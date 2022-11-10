It’s already been a busy year for Ri-Ri. With her new singles for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack releasing, an impending album, and a Super Bowl halftime show on the horizon, she’s non-stop. Following suit, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show debuted on Amazon Prime last night and it was every bit as showstopping as you’d expect.

It’s not your traditional fashion show with models gliding down runways to a crowd of high-profile names in fashion; it’s a full on production. No crowd was involved whatsoever, but hundreds of models and big names in both the music, fashion, and film industries showed off the new Savage collection.









The show begins with the Fenty Queen herself, wordlessly summoning everyone to pay attention – the show has begun. In partnership with Amazon, every look was linked to the screen as they were shown, giving you instant access to purchase the Fenty set. Seamlessly transitioning from look to look, the beats change and the focus turns to a different model.









What perhaps tainted the night was the inclusion of Johnny Depp , whose addition struck controversy. It indeed begs the question, why include a controversial fallen star? It somehow overshadowed the entire event without even trying.

While the event is the antithesis of the old Victoria’s Secret wings and glitz, Rihanna’s spin was edgier and cinematic. You can view her new collection on the Savage x Fenty website, but for now, here are my faves:





















