Ratatouille: the Musical and the Birth of TikTok Musical Theatre
Certainly musical theatre industry workers were some of the many whose worlds changed in 2020.
Early on in the pandemic, we watched Broadway shut down, and it has stayed dark. Actors and creators who had spent their lives fighting for their big breaks found themselves back where they started, at home. The show did not go on.
Like every other form of art during this pandemic, musical theatre has slowly, shakily attempted to go digital. A Zoom live show has nothing on actual live theatre, of course — part of live theatre's magic is being in the room, close to the stage, hearing the rustle of the curtain and feeling the lights — but still, creators tried ever more innovative approaches to interactive theatre.
Surprisingly, the greatest developments in musical theatre in 2020 have come from...TikTok. Using the platform, over the course of months, a select few creators wrote an entire musical based on the charming Pixar film Ratatouille — which is now about to be staged (online, of course) by Broadway performers themselves.
The swankified Broadway musical, which will be performed as a concert, consists of 11 original songs, 10 of which were born on TikTok. It stars Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman as aspiring chef Alfredo Linguini. Titus Burgess will play Remy the rat, Adam Lambert will play Linguini's older brother, Emile; Kevin Chamberlin will play master chef Gusteau; and Hadestown's Andre DeShields will play curmudgeonly food critic Anton Ego.
The show will begin streaming on January 1st and will be available for 72 hours. Proceeds from the show will be donated to The Actors' Fund, which benefits members of the entertainment community in need.
The whole thing began when 26-year-old Emily James, a teacher from New York, posted a song based on Ratatouille on TikTok. Her ode to Remy from Ratatouille went viral. Then composer Daniel Mertzlufft added orchestrations to James' song. Others were inspired, sometimes writing songs, sometimes orchestrating and sometimes singing them.
There's a ballad for master chef Gusteau called "Anyone Can Cook." There's a tango duet for Linguini and Emile. Then choreographers leapt in, and the musical began to take shape. A user named Shoebox Musicals created a fake set, and a puppeteer named Brandon Hardy designed costumes. A designer name Jess Siswick created a playbill. A star was born.
We Started The TikTok Ratatouille Musical www.youtube.com
The efforts caught the attention of Seaview, a Broadway theatre organization, and they saw a potential benefit event in the works. But the upcoming concert isn't the end of Ratatouille: The Musical. The songs are being adapted into a libretto by writers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, and perhaps at the end of all this, Ratatouille will find itself performed on a real Broadway stage. Fortunately, according to The Observer, TikTok songwriters Emily Jacobsen, R.J. Christian, Acacia Pressley, Blake Rouse, and Daniel Mertzlufft are being credited for their works.
Ratatouille: The Musical (AKA Ratatousical) is far from TikTok's only musical theatre creation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, TikTok users have been working tirelessly to create an Avatar: The Last Airbender musical, and hundreds of songs exist on the app. Teens Kathrine Lynn Rose and Joshua Turchin both began writing Avatar: The Last Airbender musicals early in the pandemic, posting their compositions on TikTok, and the two even began collaborating, inspiring others to pick up the pen.
THIS 17 YEAR OLD GIRL IS MAKING AN ENTIRE AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER MUSICAL ON TIKTOK?! OH MY GOD?!! follow @ kathe… https://t.co/VpnmPHhlwc— Klaudia Amenábar (@Klaudia Amenábar)1594849174.0
Musical theatre TikTok is a wellspring of endless creativity. One creator, Lauren Hillani, has been turning songs from the musical Hamilton into Avatar-themed, illustrated masterpieces.
@laurenhiilani Ok but this one had to be part 10 ##atla ##avatar ##hamilton ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##avatarthelastairbender ##zuko ##azula ##katara ##fyp ##xyzbca
♬ original sound - Lauren Hi'ilani
Another creator Daniel Mertzlufft, who was responsible for orchestrating some of Ratatouille, is creating a wellspring of TikTok musical content. He created a musical theatre song called "Grocery Store But from a Modern Musical Theatre Show," which inspired many knockoffs and duets. He also composed an original song called Thanksgiving: The Musical forThe Late Show With James Corden, and Mertzlufft was stunned to see his original song sung to dysfunctional Thanksgiving family perfection by Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad and Josh Groban.
Thanksgiving: The TikTok Musical -- Full Segment www.youtube.com
And of course, TikTok creators have shared their boundless musical creativity. There are musical theatre songs about New York City mornings, and even musical theatre songs about musicals about TikTok in 2030.
Huge fan communities offer endless tributes to their favorite musicals, which include Heathers and Hamilton. Duets and improv challenges are very popular, and watching it all, you kind of get the feeling that there's a creative renaissance going on.
Of course, being in the performing arts has never been an easy task, so TikTok also offers helpful songs about what to do to avoid telling people you're an actor at all.
The 6 Best New Year's Eve TV Specials
Here to help ease our collective yearning for companionship are some of the best New Years' Eve parties on TV.
What are your plans for New Year's Eve this year?
It's likely you don't have any, which is okay, but obviously a little bit depressing. To help ease your sadness this NYE, why not ring it in vicariously through some of TV's best NYE shindigs?
Gossip Girl: "The End of the Affair?"

Featuring a glamorous New Year's Eve party, glittery outfits, and a random appearance from designer Vera Wang, Gossip Girl certainly knew how to throw a New Year's Eve party that makes us yearn for the days of mass gatherings. It's too bad that the whole evening was bogged down by drama between Blair, Serena, Chuck, and Nate, but would it truly be a Gossip Girl party without it?

Watch it on Netflix!
How I Met Your Mother: "The Limo"

Ted rents a limo so he, Lily, Marshall, and Barney can attend five parties in three hours before midnight strikes on New Year's Eve. Obviously, this half-baked plan doesn't pan out the way anyone imagined, but the idea sounds lit, and the night, in turn, is full of hilarious hijinks that include mistaken identity and multiple love triangles. 

All of it culminates in a champagne toast in the limo's crowded backseat, and an unexpected–but highly anticipated–kiss between Robin and Ted before midnight. It was definitely a New Years' Eve to remember.

How I Met Your Mother is available on Hulu.
Modern Family: "New Years Eve"
Jay is desperate to have the family ring in the new year at his favorite hotel in Palm Springs. But when they arrive, they realize the hotel is now an oasis for nudists and the elderly. Desperate to enjoy the evening, Claire and Phil try to sneak away for some intimacy, while Mitch and Cam hit the local bars, determined to relive their youth.

While the night doesn't turn out how anyone imagined (as NYE rarely does for anyone), it is full of hijinks and hilarious events, with every character at the end realizing that the point of New Year's Eve is less the festivities and more about taking a moment to reflect on time's never-ending forward motion.

Modern Family is available on Amazon Prime.
Friends: "The One With All The Resolutions"

Is there a better New Year's Eve moment than Monica and Ross dancing till midnight? Asked by Joey's hot model roommate to participate in a taping of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve," the siblings are merely concerned with getting on camera, so they conduct an elaborate dance routine in order to steal everyone's shine. It doesn't go as planned, but it did all go down on New Year's Eve in 1999, and while it was undoubtedly scripted, the party and subsequent dancing looked really fun.

Friends is available on Amazon Prime.
The O.C.: "The Countdown"

While it's full of cliches, Oliver's penthouse party in The O.C. does look like an insanely good time. Not to mention, Ryan and Marissa share a signature kiss right before midnight. The whole episode feels like a New Year's Eve rom-com of sorts and is really fun and easy to get lost in.

The O.C. is available on Amazon Prime
Mad Men: "The Good News"

Sure, it's not technically a "party," but Don and Lane's relentless spontaneity results in one of the best New Year's Eve celebrations ever. They get wasted, go see Godzilla, go out to eat, and are joined by two lovely ladies that kickstart a wild night on the town. It all results in a heartwarming bond between the two characters and is a New Year's evening that we could all use right about now.

Mad Men is available on Amazon Prime.
The 7 Best "Calvin and Hobbes" Strips
On this day 25 years ago, Bill Watterson's iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes bid us farewell.
On this day 25 years ago, Bill Watterson's iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes bid us farewell.
With thousands of hilarious and thought-provoking comic strips, Watterson's adventures with Calvin and his stuffed tiger remain forever lodged in the hearts of millions.
"He is one of the old gods! He demands sacrifice!"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMjU3MS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTcwMTM1MX0.moA7PWazJHJM2rEjjKlbfz6GL_vNV6dLz7iP4Ik4SMU/img.gif?width=980" id="1f86e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f23f1c56bcca42a1a50a5a5d6bf2e73c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>Bill Watterson's use of lively and grotesque animation to convey Calvin's deepest daydreams and playtime antics remain some of the series most entertaining moments. One of the best strips is when Calvin pillages his tinker toys, positioning himself as an old and unforgiving god of the universe. As destructive and narcissistic as his actions may be, his aloof parents find it all so compelling. "I bet he grows up to be an architect," his mom says.</p>
"It's psychosomatic. You need a lobotomy. I'll get a saw."<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzAxNC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODg1ODE1OX0.yaG_iuqF6NN-3kduwB1VVU_cVatdxH4o3nWBpjx0PJ8/img.gif?width=980" id="b3043" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abd303a8fcf7cd277ef78563bb1dfb30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>Another amazing bout of unique animation, A very seriously drawn doctor with a chiseled jawline enters the room with an equally as beautiful patient. He then gives some of the worst medical advice known to man, saying she needs a lobotomy because her foot hurts. Sadly for him, this patient is unlike any other patient he's had before.</p><p>"I know more about medicine than you! I'll be the doctor now," she says as she starts to kick the doctor in the shins. "Say it! Say I'm the doctor!" It is then revealed that Calvin and Susie are playing pretend and that Calvin was just being a pain for no reason.</p>
"I notice your oeuvre is monochromatic"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzI5Ni9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjE3Mjc4NH0.n-m0WKrCJ89eC64uwteV7xhtnm5byO4MjlDmt6eOI9o/img.gif?width=980" id="7376f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b07409b2a34c08a7dad4439c41096d4f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
What set Calvin and Hobbes apart from other comic strips was its ability to be incredibly metaphorical and smart in its writing. Watterson admitted in the Calvin and Hobbes 10th Anniversary Collection that he was always interested in art and the frivolous culture built around it. Calvin embodies that bullsh*t in the hilarious snow art sketch above, offering Hobbes asinine explanations on the deeper meaning behind his poorly constructed snowmen.
Spaceman Spliff<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzUxNy9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTA4ODgxOH0.VSNm8_v0Z0pTvt3o3gY8wzP0rplORnKArNGR-Q4godE/img.gif?width=980" id="6217c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ad5874d525b2af9e9ea5baa3166a64c9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
One of Calvin's recurring daydreams and playtime sagas, the Spaceman Spliff saga was always presented as their own, recurring comic strips. In this particular adventure, Spliff crash lands on a mysterious planet and is soon captured by weird alien worms that strongly desire to...wash his hair? The comic then pans out, and the alien warlords are revealed to be none other than Calvin's mom trying to get him into the bath.
"Do you LIKE her??"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzcyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjMyOTE4N30.YRwxcsRz_llJAMStQIFxOfrk0n5sMvQF10UBv9BKjv4/img.jpg?width=980" id="279b5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acba117425b956892a49096db6496ab1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>In the first comic strip that technically introduced Suzie, Calvin casually brings up that there is a new girl in his class, and totally normal questions from Hobbes quickly cause him to lose it. "Do you LIKE her??" Hobbes teases before Calvin screams at him. It's a simple and hilarious strip that showed Watterson never needed much to make us laugh.</p>
"We're here to devour each other alive."<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzg5Ni9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjIxOTExNX0.9CFD0DVGInJQbs2LiB2l3by9175hbiWN8j3B2a7Dhqg/img.gif?width=980" id="f8464" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46a6ca4be9d689f99180cfa274f8f7c4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>In one of Hobbes's shining moments, the duo are taking a casual stroll in the snow-laden woods, with Calvin ruminating on humanity's disconnect from the natural world. When he asks Hobbes the meaning of existence, the tiger replies: "We're here to devour each other alive." </p><p>The sentiment of every panel in this strip hits deeply in 2020, as it calls into question humanity's place in the universe. Are we here merely to eat each other and kill each other? Haven't we technically been doing that for centuries?</p>
The Raccoon Story<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzNDA2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDUzMTM2MH0.fxGkZo1g8EkBBmZlpqvnBlMIWQ1GVSiZjWcM7-DrNR4/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4c59" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3395ce2ff6677d5ff00b2cf55c0814a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
In the most moving Calvin and Hobbes strip, Calvin tries to rescue a dying raccoon but is forced to grapple with his own mortality as the creature slowly withers and dies. Over the course of many weeks, Watterson takes us through his thoughts on death and the trauma that comes when kids have to realize that there will always be things we won't understand and that it is okay if that makes you sad. 

"I didn't even know he existed until a few days ago and now he's gone forever. It's like I found him for no reason. I had to say good-bye as soon as I said hello," Calvin ruminates. "Still, in a sad, awful, terrible way. I'm happy I met him. What a stupid world."
On December 26, professional wrestler Jon Huber-AKA Brodie Lee-passed away at 41.
He died from a lung issue that sidelined him from in-ring competition in October. Before his passing, Hubert wrestled for All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the promotion in March after spending seven years in World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper.
The Von Erichs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODk5ODg3Mn0.o-0fZVLvCZMsALeyxi1OQ-pldevksMWY427UwduRt7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1a89" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="588da3c30ab7000d5898cfabef5fc1c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Von Erich Family<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/vonerichs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Von Erich Family</a> and World Class Championship Wrestling were synonymous with wrestling in Texas in the '70s and '80s. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0903332/bio" target="_blank">Fritz Von Erich</a> and his sons were wrestling royalty in their home state. But the Von Erichs' infamy is also linked to tragedy. The deaths of five of six of the Von Erich children gave birth to what was known as "The Von Erich Curse."</p> <p>Fritz's firstborn son, Jack, died at six before most of his other children were born. His other son David died of enteritis in Tokyo in 1984, while Mike, Chris, and Kerry committed suicide between 1987 and 1993. Fritz died of cancer in 1997. Kevin Von Erich is the only living sibling. </p>
Bruiser Brody<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjEyNzQxNX0.hwSb5Y-Vyur-eA1sxlfMOptJnm3ct226uqTD447yGBU/img.jpg?width=980" id="63872" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="404dbca8117418b7fa4792141dfab6a4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Bruiser Brody<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/bruiser-brody" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Bruiser Brody</a> had a reputation of being tough both outside and inside the ring. He was one of the originators of the "hardcore" style in professional wrestling. The man born as Frank Goodish was very stringent when it came to his character's authenticity.</p> <p>Before a match in Puerto Rico in July 1988, fellow wrestler Invader 1 (Jose Gonzalez) persuaded Brody into having a business conversation in the shower. There are multiple accounts of what led to the altercation, but Gonzalez stabbed Brody in the shower; Brody died that evening. Gonzalez was acquitted of murder after claiming self-defense. </p>
Brian Pillman<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDA0OTQ0OH0.p4IueIbTQuN3Zb1mAaAvQ5tqI08Jd1Qur78St036kLI/img.jpg?width=980" id="ebaaf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00793478c7f7d6aa5c183cc80ef7e350" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Brian Pillman<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brian-pillman" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brian Pillman</a> was ahead of his time. In <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/wcw" target="_blank">WCW</a>, under the name Flyin' Brian, he helped introduce a more acrobatic style that wasn't frequent in North American pro wrestling in the early '90s. He and future legend<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0042524/" target="_blank"> Steve Austin</a> (then known as Stunning Steve Austin) formed the charismatic heel tag-team The Hollywood Blonds and showed fans that he was great on the mic, as well.</p><p>Pillman would eventually make his way to what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1996. By the time he arrived, he wasn't the same in-ring performer he once was. But his creativity and ability to deliver promos gave WWF some of its most memorable moments during the genesis of its "Attitude Era."</p> <p>Unfortunately, Pillman died in October of 1997 after suffering a heart attack. He was 35 years old.</p>
Owen Hart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjE0OTk3N30.0hy29XGhCavsFR_aY_BX8PE6ZuStGZvbv-tU69-7_Ig/img.jpg?width=980" id="ca5f2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3629ce9b74d6e6282553ff02fa6d44d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Owen Hart<p>The Hart Family is to professional wrestling what <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/kennedy-family-members" target="_blank">The Kennedys</a> are to American politics. Both the immediate family and their in-laws are the wrestling industry's most acclaimed characters. <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brethart" target="_blank">Bret Hart</a> is the family's biggest star, but many will say his baby brother, Owen, was the most talented.</p> <p>Owen was scheduled to wrestle at the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0329745/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Over the Edge </a>pay-per-view in 1999. At the time, Hart was wrestling as his bumbling superhero character, The Blue Blazer. Hart's entrance was supposed to see him lowered from the arena's ceiling and unhooking himself once he was close enough to land safely in the ring.</p> <p>Faulty equipment and limited preparation for the stunt caused Hart to fall nearly 80 ft from the ceiling and landing on the top rope. Hart was rushed to a local medical facility but died from internal bleeding and blunt force trauma.</p>
Chris Benoit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyNjQ0MH0.5FBVwGi2N1ohFeHd2VWf2YLUU66kmMtPJ7i63q1yrFQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="7aec7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="49acf89e24682539a73adfbc4dea6d8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chris Benoit<p>Intense. Dedicated. Professional. These are some of the words used to describe Chris Benoit. He was revered for his technical brilliance and grit as a performer. He has an impressive body of work that spans across various promotions and continents. However, Benoit experienced the majority of his success in WWF/E.</p> <p>Chris Benoit fell into a deep depression after the death of wrestling legend<a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/eddieguerrero" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Eddie Guerrero</a>. Benoit and Guerrero were best friends, so his loss devastated Benoit. Many sensed a dramatic change in Benoit's demeanor.</p> <p>On June 25, 2007, Fayetteville Police visited Benoit's home after WWE officials had requested a wellness check. Benoit had missed various events that weekend, and the company had grown concerned. Benoit's body and the bodies of his wife, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/187827-wcw-diva-rewind-nancy-benoit" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nancy, </a>and seven-year-old son, Daniel, were discovered. </p> <p>The wrestling world mourned the death of Chris and his family. Further investigation revealed that Benoit killed his family before taking his own life. WWE retracted any statement(s) celebrating Benoit's legacy and wiped any existence of Benoit's time in the company from its archives. </p>
Pedro Aguayo Ramírez<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTM5NTk5M30.xMEgNpP6-_J8bsm20dydyedslQfjBdgeF5mNfC7na7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="77ddf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c7ea264f499a403b74a6c243532a62d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Pedro Aguayo Ramirez<p>Pedro Aguayo Ramirez or, Pedro Aguayo Jr., was a world-renowned luchador. He was the son of El Perro Aguayo, a household name in Lucha libre. Both his and his father's contributions help lay the foundation for Mexican wrestlers.</p><p>On March 20, 2015, Aguayo would wrestle his final match. It was a tag team match with Lucha libre legend <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/reymysterio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rey Mysterio</a>. In what appears to have been a freak accident, a dropkick from Mysterio fractured three vertebrae in his spine. The fractures caused Aguayo to go into cardiac arrest. Wrestlers and officials tried to revive Aguayo during the match. </p><p>Paramedics rushed to the hospital after the match, where he was pronounced dead.</p>
Chyna<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjkwMn0.zAVz8cM8NbMHMAN8q50Q3bUlGYXrNF_7y-vtnsbhx0Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="9278b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e330a2c701554d25354def1e92f12246" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/chyna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Joanie "Chyna" Laurer</a> is a true professional wrestling pioneer. At a time when women's wrestling was an afterthought, Chyna proved she was just as, if not more, dominant than her male counterparts.</p> <p>Billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna made history as the first (and only) woman to win a Royal Rumble match and the Intercontinental Title in the WWF. Her growing popularity made her a crossover star and inspiration to women around the world.</p> <p>Sadly, an unsavory departure from the WWF and substance abuse sent Laurer into a downward spiral. She would wrestle for other wrestling promotions sporadically but became more known for reality TV show exploits and adult films. Laurer was also in a turbulent relationship with wrestler <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/x-pac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sean Waltman aka X-Pac.</a></p> <p>Laurer died on April 17, 2016, at age 46. Her cause of death was an overdose of alcohol and anxiety medication.</p>
Is Hulu's "A Teacher" Too Hot For Its Own Good?
Hulu's new drama has viewers divided.
**Content Warning: Mentions of sexual abuse, grooming, and predation.**
There is no shortage of cultural tropes involving a high school jock lusting over his hot teacher.
From Van Halen's iconic "Hot for Teacher" to countless plots in romance novels and adult movies, we've been conditioned to see an affair between a young male student and an older female teacher as a victory for the student, not as an exploitative act of predation on the teacher's part.
Is the Boston Dynamics Dance Video Proof That Robots Have Soul(s)?
The elaborate four-robot dance to The Contours "Do You Love Me," showed off some impressive moves.
Legendary dancer and choreographer Martha Graham famously said that "dance is the hidden language of the soul."
If that's true, what does it say that the robots of Boston Dynamics just proved that they can dance better than most humans?