RIP Fred the Godson: New York Rapper Dies At 35 of COVID-19

Fred the Godson (born Fredrick Thomas), a beloved south Bronx rapper, has died at age 35 from COVID-19 complications.
As recently as Wednesday, The Source reported that Thomas was in intensive care and had experienced a fever has high as 105 degrees. Despite this, his heart and vital signs were supposedly showing improvement, though his kidney function was severely impacted by the virus. The MC had a history of asthma that put him at high risk of severe coronavirus.
The rapper posted on Instagram as recently as April 6, informing fans that he was hospitalized with the virus and asking them to keep him in their prayers.
Tragically, his partner of many years with whom he had two children, LeeAnn Jemmott, told XXL on April 10 that she was confident he was "going to make it" and that he was being weaned off the ventilator. "He is fighting and he is winning," Jemmott said. "He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!"
Thomas was known for his smooth flow and ambitious boundary pushing in the rap genre. His 2010 mixtape, "Armageddon," was viewed as a successful debut from a promising young talent. It featured Busta Rhymes and Waka Flocka Flame. Thomas was soon named a part of the 2011 XXL freshman class. The class included mega-stars like Kendrick Lamar, YG, Meek Mill, Lil B and Mac Miller.
In 2012, he released City of God, a mixtape that quickly gained him fame and recognition among critics and music lovers alike. The project included features from Diddy, Pusha T and Raekwon, and is remembered as one of the best rap albums of the year.