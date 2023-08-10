There's no couple doing it quite like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who used their powers for good and combined forces to become the ultimate power couple. After a long-lasting friendship and professional relationship, the two made it official in 2020 and have been serving looks and goals ever since. In January 2022, Rihanna debuted her first pregnancy by sporting an open-belly pink floor duster parka and baggy jeans alongside A$AP.

We've been bombarded by photos of the musical duo's adorable, expressive son, RZA Athelston Mayers - named after the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA (pronounced Rizza). And while Rihanna and A$AP have been spotted on high-profile red carpets, most famously showing up late and last to The Met Gala this year...something else has been brewing, and it's not the new album.

In January 2023, Rihanna debuted her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Performance, which broke records on its own. It was Rihanna's first time performing live since the ANTI era, but all eyes were on her growing baby bump. Now, reports are stating that Rihanna has given birth to a baby girl!









Although this hasn't yet been confirmed by a member of Rihanna's team, the world is buzzing in anticipation for the next member of Fenty royalty. Between the fashion, the attitude, and the musical talent, Rihanna and A$AP's children are hitting the jackpot. In fact, we even got the Fenty-Mayers family on the cover of British Vogue...but even Rihanna didn't know she was pregnant at the time!









Fans had already been speculating that the baby was due around August 2023, but little was revealed about the pregnancy in general. We can only assume the cutest content from here on out - and fans are anxiously still awaiting that album despite that woman just giving the world a new child.