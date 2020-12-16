Yes, Zooey Deschanel is Dating a Property Brother
Why do we still see Zooey Deschanel as a Manic Pixie Dream Girl?
It seems much of the internet just came to the collective realization that Zooey Deschanel — yes, quirky cool girl of 2010s fame —is dating one of the Property Brothers … and no one knows what to make of it.
Maybe I'm projecting, but I always imagined Zooey Deschanel with some smart-but-sad artist type. Or some misunderstood nihilist whose jaded view of the world kept him from reaching his full potential, but his charm buoyed him safely through life despite.
If these sound like characters from a romantic comedy or a weeknight sitcom, it's because it's almost impossible for me to separate Zooey Deschanel from the characters she plays. While some actresses are famous for their personas outside their roles, Deschanel is undoubtedly the kind of actress who lives in the public imagination almost synonymously with her most recognizable roles.
In part, this is because her roles in films like (500) Days of Summer and shows like New Girl were the blueprint for a type of wide-eyed brunette protagonist that feels so familiar to us now. A critic writing on the movie Elizabethtown coined this trope the "Manic Pixie Dream Girl," a quirky girl who exists to give purpose to sad white men and doesn't seem to have much character beyond that.
Think Natalie Portman in Garden State. Kate Hudson in Almost Famous. And Zooey Deschanel in everything: Yes Man, New Girl, (500) Days of Summer, and even Elf. When you google the term, Zooey Deschanel's picture is one of the first you'll see.
Despite the number of think pieces and feminist musings on the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope and the patronizing, patriarchal ideal woman that Deschanel seems to embody — some strange quirky cool girl with an effortless whimsical charm — we still cling to that idea as her character.
This week, however, the curtain dropped to reveal that Zooey Deschanel in real life is engaged to someone who does not fit into the vision we have of her — Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers.
The two met late last year in a way fit for a bad Netflix romantic comedy: through James Corden. Guest stars on Carpool Karaoke, the two initially became friends while Deschanel was still married to now-ex, Jacob Pechenik.
Soon after the news of her split from her husband broke, Deschanel was spotted with Scott. Not long after, the couple became social media official, but somehow it's taken this long for the internet to catch up — but then again it really was a rough year.
This month, Zooey guest-starred on the Property Brothers spin off show, Celebrity IOU, in which celebrities surprise loved ones with home renovations. The promo for this episode made its rounds on the internet, which was the catalyst to our collective awakening. How could we have missed it? Why does it feel so strange?
Zooey Deschanel Guest Starring in Celebrity IOU
Fans on social media were quick to express their confusion and also their disappointment.
It seems I was not the only one who imagined Deschanel with some real life version of a character from her projects, but our collective disillusionment overlooks one thing: She seems happy.
At the end of the day, we have to remember that actors are not their personas — no matter how many times they play almost identical iterations of the same trope for our viewing pleasure.
Though most mainstream media is getting past those protagonists, the women who embody them are trapped in our imagination as some vestige of a girl most of us admittedly wanted to be. And while maybe Zoey Deschanel's famed characters wouldn't end up with a Property Brother — maybe they'd push their horn rimmed glasses further up their nose at the thought — that doesn't mean the real life version of her isn't into it.
Fans are Disappointed by Lizzo’s Smoothie Cleanse
It's complicated...
This is not the first time social media users have taken it upon themselves to discuss Lizzo's body. But this time, it's not just fat shamers commenting on Lizzo's appearance; it's some of her fans too.
Pop megastar Lizzo has always known that her body would be the subject of conversation in her career. She hasn't necessarily loved it, but she's accepted it. Over the past few years, as her success has skyrocketed, Lizzo has been an icon for fat positivity activists and an advocate for more inclusive views of what a healthy body looks like.
Just this summer, Lizzo posted a video of herself working out in which she sent out a powerful statement about how body size is not necessarily an indicator of health, and neither thing is anybody else's business, saying: "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."
"Health," she went on, "is not just determined by what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides."
Months later, the "Juice" singer is the one doing a cleanse and many fans are not happy
The 6 Most Metal Christmas Songs Ever
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
As our collective 2020 anger and stress boil over, Christmastime can in no way shape or form be heartwarming or innocent this year. For those who will no doubt roll their eyes at the yearly Christmas anthems, why not give your Christmas a little sadistic flair to honor a sadistic year?
Korn – "Kidnap the Sandy Claws"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b803f1f0bb7eb609d707e728813ef618"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4KC7u1qzw4U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Armed with choppy guitars and Jonathan Davis's deep menacing rap-growl, the dreaded nu-metal rockers are surprisingly no stranger to holiday tunes. From their grizzly take on "Jingle Bells" (mutated into a death metal banger titled "Jingle Balls,") to their frightening reimagination of "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzyPWgyOq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A Visit From St. Nicholas</a>," Korn, for some reason, knows how to turn Christmas creepy. "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" is by far their catchiest outing, but the whole cantankerous murderer vibe is still pretty intense regardless. </p>
Halford – "Oh Holy Night"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="889b5d73014a12f8f8ec18ba6149d169"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7B6Flt8Bkis?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Judas Priest's Rob Halford absolutely adores Christmas and winter. His third solo outing, titled <em>Halford 3: Winter Songs</em>, is entirely dedicated to churning up some holiday cheer. On his dramatic rendition of "Oh Holy Night," Halford calls out for the birth of Jesus in an epic way that only a metal icon can.</p>
Alice Cooper – "Santa Claws Is Coming To Town"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="359691b6f011085e6b3af2e0e992c6d4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Uk93ZPqM-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Created as part of the rockin' compilation album <em>We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year</em>, Alice Cooper's theatrical debauchery is on full display on his rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." </p><p>"He knows where you live, he knows that your window is open, he knows what lives under your bed," Cooper growls before his guitar shreds through a crunchy solo. To be fair, the original premise of Santa Claus is fairly menacing to begin with, so Cooper's rendition isn't actually all that radical.</p>
August Burns Red – "Carol of the Bells"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46b2da93e4f0c8a6fd990cfe7fc67983"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lanzeMEEgYM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This Christian metalcore group absolutely adores Christmas. So much so that they released an entire Christmas instrumental record in 2012, where the quintet merely thrashes away to everyone's favorite holiday tracks. But prior to that, the boys actually metalized "Carol of the Bells" back in 2007, the result being one of the most rip-roaring Christmas covers ever.</p>
Amon Amarth – "Viking Christmas"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e612440eb279f9f46a4a6cff0f42cf78"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTTegnql6mY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amon Amarth is no stranger to grandiosity. The Swedish melodic death metal band is so epic that the band'smoniker is borrowed from the Sindarin name for Mount Doom from <em>Lord of the Rings</em>. On "Viking Christmas," they transport us to that medieval war-time as they growl and grimace about "crushing skulls" drinking "mead" and pillaging villages. Merry Christmas, indeed. </p>
GWAR – "Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9157837e0397c2d6566ab5002a9074d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aDVWCGLGzD8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As is customary for GWAR, the quirky monstrous metal group doesn't celebrate Christmas when we mere mortals do. They don't really do anything that we mere mortals do, actually. They instead celebrate Yuletide in summer, and they celebrate it with strippers, and they celebrate it all weekend long. </p>
Popdust's Ultimate Autumn Playlist
We still have one week left of autumn.
Believe it or not, next week marks the first day of winter.
Until then, it's still technically fall, meaning it's still time to light your candles, put on your sweaters, and set the autumn mood with some good tunes. There's no better way to mark phases in time than a themed playlist. Below, we've compiled our 10 favorite songs to welcome in the best season of the year.
Yo La Tengo, “Autumn Sweater”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6e0946e4034e45ca5a6227d83ba75692"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vtOfYeJFq0k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of Yo La Tengo's discography is perfectly suited for fall weather. But as its name suggests, "Autumn Sweater" is their most explicitly autumnal song, driven by a subtle electronic groove that evokes the comfort of slightly chillier weather. The song's lyrics pine for a romantic getaway, and it's easy to picture a secluded cabin or a beach house on a cloudy day. "We could slip away / Wouldn't that be better? / Me with nothing to say / And you in your autumn sweater," vocalist Ira Kaplan sings.</p>
Neil Young, “Harvest Moon”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a01dbd547086748dd5e975ebd504b90"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n2MtEsrcTTs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Few genres evoke the earthy ambience of fall like '70s folk rock. While Neil Young's album <em>Harvest Moon </em>was released in the early '90s, its sound harks back to the legendary songwriter's recordings after his departure from Crosby, Stills & Nash. Its title track, a tribute to Young's wife, is complete with a harmonica solo, slide guitar, and background vocals that are perfectly suited for campfire gatherings.</p>
Fiona Apple, “Pale September”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4433383d8fa7e42043da50d2f1d50057"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GKmjKbAInkU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As much as many of us embrace the arrival of fall, the season still carries the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the salad days of summer until next year. Fiona Apple's "Pale September" posits the changing of the seasons alongside grief. Few lyrics are as quintessentially fall as "the autumn days swung soft around me like cotton on my skin."</p>
Broadcast, “Echo’s Answer”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a76d26f6e32372242cdb66498de8bb32"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WZV9OqdFFyk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before the untimely death of vocalist Trish Keenan in 2011, British group Broadcast earned themselves a cult following as a leading act in electronic pop. One of their first singles, "Echo's Answer," is a spare, synth-driven tune that serves as a fitting soundtrack for welcoming in a new season. "Oh, the wind will come, blow answer, echo's answer," Keenan coos, as if watching leaves turn brown across mountain ranges.</p>
girl in red, "we fell in love in october"

We might still be in quarantine, but the temperature drops only mean one thing for some people: cuffing season. If we weren't still at risk of contracting a deadly virus, this time of year would normally be the time many folks set out to find a partner before the holidays roll around, so we can finally appease our families when they inevitably ask if we have a significant other. The music of young indie pop phenomenon girl in red is heavily associated with love, and her most popular song, "we fell in love in october," is a heartwarming tribute to autumnal flings: "We fell in love in October / That's why I love fall."
Fleet Foxes, “Blue Ridge Mountains”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b92864502e5d5d9001a48a803568be66"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d370CKlg-wk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If curling up in a sweater with a hot coffee or chai latte had a sound, that sound would probably be Fleet Foxes. The Seattle band's lush indie folk has solidified their status in the "cold weather music" canon, and "Blue Ridge Mountains"—a highlight from their 2008 self-titled debut album—feels especially autumnal. The sprawling production and acoustic guitars paint images of driving through its titular mountains, while the subject matter of missing one's sibling is a perfect predecessor to family reunions come Thanksgiving.</p>
SZA, “Sweet November”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0da7bfc4236445cea09e443343bdb6b8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vpSPGfv9KoA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Whether it's her early material or <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sza-new-song-hit-different-2647463992.html" target="_self">her latest single</a>, the mellow, R&B-infused pop of SZA is an appropriate companion to fall weather and activities. While the lyrics of "Sweet November" are decidedly morbid—they reference SZA's illness that she said <a href="https://genius.com/Sza-sweet-november-lyrics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">nearly killed her</a>—its jazzy drums and Marvin Gaye sample pair nicely with the smell of fresh-baked pumpkin bread.</p>
Nina Simone, “One September Day”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="579d4c428efef890a2fe508caa8033c1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_vfzf_O2z84?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was begging us to let him sleep all September, jazz icon Nina Simone was wishing to relive a certain 24 hours that occurred in the same month. Though whirlwind romances are typically associated with summer, Simone's sweeping love song "One September Day" sounds like wandering in parks, holding hands with a special somebody as the leaves begin to turn brown.</p>
Bon Iver, “Holocene”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="328c1c2060baa6228a8d720ed366c7be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TWcyIpul8OE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Arguably no contemporary musician is as elusive as Justin Vernon, the leader of Bon Iver. On his Grammy-nominated single "Holocene," he reckons with finding his place in the world, feeling insignificant compared to the incomprehensible size of the universe. The song welcomes personal reflection, and echoes the strange comfort of realizing your existence is both unique and trivial in the grand scheme of things.</p>
Local Natives, “Wide Eyes”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9922b82772dd812d515146153550f222"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K5xjh_J8vto?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beginning guitar notes and group background vocals of "Wide Eyes" echo like they're bouncing off a canyon in the mountains, with the sort of refreshing crispness that only autumn weather can bring. "All the men of faith and men of science had their questions / Could it ever be on earth as it is in heaven?" goes one of the track's most poignant lines, sparking your own contemplations as the season changes.</p>
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="875249cb081d35db2aaae487f592a883"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-a8s8OLBSE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Let's be real: Taylor Swift definitely scheduled the surprise-release of <em>folklore </em>with just enough time for all of us to get acquainted with the new songs by autumn, right? While the entire album recalls woodsy, autumnal scenery, the longing piano number "cardigan" feels most closely connected with the season. Especially if you're spending fall in New York City, Swift's depictions of "high heels on cobblestones" and twirling under streetlights feel especially scenic.</p>
Happy Monkey Day: 12 of the Best Monkey Videos of All Time
Celebrate Monkey Day with these incredible videos.
Monkeys are amazing.
They look like little furry people, but some of them have tails, and they climb around in trees and making fun noises. They're curious, mischievous, and clever. What's not to like? So of course they deserve a special holiday to celebrate them.
What Makes a Troll: Why Stars Like Jesy Nelson Suffer From Social Media Abuse
Trolls made Jesy Nelson want to kill herself. Now, she's confronted her demons—and she's coming for the Internet's.
Jesy Nelson should have been on top of the world.
Instead, she was in her room, reading and rereading cruel comments from trolls on the Internet.
It was the night her band, Lil Mix, performed Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The X Factor and garnered sweeping praise from the judges. After the performance, the group gathered to rewatch their shining moment on YouTube. Someone suggested reading the comment section.
To Nelson's surprise, almost every comment was a critique of her appearance.
"I was very naive," said Nelson in an interview promoting her documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which is a confessional exploration of the effects of online abuse on her mental health. "I thought it would be people giving their opinion on our performance," she said. "But nearly every comment was about the way I looked: 'She's a fat ugly rat'; 'How has she got in this girl group?'; 'How is the fat one in this?'" As they read one vicious comment after another, tension filled the room, "because no one knew what to do or how to react," she finished.
That night was the start of a firestorm of online bullying, which would haunt Nelson as she rose to fame along with the three other members of Lil Mix. Instead of avoiding the abuse, she became "obsessed" with reading negative comments about herself.
"It was like I wanted to hurt myself," she said. "The only way I can describe the pain is like constantly being heartbroken." While she tried going to therapy, her packed schedule made that nearly impossible. The dark spiral led her to an eating disorder and eventually caused her to attempt suicide in 2013.
Things only began to shift when some tourmates convinced her to delete social media. "It was a long, hard process, because I didn't want to help myself," she said. "But it wasn't until I deleted Twitter that everything changed for me and I slowly started to feel normal again. Don't get me wrong, I still have days when I feel sh*t in myself but instead of beating myself up about it and being miserable, I think: 'OK, I'm going to have my moment of being sad, and I'll be over it.' Before, I didn't let myself be sad."
Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out explores these painful years, as well as her slow and ongoing progression out of the woods. It also draws attention to the correlation between fame, social media abuse, and mental health issues, raising questions about why people choose to troll, as well as what fame and success really mean.
Jesy Nelson: Why I Made 'Odd One Out' www.youtube.com
The Stars Aren't Alright: Fame, Anonymity, and Social Media Abuse
While many of us might think of our idols as almost inhuman, or at least rich, successful, and beloved enough to be immune to criticism, lots of stars before Nelson have come clean about the fact that this is not the case. More celebrities have been speaking out about mental health issues over the past decade than ever before, making it clear that success has little to do with happiness, especially in the 21st century. Everyone from Justin Bieber to Cara Delevigne to Chrissy Teigen to Dwayne Johnson has come clean about their mental health challenges in recent years, and many of them have cited the Internet's culture of reactivity and cruelty as a trigger for their suffering.
Though this rise in stars' confessions may be a reflection of a societal increase in mental illness awareness coupled with a reduction in stigma about speaking out, it also points to issues innate in the entertainment industry's expectations for artists.
Jesy Nelson's documentary and experiences are examples of the struggles that many performers, particularly musicians, face as they attempt to balance their careers with their prominence in the public eye. According to a May 2019 study, a shocking 73% of musicians have shown symptoms of mental health issues. This may be a result of the music industry's increasingly unsustainable expectations, which include relentless touring schedules and 24/7 social media presences. Expected to constantly make money while maintaining an image of authenticity, many musicians and artists struggle to temper their personal values and artistic integrity with the need to sell products and align with their managerial teams' expectations.
According to awal.com, another reason for the mental health crisis among musicians might be the fact that many artists tend to turn to the Internet for validation, connections, and feedback—and unlike Nelson, many of them can't afford to stop. Due to social media's rising importance as a mechanism for distribution, many musicians cannot avoid being exposed to online cruelty even if they don't want to engage with it. "In music, the internet is egalitarian where everybody's opinion is equal — where everyone can tell you you're sh*t or you're great all day long. You render yourself quite vulnerable," says Dr. George Musgrave, a musician and lecturer at the University of Westminster.
Famous people are not exempt from this vulnerability, no matter how many followers they have. Many stars have confessed that they read comments about them, sometimes obsessively, and like Nelson, some of them have struggled to quit their masochistic addiction to the cruelty.
For example, Selena Gomez—who has the most followed account on Instagram—has said that she struggles to filter out negative comments. "I delete the app from my phone at least once a week," she stated. "You fixate on the negative ones. They're not like, 'you're ugly.' It's like they want to cut to your soul."
Like the insults that tormented Jesy Nelson, the comments that most affected Gomez were rigorous as well as cruel, and her fame presented a flimsy barrier against them. "Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing, even if it's just physical," she added.
Demi Lovato has faced similar criticism. After struggling with online bullying for years, she's now begun to speak out against online trolling. "I think that some people use bullying as a way to fit in, and I've noticed it's not just the 'cool' kids doing it anymore," she said. "Sitting behind a computer gives people a sense of anonymity, but everyone needs to realize that words—even the ones they write online—have a strong power to hurt people."
One tragic common thread in most of these incidents is that, more often than not, they involve people lashing out and critiquing women's bodies. In reality, most of these women are average-sized (Nelson is a size 16, which is closer to the average size of the UK woman than any of the other members of Lil Mix).
After years of suffering from an eating disorder, Nelson is telling her story in part to shed light on the potentially deadly consequences of the utterly meaningless (and profit-driven) industry that is body-shaming. "We need to talk about it," added Nelson, "because the more we do, the more we are empowering girls to look at themselves in the mirror and go, 'I'm a normal girl, there's nothing wrong with my body, this is normal, and I should love this,' instead of looking at Instagram and comparing themselves to other girls."
No one deserves to be bullied because of their appearance, no matter what they look like, but the fact that these women are being attacked for simply looking like most other women reveals an underlying thread of misogyny that likely stems from deep-rooted insecurity.
Still, there are plenty of insecure, bored, and depressed people with social media accounts who don't lash out at famous people just because they can. So what really makes someone decide to be a troll?
What Makes a Troll: The Psychology of the Internet's Bullies
Traditional bullying involves a power dynamic wherein the strong target the weak, but online bullying usually involves anonymous nobodies attacking people who tend to be more successful than they are. This has become known as "trolling."
Psychology Today cites eight reasons why people troll: anonymity, perceived obscurity, perceived majority status, social identity salience (a.k.a mob mentality), being surrounded by friends (or being inside a bubble of people with similar opinions), desensitization to cruelty, personality traits like moral superiority, and a perceived lack of consequences. Essentially, people who have spent a lot of time online, who feel like they're anonymous, and who are surrounded by people with similar beliefs are likely to launch cruel comments into the void of the Internet.
Additional studies have found that trolls are more likely to be males who possess relatively low levels of empathy and high levels of narcissism. Furthermore, these trolls are also usually hooked on the feeling of adrenaline that follows a sh*tpost, and they're more likely to post while in a bad mood. However, though we tend to view trolls as groups of angry men living in their parents' basements, anyone can be a troll in reality. All it takes is a delayed subway, a string of brief comments, and a momentary lapse in caring about other human beings. Unfortunately, this brief, inconsequential lapse can take the form of insults that can permanently wound another person.
So, how do we prevent trolling? Confessions like Jesy Nelson's can help, as they make dents in the Internet's implicitly simulatory nature and show that though our comments are digital, they can have very real consequences. On the more extreme end, the television personality Gemma Collins has called for a boycott against social media in response to Nelson's confession about her suicide attempt.
On the other hand, trolls tend to seek out the adrenaline rush of enraged responses, so sometimes it's better not to "feed the trolls," as the saying goes. Instead of "taking down" trolls (and effectively giving them the rush of attention they're seeking), we might focus on rewarding positive behavior on the Internet, praising people who are using social media for good rather than evil, while letting trolls fade into the shadowy obscurity from which they came.
All in all, there's no clear solution as to how to stop trolling, but what is clear is that no one is immune to its traumatic effects, especially not the stars.
Though she was eventually able to quit social media, Jesy Nelson made herself vulnerable for far too long. While she was playing the part of a carefree and powerful woman, she was cripplingly suicidal—and it's hard to think of something that better embodies the gilded nature of fame, success, and superficial empowerment. There is a creeping rot at the heart of our cultural obsession with performative, flashy success, self-improvement, and relentless competition. Luckily, this obsession has been tempered by social media's burgeoning culture of confession and honesty, and many people affected by our society's unrealistic expectations have used social media to speak out against abuse.
Fortunately, Nelson was able to get help and is adding her voice to this movement. She now has a message for anyone who might be struggling, either because of social media bullying or because of any of the innumerable reasons society gives us to hate ourselves. "There must be so many women and girls that feel not good in themselves and are struggling with mental illness, and I thought if I've overcome it, I want people to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel," she told Emily Atack on the U.K.'s Lorraine Monday morning. "For me, at that point, I really honestly felt like there wasn't and if you'd have told me four years ago that I'd be sat here talking about it feeling stronger than ever I would never have believed you."
While not everyone can access the resources that Nelson could, her story is still a vital glimpse into just how deadly the Internet's toxicity can be, and it's proof that there is light beyond the glow of our cell phones.
Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out was released on BBC Three on September 12.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental illness or thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 or find more resources at asfp.org.