Robert Pattinson Is "Barely Doing Anything" in Quarantine–and That's Beautiful

Robert Pattinson is being a good civilian by maintaining social distancing and continuing to isolate himself.
His quarantine situation is pretty nice, too. Before stay-at-home orders commenced in London, the actor was hard at work portraying the title hero of the upcoming film The Batman. As reported in his recent GQ cover story, he's currently holed up in the apartment the film crew rented for him, eating food provided to him by the film crew. Pretty sweet deal! But even with so much time on his hands, our favorite one-time vampire doesn't seem to be feeling the productivity pressure that some Instagram bloggers have been pushing.
In addition to a mentality of "tackling that project you've been putting off," many folks online have also been putting an emphasis on maintaining our health and physique—as if doing so is easy when we're all trying to survive the biggest health crisis of our generation. In a time where Yoga with Adriene is guiding so many of us through that a quarantine weight gain that some people seem to think is the worst outcome of this situation, Pattinson is taking one for the team and dismissing his workout regimen altogether. Stars—they really are just like us.
To be Batman, you see—at least in Pattinson's circumstance—one must maintain a strict routine of using a Bosu ball and a single weight, even when on lockdown. But our next Batman, as he admitted to GQ, is ignoring those rules. "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem," he said, adding that doing so "sets a precedent." Sure, being Batman might require a more muscular build than being Edward Cullen, but even superheroes need a break, whether their mask of choice is a set of bat ears or a hospital-administered N95.
Pattinson said that his co-star, Zoe Kravitz, is being a little more disciplined, apparently working out five days a week. "Literally, I'm just barely doing anything," he explained. We admire and support that. Yes, working out can be good for your mental health, but so can pigging out and delighting in the luxury of your fancy apartment and food service.