RIP Alex Trebek: 6 of the "Jeopardy!" Host's Best Moments
The iconic TV host passed away over the weekend after spending nearly four decades as the host of "Jeopardy!"
Over the weekend, as people across the country celebrated the long-delayed results of the presidential election, the entertainment world also faced the loss of Alex Trebek.
The long-running TV host, best known as the face of Jeopardy!, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. After several rounds of chemotherapy over the course of 18 months, Trebek died in his Los Angeles home Sunday, November 8. He was 80 years old.
After taping his 6,829th episode of Jeopardy! on June 13, 2014, Trebek set the Guinness World Record for most game shows hosted by the same presenter, a title he still holds. His final episode will air posthumously this Christmas Day, bringing his 36-year tenure to a respectful close.
To honor the late television icon, we've gathered clips of some of our favorite moments in Alex Trebek's storied career.
Calling out the losers
As welcoming as Trebek may have been with all his guests, he never missed an opportunity to gently roast a contestant. One example was when he didn't shy away from sharing his true feelings about "nerdcore hip-hop," a niche genre of music beloved by a Jeopardy! contestant named Susan.
"It's people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love," Susan told Trebek on screen. "Video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners." Trebek's response: "Losers, in other words." We weren't going to be the ones to say it, but we're inclined to agree.
Reading, writing, and...rapping?
Once in a while, the writers behind Jeopardy! clues like to test their contestants' music knowledge with categories entirely dedicated to the genre of rap. Naturally, this lends itself to hilarious situations in which Trebek recites bars of Kanye West, Drake, and Lil Wayne in his charmingly geeky host voice.
Off the record
Though Trebek could always remain poised while on the air, his behavior was a little more casual behind the scenes. Such is the case with some vintage footage that spread in which the host is promoting Phone Jeopardy!, which allowed viewers from home to join in on the trivia fun.
As Trebek gets increasingly frustrated with filming the commercial, his family-friendly filter is rendered useless when he begins fitfully throwing around four-letter words. Still—nobody could make cuss words sound as eloquent as him.
A winning selfie
Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for eve… https://t.co/9dIrsu8RbV— Ken Jennings (@Ken Jennings)1604857667.0
Easily the most famed Jeopardy! contestant is Ken Jennings, whose run on the show set a number of world records and earned him over $4.5 million. He paid tribute to Trebek with a heartfelt post on Twitter, which included a photo of him and the host taking a selfie.
"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did," Jennings wrote. "He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us."
Live from New York, it’s Jeopardy!
Though it's hard to do Trebek justice with an impression, Will Ferrell made a pretty good dupe for the Jeopardy! host on his final episode as a Saturday Night Live cast member. In this 2002 "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketch, Ferrell's Trebek mediates a game between Dave Matthews (Jimmy Fallon), Bjork (Winona Ryder), and Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond). Things go a little berserk until, of course, the real Trebek shows up to offer his condolences.
“We <3 You, Alex”
Written-in Final Jeopardy! answers have made for some of the most entertaining moments in the show's lengthy history. Last year, after news broke of Trebek's pancreatic cancer diagnosis, one contestant forfeited his winnings to offer the host a bit of hope. "What is...we love you, Alex," Trebek read from the contestant's screen, instantly getting choked up. "That's very kind. Thank you." Watching this moment now a year later is even more emotional.
11 Most Memorable "Chappelle's Show" Sketches
It's time to revisit some classics.
On November 1, Netflix added all three seasons of Dave Chappelle's groundbreaking sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show.
The show debuted on Comedy Central on January 22, 2003. It would go on to become a critically acclaimed success and pop culture phenomenon, and it etched Chappelle's name in stone in the pantheon of comedy legends, along with the likes of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy. Chappelle would use his platform to highlight racial disparities between Black people and other races with edgy and absurd humor. Here is a list of some of the most memorable Chappelle's Show sketches.
Clayton Bigsby<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="363566ca1d0f3cbc7545eeaf46c49598"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLNDqxrUUwQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This sketch featured on the debut episode of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person. </p>
Tyrone Biggums

The character Tyrone Biggums would be recurring throughout Chappelle's Show's tenure. Biggums was a drug addict with a heart of gold, but his addiction to crack cocaine makes him a danger to society and himself. His first appearance was the Drug Awareness Day sketch.
The Mad Real World<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca428743821cfc9bf2dcd82a28eda3b4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4aGWkc_IDuk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Mad Real World was a hilarious take on MTV's reality series, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103520/" target="_blank">The Real World</a>. </em>But instead of a group of eclectic well-meaning strangers living together, it was a jailhouse environment wherein one of the roommates is the constant recipient of psychological, physical, and emotional abuse from his other roommates. </p>
Fisticuff<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d583ba662a5eeb96dbef4f63390efa2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LVzxZcB31Jg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">50 Cent</a> was the most popular rapper at the time of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>launch. Part of his allure was the story of the Queens MC surviving nine gunshot wounds. Chappelle would use this as inspiration to introduce the world to Fisticuff, a rapper who lost hearing in one of his ears because of a gunshot. The idea of a rapper being deaf in one ear is Chappelle taking the already unbelievable and taking it to another level.</p>
The Racial Draft<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c11861909e7fba973831fd5e6f4114c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z3wUD3AZg4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The differences between Black people and other races have always been a prominent theme in Chappelle's comedy. The Racial Draft played up the concept of a race being able to lay claim to a celebrity who exemplified them. The draft saw <a href="https://tigerwoods.com/" target="_blank">Tiger Woods</a> (Chappelle) drafted by the Black community and<a href="https://wutangclan.net/" target="_blank"> The Wu-Tang Clan</a> by the Asian community. Guest appearances included <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> (at the time known as Mos Def), <a href="https://billburr.com/" target="_blank">Bill Burr</a>, and RZA and GZA from The Wu-Tang Clan.</p>
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80e722d277e827875a92570c22575608"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ry2XlLKctiI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The chain of events that were inspired by this episode is a testament to how iconic <em>Chappelle's Show </em>had become. This episode was a recount of Eddie Murphy's older brother and cast member <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/entertainment/charlie-murphy-dead/index.html" target="_blank">the late Charlie Murphy</a>'s friendship with the talented yet unstable singer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/rick-james" target="_blank">Rick James</a>.</p><p>Not only did this episode give birth to some of the most memorable catchphrases in television history, but it brought Charlie out of the shadow of his megastar brother. It also served as a resurgence of sorts for James, as the sketch would make him the most relevant he had been in years. James would pass away in 2004.</p>
The Hater's Ball<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3062c73b3eb14b1939c6322ad638b594"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fKIwj1TQmFs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Hater's Ball is a gathering of the most hated and hate-filled pimps in the world. They hold a ceremony annually to honor and antagonize the best of the worst. This sketch featured<a href="https://www.npr.org/2011/04/27/135771115/ice-t-from-cop-killer-to-law-order" target="_blank"> rap legend-turned-actor Ice-T</a> and the late<a href="https://patriceoneal.com/" target="_blank"> Patrice O'Neal.</a></p>
The World Series of Dice<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f323f0a89088b8306da531c9a425f390"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kB5XXn0eKow?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Chappelle's propensity to showcase everyday Blackness as somewhat of an extreme sport is a blueprint that a lot of comedians try to emulate to this day. The World Series of Dice gathered the greatest dice players on the planet in an attempt to crown a king. Some would argue there are more memorable sketches, but this sketch was the introduction of Ashy Larry, played by<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0712603/" target="_blank"> Donnell Rawlings</a>. </p>
Making The Band<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c97276fa7fe0b6de3c6c4bea1c998d8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JjLd3MufCE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The "Making The Band" sketch was another rip on a popular MTV reality series with the same name. <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/sean-puffy-combs" target="_blank">Sean "Diddy" Combs h</a>andpicked a group of singers and rappers to become the next superstar act on his Bad Boy label.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0348963/?ref_=tt_sims_tt" target="_blank">Making The Band 2</a> </em>saw the groupmates engage in weekly scraps with one another, as well as being subjected to Diddy's wrath in the form of shutting down the recording studio or making the group walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake.Chappelle would play Combs and Da Band member Dylan, who labels himself as the top five greatest rappers of all time. </p>
The Wayne Brady Show<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f5313d8b45f543e9ae4c33461608e58"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-zSJljpKNc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dave's frustration with his newfound fame got him to the point of quitting his show.....for one whole episode. Taking his place would be the presumably squeaky clean <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0103750/" target="_blank">Wayne Brady</a>. Dave took a lighthearted jab at Brady's likability in a previous episode, but this sketch revealed Wayne's dark side, as he makes Dave an accomplice on a joy ride to hell.</p>
Honorable Mention:Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Prince<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="175f4fd06ea0a7111b2a136dab7d87f1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ff8LEx9Mw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Charlie Murphy's Rick James story was one of the highlights of <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s second season. Dave would follow up with Charlie Murphy's Hollywood story about the time he played basketball against <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Prince-singer-and-songwriter" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p><p>One of the great things about Charlie's stories is when viewers can't know what's real and what's fake. Charlie recalls not only Prince being amazing at basketball but also making pancakes after Prince and his team walked away with the win.</p>
