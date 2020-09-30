A Medium Shares The Vision She Had During the First 2020 Presidential Debate
And it could mean one of the candidates ends up in jail.
Important Editor's Note:
What follows is an interview with a person who purports to "see" what others cannot - the paranormal truth that crosses the divide between mind and matter, between past and present and future things. We will call this person "L." She asked that we keep her identity secret, since she is actively working on multiple criminal investigations in the heartland of our country, many of which are "cold cases" that were abandoned as "unsolvable" before her involvement.
We at Trueself did our homework, and it's worth noting that L checks out - she is a trusted ally to our nation's most sophisticated forensic crime fighters. She doesn't earn a living from her so-called 'gift' (she has a real-life job) but instead tries to 'utilize her gift for good.' For clarity: We disclaim any comments of L that appear in this interview, but we do assert that the 'visions' described within this interview with L are true.
That said, we believe that her track record for helping our nation's top law enforcement officials solve cold cases means that this transcribed interview about her empath visions as recounted in this transcribed interview are worthy of publication.
Trueself: We understand that you watched the Trump-Biden debate tonight and felt compelled to reach out to a senior member of our editorial staff about a "vision" you had about Trump. Is that right?
L: Well, yes. I watched the debate, but I could not focus on the TV noise because I felt something coming through me.
Trueself: What do you mean - 'coming through [you]'?
L: [laughs nervously] Well, this is where it gets weird. And I just want to say that I am not only not political. I am anti-political. I don't consume news and have no love or hate for any politician. That stuff breaks my brain. The lies and posturing, the narcissism and lack of spirituality led me to ditch media and all things political at a very young age.
Trueself: I'm confused. If you shun media and politics, how did you get this 'vision' of yours?
L: That's the funny thing. My friend - the person on your staff who connected me with you - roped me into a Covid lockdown soire to watch last night's debate. I did so reluctantly, knowing that the mindless banter would make me drink too much to quiet my head. But, sure enough, the voices came. I needed to listen.
Trueself: At what point during the debate did that happen?
L: This is tough for me to say... [PAUSES, EMOTIONAL] ....I don't want to talk badly about anyone. And I don't have a real opinion on anything political. But the quickening happened. I couldn't help it while I watched the debate. It might have been the first time Chris Wallace challenged Trump and got run over by his interruptions... or the first time Biden looked like he might not remember the names of his grandkids. I just started seeing things... lol. I got worried and afraid, even. I worried about what might happen to us.
Trueself: Hang on... Seeing things? What do you mean?
L: I saw a collage of our national history strobe through my brain. I saw Lincoln and Kennedy and John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. I saw Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. I saw James Baldwin and Bob Marley. I saw Frederick Douglas and Toni Morrison and James Joyce. Then... I saw President Trump in an orange jumpsuit. I saw him being taken away in shackles. Could have been a signal of something different, but I do know that it's true. Something true that will happen related to what I saw.
Trueself: Wait. I need to ask - you're saying the President of the United States will be carted off to jail?
L: Yes, that will happen.
Trueself: You really believe that is possible or you KNOW that it WILL happen?
L: It will happen, I believe.
Trueself: Err... okay. How does that make you feel?
L: Well... it makes me feel at peace, I guess. It will make us better. It will make America great again... [laughs]
- Predictions for 2019: Psychic warns of war, Donald Trump and Brexit ... ›
- 100 Psychics on What Their Clients Want to Know About 2020 ›
- 3 L.A. Psychics Give Us Their Reads on the Presidential Candidates ›
- Psychic predicts downfall of President Donald Trump in 2020 ... ›
- Psychic predicts 2020 will see Trump 'defeated' and England winning ›
Forgotten Pop-Punk Bands From The 2000s To Distract Us From 2020
We all could use a "great escape" today.
So we can all agree that last night was an insufferable fever dream.
As I watched two disgruntled old white men hash out whether white supremacists have rights and whether my girlfriend gets to keep her health insurance, I found myself dissociating and was soon struck with a question that has since plagued me for the last 24 hours: Whatever happened to The Ataris?
Bowling For Soup<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43c6e91936af853e2cf433e7a0d5ef3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VGRxmYXi4Io?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The fact that a doltish band like BFS achieved mainstream fame goes to show how asinine the early 2000s were. In the music video for "Girls All the Bad Guys Want," A window-shopping woman fondly watches the Texas quintet on TV as they sing puerile lyrics like, "She is watchin' wrestling, creamin' over tough guys, listening to rap metal." Bowling for Soup conveyed a specific frat boy energy that would have never taken off in 2020, but for a brief moment in the early aughts, goofy pop-punk groups like BFS thrived in the mainstream. </p><p>They're a band rank with teenage hormones and forever stuck in high school, so if the phrase "the whole damned world is just as obsessed with who's the best dressed and who's having sex" makes you feel something, BFS can scratch that angsty itch.</p>
Simple Plan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="968fba5735ee3888197d0e6648bf1ef7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_GOR5gvQwDI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another lunatic pop-punk band that rose to prominence alongside BFS, Simple Plan presented themselves as goofy renegades, but their music was surprisingly candid in reflecting childhood hardships. Unlike BFS, the Canadian-rockers focused less on teenage hormones and more on just how being a kid can be absolutely miserable. "I'm Just a Kid," which soundtracked countless early aughts movies like <em>Cheaper by the Dozen</em>, was at one point <em>the </em>song for hormonal teens. </p><p>Not to mention their lyrics are still applicable to how we all feel in this current moment. "Maybe when the night is dead/I'll crawl into my bed/I'm staring at these four walls again/ I'll try to think about the last time/ I had a good time." Other tracks like "Welcome to My Life" and "Perfect" were just as helpful in navigating the frustrations of growing up, and revisiting them brings pangs of nostalgia with it.</p>
Fountains of Wayne<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9fd54553ae4e774b4198a97a0aff6ab4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wZxJNZMyn-4?start=31&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While most people only know the NYC rockers for the charmingly lewd "Stacy's Mom," Fountains of Wayne actually offered a surprising amount of transparency with their garage power-pop. "Sink to the Bottom," while slightly derivative of a Weezer song, is a candid exploration of a toxic codependent relationship, which was a thing rarely dissected in the suppressed era of the 2000s. Other songs, such as the buoyant "Hey Julie," are just plain fun in their anti-corporate message: "Working all day for a mean little man, with a clip-on tie and a rub-on tan." The band is raucous and fun, and that's what makes it all the more heartbreaking that COVID and the "mean little man" in the White House took Fountain's <a href="https://www.popdust.com/adam-schlesinger-2645613691.html" target="_self">Adam Schlesinger</a> from us earlier this year.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
The Click Five<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34685102c95d7731c6fa95b589030c47"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uQBu5whSgC4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's sometimes hard to remember that The Click Five was a brief flash in the pan, but these Boston boys were the hottest pop group in the country for a split second. Their pop music was utterly innocuous, with themes that included heartbreak, infatuation, and more infatuation. After the success of their debut, <em>Greetings From Imrie House</em>, the band would quickly switch lead singers from Eric Dill to Kyle Patrick and release one more project before dissolving. But on the infectious "Just the Girl," it was nothing but good vibes. </p>
Boys Like Girls<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3ab94505e189846275bc410c6d95cd7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JGPgxoIPY6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another vapid Boston-based power pop group of the early aughts, Boys Like Girls emerged as indie sweethearts before completely selling out and going full pop on their sophomore effort, <em>Love Drunk</em>. But on their self-titled debut, and more specifically "The Great Escape," the quartet really makes the idea of #VanLife sound appealing. With a raucous chorus and a charismatic music video that shows a group of friends indulging in a last-minute road trip, Boys Like Girls was the soundtrack to spontaneity. When revisited in 2020, the idea of leaving our confined apartments for a new life elsewhere has never been so appealing.</p>
Forever The Sickest Kids<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56c4af0e460f3e33cb606ed550723823"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NDvkgkxcYU8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Forever the Sickest Kids garnered a more indie following, the pop-punk band focused solely on meshing pop-punk power chords with synthesizers and dancey beats. What resulted was a collection of rowdy pop songs that turned any moment into a dance party. On "Whoa Oh! (Me vs Everyone), the band's debut single, they touch on themes of isolation and how it feels to have the whole world against you: "I candy-coat and cover everything that I'm still hiding underneath," frontman Jonathan Cook belts. "It's been a long time, It's been a long time." That sentiment definitely remains true in 2020.</p>
31 Halloween Movies to Watch This October
Juxtapose the horrors of Fox News against the more enjoyable horrors of Stephen King movies.
This autumn, our world is grappling with a bevy of horrors—an ongoing pandemic, relentless unchecked racial injustice sanctified by our legal system, the gaping void of an open supreme court seat, and an election that could potentially unravel all of American democracy.
Of course, October also brings with it a far more pleasant kind of horror: The blissfully distracting, transportive, folky wonder that is Halloween season. This October, we'll all have to intersperse pre-election phone banks and protests with some spooky autumnal entertainment in order to avoid burnout and keep our spirits alive.
The good thing is, fall offers plenty of options in the realm of transportive art and culture. Namely, these dark autumn nights are perfect for playing through your favorite horror movies. From the kitschy to the gory to the downright spine-chilling, horror movies have a way of bringing many of us an odd kind of peace. Plus, a recent study discovered that people who love horror movies might actually be faring better during the pandemic.
October 1st: When Harry Met Sally<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjYxNjYwOX0.ys7_a4zeIQ3dDH67G-YDSDxLOiGnRcK8qitL9zvqDaU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4fb3f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab086a7a1ac31fefcd104d7493482a05" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="When Harry Met Sally" />
October 2nd: St. Elmo's Fire<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDI4MzQ1NH0.4XIqGuRzglzgYmgX3OOLlBJVv8iZe25DymX8YLRGM3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="53b07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbdc045e2e91d3bbc3481ebcab521878" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St Elmo's Fire" />
October 3rd: Dead Poets' Society<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjg2NzkzMX0.FP1zIYWFZz6n1x_5kf4ElXK4kajvwG2rXlzKAKHJ0tg/img.jpg?width=980" id="19f74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="830f4753a33674ef991b2099dd67be9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dead poet's Society" />
October 4th: Election<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTg2ODQ1OX0.xUwDDU9KFxQ0Rb9GwTY6pqTdgkayQ393Wc45tFuMUT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef08e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2613ad0cdd33461f16e31ec3416c8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Election" />
October 5th: Carrie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NzU4OH0.8CCRsBWz2UqxjXn2iGGW9KgPxALn9GxymHftILeghgg/img.jpg?width=980" id="aa71e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fedd58244e2ad996631c906c2db0f316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Carrie" />
October 6th: Pet Sematary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDIzNTk3M30.4byuAs0JCVOIgcLk4DYkjQbOp9ZMdXz0_FyS-uCIcEo/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb70c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="852851aacce98523b2abc8538983103d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Sematery" />
October 7th: The Shining<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI5Mjk5NX0.k9fY4zxEBctsnQs2VvygAREaug3NayEi2FNxekh6OBk/img.png?width=980" id="0b84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0415b35cd67366e1a6c981ca53a5437" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Shining" />
October 8th: Coco<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTUzOTI1OX0.vreDwuvkM36bHPiifYipJ2lvefjBqn1XstcpWmjwWME/img.jpg?width=980" id="675fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4b6959dd2239b9a85affcf01437fc2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coco" />
October 9th: Coraline<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjYzMzgyM30.YlPk1QLnhVCQINYwQayZOiYK8G2Dsy_zO0Q56s6xO6c/img.jpg?width=980" id="403be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee36a711590eba859557d7f6a70c6b76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coraline" />Coraline
October 10th: Practical Magic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTczNzc5MX0._yRufKMihOSQ0VZ8g8OdJsLByiIm_KbLqSOMs8vk9JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cc0c67b517ab36cbc2890575a5bf11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Practical Magic" />
October 11th: Hocus Pocus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYwOTYxN30.5kCYG4AvX2czdCxaTvQ7rtJFc2tjd4KgLxDkvcdqJQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="da52c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d77abb782892640245b6ae7678d99d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hocus Pocus" />
October 12th: The Vvitch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ5ODMxOH0._2FFNiYCnyNL3qy38-vZWE4MOFX1WdXDFaoQy2CuUa4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82ffa5807ce1db87874c80e74ea16f47" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Creepy Catalogue" />
October 13th: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY1ODAwMX0.AmqqJ4v3sCe5EvaRm5Rwt5xXrX6Uysj2u77GGOj_t8I/img.jpg?width=980" id="70e91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d689e7c08ef9060db8e4697a1d7bd56c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" />
October 14th: Nosferatu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDE3OTk2OX0.doZ4k8UdVfhB5sJ2ld_rIyuctLavE4krCTnOetoBWxc/img.jpg?width=980" id="efed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e3dc6d9a54ba3dff67fadeaa7c8ce41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nosferatu" />
October 15th: The Conjuring<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzIwNTY0M30.QlpL-MtAx7bCQqFBWb14P51FFK5khK8YbFTraXoVgaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="defa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4629b77e35969f9c2d4797a9f6ba8251" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Conjuring" />
October 16: Friday the 13th<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY0MDgyN30.5g3awwMi_my0ApiDJKBE-9HfrZw68LPZrBxxRvxbflU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7f1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="097c8d7efdf37ded74c24384ab3cd49f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 17th: Poltergeist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg1NjgyMH0.PJj1qCJvbP7xvsoH52wjKn2CXG2XV5O9drtx7l6rAzo/img.jpg?width=980" id="554bf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9689e1f23d181ee0b21e2e170d84ba3b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 18th: The Blair Witch Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjIxNTI3NX0.qSoYqxt5p_bVvAuXT1T15nUrsto4ghg7wtLO2xNjssg/img.jpg?width=980" id="a11c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4854c96762d9680e97f3c7a2c0ecf693" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Heather Donahue" />
October 19th: Get Out<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTAxOTg1OX0.nwRI68-ATkPCIpSdr6EaxaYG8gxjtn-gchmUbcOImoA/img.jpg?width=980" id="71328" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948d2e36b181879939b6be02de218805" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 20th: It Follows<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDg1MjY4MX0.CjgxNsoGpJI9NAEdHiimUB-feoPz8q5Tps69t9Nd3W8/img.jpg?width=980" id="556ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a07dd5dcef7f92db13f5fd953a46df0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Follows" />
October 21st: Donnie Darko<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI1MTc1M30.CO0Q1lgV_5LefTXcQgvsoIWhjgyejzkEMFn7ERAtBrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="017ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a6306f1770692c3e858ea5ebd697fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hereditary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDcyODY5NX0.lnUjL-Z3FMhmf6V1WOg-G8CuTLFt-n1eepbgRtRgQdY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5119" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e0317216ce697006b186176eb8d8dc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hausu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE3NDIxNX0.RSIr8FqrDoijDlhoDuJJKkVq1Dwv5ZZdbg-oquVPlx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="086a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5542cb6738e5e60440974c3a7320516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 24th: Green Room<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA4NDIzMn0.mnqNNZxtnhAIwMgccLnyAMVImNgB66AQoXSBjfHhqCM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a926" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc76371a0e4806ba1e6cd836d350395" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 25th: Saw<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTc3NzY4N30.mfcHfpOlnpi3r80Dh8yHz3cd0m_f-rrSV--BoOeaIdA/img.jpg?width=980" id="137e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f803a63998d8bc7716c5a5155dd19f69" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 26th: The Rocky Horror Picture Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTgwOTY5M30.3RcbS_a8DI8n2maIfH6edf-yrJNGpyKDnMD4-7Is72o/img.jpg?width=980" id="55e8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="320eee267e2b8fac5ba8116ffc6d0464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 27th: The Babadook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTAyOTEyMn0.2fMIJpzo-sANOlI5E3VlgLLkGsn9vq_e84JT2lZEltg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7dc83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2de3391585ba77f4d729530081fb3974" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 28th: Fox News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ5NzEwMX0.juMSCwV4-ZBE3hsKTLFtBpP5TmiwV1pegPKX-34xtaQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="64d78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08093adb96eedefd83d3b7defa81e6c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Fox News<p>The scariest thing you can possibly watch on TV is the news, specifically Fox News, which not only does what every news station does and describes the horrors of our world: It also propagates lies and a narrative that seems like it literally comes from a parallel dimension. Feel the true fear, then be brave and take action in the election. Believe that you are the horror movie protagonist and not the first person to die, and then create your own narrative.</p>
October 29th: Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQyNjM2NX0.EasGKm3gIojdDV03nlCUnXJ9rbT-_ZTEO2J4PUBeAus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f29ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce3f3c4d91e5349cc6c05d46acdc6638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alien" />
October 30th: Train to Busan<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzAzNjI1OX0.qTRx47BZo2Fnw2En9fL9iFuIxqx5cPjN48LI6trbeDw/img.jpg?width=980" id="95b98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ed619448ce949faebd386e2dc8c72f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 31st: Halloween<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzcxMDgwOH0.-QLfYsZC6fFGQaKJxfRAWYxQTAkKw0hlVrPPivTvHJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f112" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a79b1285d8a93062295e6b4ecc114" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Halloween Movie" />
- FILM | Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the Halloween franchise - Popdust ›
- Ranking The Entire 'Halloween' Series from worst to best - Popdust ›
- 7 Underrated Disturbing Halloween Movies - Popdust ›
- 7 Underrated Disturbing Halloween Movies - Popdust ›
- FILM | 15 top movies to watch this Halloween season - Popdust ›