Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards

Today, Raiche released her first new solo music of 2024, the single "Making Room." It's a breakup song with a throwback vibe. Like previous tracks "Pick A Side" and "Big Daddy," it show's off the singer's ability to sound new and classic at the same time. Rather than relying on samples and premade beats, she favors more complex arrangements. Think Erykah Badu meets Meghan Trainor.

Although she's received recent media attention for her romance with Teddy Swims, Raiche has been making her name as a vocalist for nearly a decade. She listens to everything from modern R&B to classic rock, and it shows. Last year's Loveland moves effortlessly from one style to another.



We met up with her in LA to talk about her influences and recent music.



The lyrics for your new single “Making Room” are pretty intense. Is it about a real life situation?

Yeah, at the time of writing it, I was going through a break up—a real intense break up.



Musically, the background vocals and layering sound really cool. How did that part of the song come together?

I worked with an incredible artist/producer, Steve Russel, who is in the R&B group Troop. He helped with vocal arrangements. The harmonies and stacks were influenced by the legendary band Queen.

Jordan Edwards

Stylistically, your catalog is really diverse. Are your influences from all over the place?

I definitely have a broad taste in music. No specific genre, I just love good music.



You collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on a remix of “Pick A Side.” What was it like to work with him and revisit that track?

It was a beautiful moment. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. He’s a great and talented guy.



Do you have a favorite vocalist?

I could listen to Yebba Smith sing night and day



A couple of years ago, you were featured on the EDM track “Pull It” with Vedo and Benny Benassi. Could you see yourself making more of that type of music?

I would love to make more global EDM/house music.

Jordan Edwards

How do you feel about your first release from 2016? I think it sounds pretty good, especially considering you were just starting out.

Thank you! I’m proud of everything that I’ve done. I’m always growing and to believe in yourself is not an easy task. You have to give yourself grace and just keep improving.



For your visuals, you go for more of a more vintage aesthetic. What’s your favorite era for fashion?

I can’t say I have a favorite. I like to play with them all!



What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

Singing, traveling and putting out more music. Preparing to go on tour in the fall. I’m so grateful to be living this life!





