xJn5o?list=UU6YGTwA7MY9m2sb8daK7NGg&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Superstars David Bisball and Carrie Underwood have released a duet in the form of "Tears Of Gold," an opulent, EDM-driven holiday anthem. The song is kind of terrifyingly pumped up and feels reminiscent of pop culture circa sometime around 2012, but you know, Carrie Underwood sings in Spanish and there's a lot of glitter. </p>
Leslie Odom, Jr., The Christmas Album<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3dtH58hWKPjBEiKXRs69PJ" id="5c954" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75a4ac7454e472985e9dbfc6741f1773" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Angel-voiced Leslie Odom, Jr. came ready for Christmas this year, releasing his holiday album on November 6th. The jazzy, elegant, pop-infused album is a combination of classic Christmas jams and original songs, it's the perfectly celebratory escape from 2020 you need. The exuberant "Snow" is particularly uplifting. </p>
Andrew Bird, "Night's Falling"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e3ceb26d725a8c2e398ce2dbdf77b99f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-w42xQS97XA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Andrew Bird has released a beautifully animated video for his gorgeous, bass-driven Christmas song "Night's Falling," which is off his album of Christmas songs, <em>HARK! </em></p><p>"Night's falling, no you're not alone. Take courage," Bird sings, gospel for our times. Bird has been bringing the Christmas spirit to the world for years, and this year, he will perform his annual holiday musical event, <a href="https://go.seated.com/events/9864d335-f5e3-4df6-82bc-355cce77cdd3" target="_blank">"Gezelligheid,"</a> on December 13 as a livestream from the California mountains.</p><p>"I want to keep the Gezelligheid tradition going, though I'll be nowhere near Fourth Presbyterian in Chicago this year," Bird said of the upcoming performance. "In a way, I'll be merging Gezelligheid with Echolocations as the Janus horn sends my violin bouncing off surrounding oaks and mountains as the sun sets. Gezelligheid (which roughly translates to cozy) was conceived as a way to get through the seasonal darkness with a communal experience. This year will be a test of our individual and collective strength."</p>
Phoebe Bridgers, "If We Make It Through December"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8080461b4685cd4dcbae8596a1ad0cdc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wNfK819vnrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Phoebe Bridgers typically releases a sad Christmas song every holiday season, and this year she's come through with a dreary, ghostly rendition of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December." It's a perfect song for the end of 2020, as many of us lament our loss of Christmas joys while dreaming about 2021 somehow, suddenly being better—if we can make it through.</p>
Kat Cunning, "O'Holy Night"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6UZ92OsliFZN4TrzPyFT7D" id="1a968" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c003603c38aa0581d8eb008ab02e14c3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Kat Cunning's version of "O'Holy Night" is emotional and stripped-down, revealing the song's power and beauty. It makes you think: We could all probably use a new appearance from Jesus right about now, if only to remind the wealthy to care for the masses. </p>
Gold Record, "Candy Cane"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6Uebuv7EtiVnz6PAMEZz5K" id="72a1e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="268aefa6cf114d86d91f550225490397" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>New Mexico-based band Gold Record is releasing a sultry Christmas-themed EP called "Volume XMAS" on December 18th, and they just released the first single, "Candy Cane." This is Christmas music at its sultry, funky, slacker-y, punny best.</p>
Kandle, "Christmas Mourn"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3cJopoeRGYSXkbU5VGRZhJ" id="91a93" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d5bc0699604d66f095b302fac84f38b" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Sad, gloomy Christmas songs never sounded sweeter. Kandle's "Christmas Mourn" is a bittersweet 50s dream pop-influenced ode to longing that sounds like a wild snowstorm. The song, a collaboration with Debra-Jean Creelman, is intended to be "the only thing that can help folks like us to deal with the loneliness of a covid Christmas," according to the artist.</p>
Jamie Grey, "Christmas In our Home Town"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db12eb8498306b3ce2f0cf1e0d3de2fc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A_n5W9wpEzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"This won't be happening this year which has made me appreciate little things like this even more! We are getting there! I'll look forward to a beer with a mate..." says Jamie Grey of his video for "Christmas in our Home Town," a warm and nostalgic tribute to local attractions and hometown holidays. We'll never take the chance to reunite with old friends at a bar for granted again, and this song summarizes that fact perfectly.</p>
GIVĒON, "O Christmas Tree"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZ0aHVtYiUyRk11c2ljMTE0JTJGdjQlMkY3MCUyRmM5JTJGNzAlMkY3MGM5NzA1My1jNzlmLTUyMDYtNzA3Yy01Y2NkNjY0MjdmNmUlMkY4ODY0NDg5MDM1ODEuanBnJTJGMTIwMHg2MzB3cC5wbmcmaG89aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpczUtc3NsLm16c3RhdGljLmNvbSZzPTEwMiZoPWE2YzkxMTMyODMwYzg1MjY3NzFiZmJiZDA2NWE1NDYxZmQ5ZjUyMTkzZWZhNWQwNzU4NGY0MmIwNTU2MjFiZjgmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MzczODgxNTMxIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTM5NjQxM30.eMA6rX033KpekkyvZM0fDSgr1nqmusdg4y6Z2hXzPKs/img.jpg" id="cdae4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cdbc3a4c2bb29ce3fae377c296f37b47" />O Christmas Tree by GIVĒON
Tory Kelly, "25th"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a402554b4702362c89702c04c306d93"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PpW_sYtwun0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tory Kelly's "25th" is clearly trying to emulate Mariah Carey-esque holiday pop. The sugar-sweet holiday song is part of Kelly's first holiday album, <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3T1Te4622DNLaTajXIkY9l" target="_blank">A Tory Kelly Christmas</a>. </em>Full of exuberant holiday gems, it's perfect for lifting your spirits on the darkest, holiest nights of the year. </p><p><em><br></em></p>
Everything You Need for "Euphoria" -Inspired Makeup Looks
Life is short, go for a bold eye like Jules.
Regardless of how you felt about the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, you have to admit the looks in the show are pretty iconic.
From Rue's grungy over-sized aesthetic to Jules' femme futuristic looks, there are plenty of outfits shown throughout the series to inspire you to reinvent your whole wardrobe. Not to mention the makeup looks, which are so unique and striking as to have inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes last year. But why reserve a neon eye shadow or sequin eyelid look for Halloween when you can channel your inner Maddie or Jules all year long?
Indie Roundup: Our Five Favorite New Music Releases This Week
Here's what to stream this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Jordana, Something to Say to You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2A6VsLoEwhNrIX1PnxSNoL" id="43d23" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0e2765824817964f2530f04b869de70" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Inspired by 2000s indie rock as much as current rap heroes like Lil Uzi Vert, Jordana Nye's second full-length album, <em>Something to Say to You,</em> is a chameleonic collection of lo-fi bedroom pop. After her early SoundCloud releases caught the ears of New York indie label Grand Jury, Jordana's sound has leveled up — wavering between layered electronica and acoustic ballads — without ever losing her homespun charm.</p>
Dogleg / Worst Party Ever, Go EP<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZhYjY3NzA2YzAwMDBiZWJiMjVhYjkzNTkxNDJkYWViM2IzMzEyZDY5JmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaS5zY2RuLmNvJnM9MzQ4Jmg9NTQ5MWIwMzBiZjA5ODIwMjlhOGExMjc4OGY2ZDdkN2JmMzRiMjFiOGE5Njk1MTZkYzczN2FlZTgzOTdmYjFjNiZzaXplPTk4MHgmYz0xNjQxNTAwMjA2IiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjI2NjkyMn0.bm0HvEP0OlqD3CA4ZqtRJWHYLPhNQb8X6X9Lzt6zIKM/img.jpg" id="3c88f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9aae84184b12a4b2de84b15b1052ff0" />Dogleg x Worst Party Ever - "GO"
Winston C.W., Good Guess<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:76e0yvuj6mQqf9A4l2MxR1" id="32d8f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21bd6eeae038c3dd0c92abde74a04988" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Winston Cook-Wilson is a songwriter, music journalist, and frontman of the Brooklyn rock band Office Culture. On his latest release under the moniker Winston C.W., <em>Good Guess, </em>Cook-Wilson takes a quieter approach, with his jazzy piano and vocals backed by upright bassist Carmen Rothwell and guitarist Ryan Beckley. At once intimate and spacious, <em>Good Guess </em>acts as Cook-Wilson's reflection on a period of personal turmoil last year in a fitting soundtrack to healing.</p>
Drakeo the Ruler, We Know the Truth<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3JHBh2GhfyEDtV9n2sSy77" id="fd6b0" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c28db37b4280421677b5cec637ac060" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In November, when most of America was awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election, Darrell Caldwell—the Los Angeles-based rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler — was <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940814717/drakeo-the-ruler-less-than-a-month-out-of-prison-releases-we-know-the-truth" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">released from prison</a> following years of institutional corruption at the hands of Los Angeles' District Attorney, Jackie Lacey.</p><p>Less than a month later, Drakeo has released his latest full-length project, <em>We Know the Truth, </em>a collection of gritty West Coast hip-hop that feels like a culmination of the rapper's emotions while behind bars. He wrote all the lyrics while in prison.</p>
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:741roIjrflAKmW4Cxe1U3K" id="310d5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="915b9785440a12cb635fe3eb4c3acd29" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Joan of Arc were one of the most polarizing bands to emerge from <a href="https://www.popdust.com/essential-emo-albums-2645236632.html?share_id=5564901" target="_self">emo's second wave</a> around the turn of the century. Formed by frontman Tim Kinsella after the dissolution of his short-lived yet highly influential band Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc offered a more experimental interpretation of the genre. </p> <p>Kinsella's knack for challenging expectations is still prevalent today on the band's final album, <em>Tim Melina Theo Bobby. </em>Idiosyncratic, evocative, and sprawling, the record helps memorialize the legacy of a band whose impact was often overlooked in its heyday.</p>
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap
New releases from Baby Smoove, Yung Baby Tate & more
Many of you are waking up to a good amount of mainstream releases this morning. With new releases from YUNGBLUD and Shawn Mendes, pop fans are having a good day today.
"Hardwood Classics" – Baby Smoove<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f061075360f2bf5a44dd80101a8fb803"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLudiAO5Ud8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Soft-spoken Detroit emcee Baby Smoove has never had any issue getting his point across. He is never one to exaggerate, and his bars are often candid. In turn, they're often menacing in their minimalism. </p><p>"Can't even lie, f*cked me up you still alive," he whispers to his foes on "Prada Me," the second track off his excellent new mixtape, <em>Hardwood Classic</em>. "I'll pay like 20k to find out where y'all hide." </p><p>Smoove's voice rarely floats above a soft murmur and is sometimes barely audible above <em>Hardwood Classic</em>'s quaking 808s, but on tracks like "Sleep Walking Pt. 2" and "Floyd May," he implores you to lean in and engage in his hushed conversations. </p>
"After The Rain" – Yung Baby Tate<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cf66c3c1e1c304ba3a7385dc7152511"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KeR0GRHiOdM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yung Baby Tate is through with comparisons. The ATL emcee and vocalist finally released her <em>After the Rain </em>EP today, her mother's birthday (the legendary Dionne Farris). It's her first release on Issa Rae's Raedio label, which she was signed to earlier this year. </p><p>The braggadocious EP is filled with both audacious bubble-gum rhymes and brooding soulful crooning. Building off the versatile momentum of last year's confident debut, <em>Girls</em>, Tate has begun to distance herself from the Nicki Minaj comparisons that overshadowed her last project. </p><p>Her honeyed voice glides on "Baecation" and cracks like a whip on melodic trap offerings like "Bounce." Overall, it's her charisma that gives the project its distinctive flair. "Oh damn, I just outdid b*tches again," she snaps on "Rainbow Cadillac." "If they wasn't hating so hard, we probably could've been friends." </p>
"Waiting to Die" – Working on Dying<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2SbgyrDcbsPnuBEeg2amNK" id="3b0cb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf438e0b18496e0264a98dca40a6a295" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The debut project from the platinum-selling production collective Working on Dying, <em>Waiting to Die</em> is a haunting collection of woozy instrumentals and quippy rhymes from indie emcees like Key!, Robb Banks, Lucki, and Father.</p><p>The project is an all-consuming experience. Tracks like "Cedric Benson" and "Loose Screw" are muddied and fast-paced, building on the collective's signature "tread" subgenre. Meanwhile, tracks like "Off the Lead" and "FYB" find newcomers Hula and Lancey Foux casually slinking alongside a distorted gurgle of synths and high hats. WOD's debut will scratch the itch for anyone who loved their grimy work on <em>Eternal Atake</em>.<br></p>
"Belair Baby 2" – LBS Kee'vin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57762b0729001b95cfdfd02db25c8fb8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RV4EtSiI1_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>LBS Kee'vin's melodic spitfire has earned him a significant amount of buzz in 2020. In January, the Florida emcee <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8548072/florida-rapper-lbs-keevin-signs-visionary-records" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">signed with Visionary Records</a>, which had just announced a massive partnership with Sony Music. LBS then started cranking out work in 2020, releasing <em>Belair Baby</em> earlier this year, only to quickly follow up with its sequel today. </p><p>With features from 42 Dugg, Juicy J, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/interview-2647880210.html" target="_self">and Luh Kel</a>, <em>Belair Baby 2</em> is a captivating ride that rolls along with confidence. Kee'vin bounces hand-in-hand with Dugg's choppy flow on "Shining," before exhaling a turbulent freestyle on "John Doe" and howling with earnestness on "Toxic" and "Mixed Emotions." Kee'vin covers a lot of melodic ground in the project's half-hour runtime, and it makes for a captivating listen.</p>
"Wasteland." – TisaKorean<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0eb5c456bee56a1caafdb44855854d94"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMd4U5_ZRzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The messy Fruity Loops-inspired beats and quippy bars of TisaKorean made his debut, <em>A Guide to Being a Partying Freshman, </em>a 2019 stand-out. TisaKorean's latest work, <em>Wasteland.,</em> is just as playfully choppy. Here, the Texas "dance-rap" king returns with another collection of witty squawks and exuberant bedroom beats. </p><p>TisaKorean's goal has always been virality, and each song on <em>Wasteland.</em> sounds fit for any range of exuberant Tik Toks. One can't help but smile at the innocence presented on <em>Wasteland</em>. </p><p>On "F*ck It Up," TisaKorean raps enthusiastically about the money he's throwing at strippers, as each dollar bill gets him visibly more excited. On "Sunset," TisaKorean howls about lost love in an atmospheric haze of autotune that is new melodic territory for the emcee.</p><p> But he thrives in minimalist realms like "iRock (Sippin on that Ciroc)" a jaunty club anthem that is presented at goofy face value ("It ain't Thanksgiving, but she gon' eat this d*ck like it's a feast!").</p><p><em>Wasteland.</em> is not meant to be absorbed in one sitting, but rather to be picked apart for whatever viral ideas you have for your TikTok or Triller. It's a niche market for sure, but TisaKorean's knack for curating viral anthems hasn't faltered yet.<br></p>
