Quinn XCII is back with his fifth studio album, The People’s Champ, and it could be his best yet. With a mixture of the classic Quinn sound that seamlessly blends multiple genres together. While the beat of many of his songs may stay upbeat, his lyrics convey important messages reminding you to stay true to yourself.

QUINN XCII | Popdust Presents www.youtube.com





The People’s Champ is about being your own hero a lot of the time. The name, just like Quinn XCII’s album, encourages you to be kind to yourself because at the end of the day, that’s all you have. Each track is a gentle reminder to have fun, spread love, and take care of you.

The Detroit native is known for his stellar collaborations with artists spanning across many genres. The People’s Champ is no exception, where we hear Quinn’s vocals mesh with big names in the music industry like Big Sean, AJR, and Chelsea Cutler.







This isn’t the first…or even second time we have heard a collab between Cutler and Quinn. However, “Let Me Down” is relatable, and their voices work incredibly well together to make for another refreshing single from the pair.

Quinn XCII revealed that working with Cutler is more like hanging out with a friend. Since the two have been close friends forever, they find ease collaborating and the pressure is off. Having people Quinn trusts surrounding him for the creation of The People’s Champ has subsequently been a huge part of why he’s so proud of it.

With his new album out today, and a worldwide headline tour titled “The People’s Tour” coming this spring, Quinn XCII sat down with Popdust for an exclusive interview: